Did The Fed Rate Hike Affect Each Of Your Multiple Personalities?

Are you a borrower, lender (saver) or investor, or all three? How do rate hikes affect each of your multiple personalities?

Has The Fed Rate Hike Affected Each Of Your Multiple Personalities?

Rate hikes and the failed health bill Friday appear to have thrown a monkey wrench into what had been a strong post-election rally.

Most of last Friday, the markets believed the new healthcare act had a good chance of passing and all major indices were solidly in the green. Near the close, the markets curdled like spoiled milk. Republican leaders pulled the bill and a vote never happened. It developed that some 30 recalcitrant Freedom Caucus members of the Republican Party were balking, demanding removal of the pre-existing conditions coverage and coverage for 26-year olds on their parents' policy.

The failure of the bill to once again come to a promised vote led the President, and Speaker Ryan, to inform us they were moving on. They gave it a yeoman's try for 18 days, and enough was enough. Tax reform was next up at bat.

The market sold off 100 points on the news, and then recovered, closing just 40 points down. All of a sudden, the narrative had changed to a positive take again. Doing tax reform now would give traders what they wanted all along and much faster - big tax cuts on corporations that would fall to the bottom line in increased profits.

By Monday morning, March 27, the narrative did a 180, again. Global markets developed the jitters. If Trump could not deliver on his first major, signature commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare, how would he get anything else done? The Dow sold off 170 points in the early going, then struggled to end the day with a 46-point loss again.

How could he be trusted to push through the balance of his pro-growth agenda if he couldn't deliver on his first major promise? His path towards fulfilling his goal to ignite the economy onto a higher growth trajectory no longer seemed clear. Monday's trade was the 18th day in a row of down days on Wall Street, and the longest such streak in five and a half years. The pall enveloping the market follows the very recent anxiety attendant to the March 15th rate hike by the Fed.

Rate Increases Compound Market Anxiety And Uncertainty

If you are Rip Van Winkle and didn't hear about the March 15 Fed rate hike, I'd understand. Perhaps you were in a post-surgery induced coma. I'd understand that too. Anyone else not living in a cave is aware that the Fed recently raised the Federal funds rate by 1/4 point and has promised two more hikes this year. How has this news affected you?

Multiple Personality Financial Profile

In the psychological realm, multiple personality describes a pretty rare condition in which the affected individual, unbeknownst to that person, is acting as one person one moment and another or several others the next moment. Each personality has no knowledge of the others. It can get pretty confusing for those having to deal with individuals affected in this way.

In our financial lives, you might say that most of us have several profiles existing at the very same time. The difference being, we are aware of each of these facets of our financial selves.

On one hand, we could be a borrower when we use our credit cards and don't pay them off in full at the end of each month and owe interest to the card provider. We could be a borrower when we take out an auto loan, or a mortgage to buy a house, or a home equity line of credit if we borrow money against the value of our homes to do a home renovation project.

At the very same time, we might also be a saver, directing our savings to a variety of banking products where we park our money in safe, guaranteed areas like savings accounts, money markets, or CDs.

Simultaneously, we might transfer some of our savings from our short-term liquid instruments to investment products like stocks. When we do this, we don our investor hats.

Are You A Borrower?

If you call yourself a borrower, you might want to check your next credit card statement as it arrives in your mail. Credit card issuers are usually quick to pass on rate increases to card holders. They usually peg their rate to the prime rate, currently 4%, and then add a percentage to that. With the most recent 1/4 point Fed rate hike, you are bound to see this much or more of a rise in your credit card interest rate.

If you carry a variable rate mortgage, you too will see a change soon in your monthly payment. It too will rise and you'll be paying more for that loan.

Home equity variable rate products will see similar increases hit the holders of those loans. Outstanding balances will incur higher rates going forward.

Are You A Saver?

Banks and money market account providers are not too quick to pass on rate hikes to their savings customers. So, savers with day-to-day accounts, CDs and money market accounts should not expect to see any changes to the income they receive for at least several months.

