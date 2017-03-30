Marcus & Millichap: A Real Estate Compounder

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is a national commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on properties in the $1M-$10M price range. In addition to brokerage services, MMI also provides financing and research services. MMI has a leading market share in a highly fragmented market and benefits from its national footprint and longstanding customer relationships developed over its 46-year history. The equity has sold off significantly since late 2015 on macro concerns regarding rising interest rates and the real estate cycle. I believe that the macro concerns are more than fully discounted by the stock price and MMI's strong balance sheet, variable cost operating model and experience in operating across several real estate cycles provide substantial downside protection.

Background

Marcus & Millichap is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm offering sales, financing and research and advisory services. The company focuses on the private client market which it defines as properties trading in the $1M-$10M range. Compared to the middle market ($10M-$20M) and the institutional market ($20M+), the private client market is the largest segment characterized by a greater number of transactions and dollar volume and less volatility across the real estate cycle as transactions are often triggered by individual events (death, divorce, partnership breakup, etc.) than by macroeconomic factors.

MMI exhibits a great deal more stability than its competitors given its exposure to a large number of relatively small dollar value transactions across a diverse range of property types and geographies. Larger public competitors like CB Richard Ellis (NYSE:CBG) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) focus on the institutional marketplace characterized by a smaller number of larger transactions which is inherently more volatile and subject to greater correlation to macroeconomic factors.

MMI was founded in 1971 and went public in late 2013. 53% of the stock is owned by Phoenix Investors which represents the interest of the founder, George Marcus (age 76).

The company has 79 offices in the US and Canada. Canada represents 3 offices and around 1% in revenues. MMI has over 1,700 sales and financing agents. The sales agents are independent contractors and over a third have been with the company in excess of 5 years.

The private client market is highly fragmented with the top 10 US brokerage firms having 24% combined market share. MMI is the market leader with 8%, almost twice the share of #2 player CB Richard Ellis. In the highly competitive office segment, MMI ranked third in transactions in 2015 behind CB Richard Ellis and Cushman & Wakefield. In the apartment and retail segments, MMI is the clear leader over CBRE.

MMI has built a defensible market position through its focus on a diverse mix of smaller commercial and specialty properties. A continued market opportunity exists for the firm to increase its penetration in specialty property segments in addition to increasing its market share in established segments and underpenetrated geographies given high industry fragmentation. The average market share in MMI's top 10 markets is 25% while its national market share is 13%

MMI has a financing business that arranges financing for its customers' transactions. This agency business represents 6% of revenues, has plenty of headroom to grow, is capital light and does not expose the firm to credit risk.

The Opportunity

MMI's equity began a sharp decline in November of 2015 after announcing that transaction financing was taking longer to close in the third quarter of 2015. This combined with fears of rising interest rates fomented the consensus view that the real estate cycle which had risen sharply off the 2009 recession lows was nearing its end. Since June 30, 2015, MMI has substantially underperformed the S&P 500 by over 65 percentage points.

This underperformance was exacerbated in part because of the substantial outperformance of MMI following its IPO in late 2013. MMI had returned 285% from 10/30/13-6/30/15 versus a total return of 18% for the S&P 500. The hot money that had bid MMI up to 28x trailing earnings rushed for the exits fearing that the party was about to end and end badly. While MMI's enterprise value has been halved, operating metrics have risen, resulting in a very palatable valuation.

On March 9th, MMI announced earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016, and while beating consensus earnings by $0.02, the stock sold off on concerns about 2017, which will be marked by tough comparisons in the first half against a strong 2016 performance. In addition, some lower end deals in the fourth quarter got delayed by the unexpectedly rapid 75 basis point increase in mortgage rates following the presidential election. This played into investor concerns about an aging bull market in real estate.

MMI is focused on the US market (Canada represents 1% of revenues) with no direct exposure to foreign real estate markets. There is a predominant belief that because the real estate