The most savers can expect today from short-term CDs is about 1.25%. You can take a look at current rates offered here: Bankrate.com.

Are You An Investor?

If you're an investor, and I assume you are, you have yet another set of circumstances to be concerned about surrounding the rate hike already promulgated and two more promised for this year.

Will a total of three hikes this year have the potential to derail your investment's prospects or that of the economy as a whole?

Because we are starting these hikes from a still historically low base, I do not believe that three well-spaced quarter-point increases will have a material effect on the overall economic growth of the economy. In fact, we have witnessed several periods when rising rates actually had a salutary effect on stock prices.

Of course, this is not to say that every period of rate hikes is accompanied by positive gains in the stock market. We're simply pointing out that the usual media narrative that rate hikes are always bad for the economy and the markets is not always correct. It is better for us to pay attention to policy matters and the fundamentals that affect the economy as a whole and particular companies that we are interested in owning.

What we do know is that stocks can do well, and have done well. Simply put, this equates to a good probability that stocks will do well if the economy continues to grow. We expect the economy to do just that.

Big Moats, Big Advantages

Some companies with especially strong moats, large market share and big obstacles to newcomers can actually thrive by passing on any rate increases to customers. Contrary to being a hindrance, rate hikes can serve as cover for those companies to increase revenues beyond the costs an increase might create.

Leveraged mREITs - Look Out Below

Companies heavily reliant on debt, however, might incur larger costs that could hinder their business model. This might apply to mREITs like Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) for instance.

Because these types of companies pay out 90% of their earnings to investors as dividends to avoid taxation, they are forever engaged in raising capital through debt issuance and secondary share issuance. And their business model relies on using debt leverage. Sometimes this leverage ratio is as high as six times debt to equity.

When short-term rates rise significantly, and long-term rates don't follow as quickly, some of these companies find themselves in a bind. They normally borrow short term at lower rates, and then invest their funds in long-term mortgage instruments at higher rates, looking to profit from the spread.

If their cost of borrowing rises faster than what they can earn on the long end, their net margins get squeezed. When long rates begin to catch up, the value of their outstanding investments decrease. This deterioration in market value of their investments is then reflected in a decrease in their book value. When this happens, investors begin to sell the stock, causing the stock price to fall. When the interest rate spread is no longer large enough to sustain the dividend, the corporate knife comes out and the dividend is sliced or eliminated entirely.

Some of the equity REITs on the other hand can do fine in an environment of slow, steady, small and few raises that we are currently facing. One such company is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Chatham Lodging Trust

When rates begin to rise against a backdrop of a strengthening economy, my reflexive reaction is to reflect on the circumstances, survey the landscape, and pick up what become bargains due to investor panic based on misunderstanding. Chatham Lodging Trust has become one of those bargains again, and we just accumulated more shares.

We recently notified our subscribers by instant text messaging and on the exclusive subscriber chat forum that we were placing a limit order to buy additional shares for the subscriber portfolio. On Monday, this limit order was executed at $19 per share.

In a rising rate environment, which we have recently entered upon, beginning most recently with the December 2016 Fed rate hike of .25%, the March 15 hike of another .25% and the announced increase of two more to come in 2017, hotel REITs are among the best investment vehicles where investors can profit. Simply put, hotels have pricing power measured in days rather than years.

If interest rates rise, a hotel can increase its room rates immediately. Other types of REITs measure their leases in terms of years, and so don't have the flexibility that Chatham has to actually benefit from rate increases. Hotels, even extended-stay operators like Chatham, measure their leases in days, not months or years.

Chatham's Footprint

Chatham Lodging Trust operates as a real estate investment trust organized to invest in upscale extended-stay hotels. It includes investing in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn, and Hampton Inn and Suites. The company was founded on October 26, 2009, and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

These premium-branded properties afford Chatham the opportunity to increase rates more easily than budget-based hotel properties since its clientele can more easily afford to pay the higher rates. The extended-stay aspect of these properties appeals to many business travelers whose corporations are footing the bill. Corporations are less likely to resist room rate increases since they are using the facilities to grow their own revenues through business meetings that their employees schedule, either at the hotel itself, company factories, offices, or nearby locations.

REITs are most accurately measured by FFO, or funds from operations, rather than earnings per share. On this count, Chatham has illustrated a 22% CAGR on Adjusted Funds From Operations over the past six years. This is superior performance to almost its entire peer group.

Strong Free Cash Flow Continues To Support A Safe Dividend Yield

Investor Misperception Inures To Our Benefit

The recent softness in price presented us with an opportunity.

Chatham Lodging Stock Price History

It is clear from the above chart that Chatham's price reacted unfavorably, collapsing from a high around $24.50 in August 2016 to $16.70 in the lead-up to the 2016 rate hike. In the lead-up to the most recent rate hike, the price fell from about $21 to today's $19 area. This $2 retreat represented a loss of 9.5% in value and set up a good buying opportunity for us.

Metrics We Watch

At the $19 price, it presented us with a 23% sale from its 52-week high of $24.80. Its 60-month beta is .88, which tells us it is generally only 88 percent as volatile as the general market. This is always a comforting factor for dividend investors, who enjoy fewer reasons to be chased out of their dividend-paying stocks.

There is very large institutional support for Chatham. More than 89% of all outstanding shares are held by banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, hedge funds, and the like.

Its five-year dividend growth rate is 13.18%. Buying this monthly payer now allows us to capture the next upcoming April dividend and positions us to benefit from a probable increase coming in either in April or May.

Strategy Session

Some of our dry powder in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio was deployed on January 23rd into this new portfolio position. We bought 200 shares @ $20.60 per share. The current dividend of $1.32 translated to a starting yield of 6.41%.

$1.32/$20.60 = 6.41%

Two hundred shares added $264.00 to the annual income of the FTG Portfolio going forward.

$1.32 X 200 = $264.00

With our new purchase on Monday of 200 additional shares for the FTG Portfolio, we bought ourselves a significantly higher yield and $264 more in annual income:

$1.32/ $19.00 = 6.95%

In order to stay on top of our new additional shares and to plot our next layered purchase in this name, to monitor price and dividend changes in real time, I use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker. If further dips occur, I'll be able to easily monitor the impact on Chatham's yield. This will help to layer in slowly with gradual share additions to help grow income going forward.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We monitor our original buy price, next purchase price, and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day, and can see changes in market value of Chatham and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $20.60 for our original position in Chatham, our yield on cost is depicted as 6.41%. New shares purchased Monday morning at $19.00 will receive a starting yield of a much higher 6.95%. All data for Chatham Lodging is highlighted in red.

Our next target purchase, should it occur at $18.20 per share, will yield us a still higher 7.25% as shown in column L and contribute yet another $264 to the annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position represents. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

With this new addition of shares to the FTG portfolio, here's where it currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust.

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.60% since launch on November 1, 2015.

Conclusion

Fed rate hikes have very wide-ranging effects, affecting every corner of our economy, not to mention the global economy. Whether you are a borrower, saver, investor, or all three, it's important for our financial health to be aware of the various impacts rate hikes will have on our financial well-being.

We have discussed a way for us to collect higher rent on our portfolio positions if we attend carefully to our entry prices and buy into companies that can themselves collect higher revenue and rents from their customers as the economy kicks into higher gear. As inflation becomes more of an issue and higher interest rates create a new environment, one that is very different from what we've experienced in the years of ZIRP over the last 10 years or so, we are wise to pay attention to the consequences.

Investor overreaction can be quite helpful to us as it normally drives prices lower and into our hands, closer to our desired entry points. Buying on these dips continue to add income and higher yield. Capital gains normally follow in due course as our companies increase earnings over the long term.

Moving in with Chatham at a 6.41% yield was fine. Moving in with a greater share position yielding 6.95% is even more divine.

Investors should do their own due diligence to decide if this fits with their own situation and particular goals.

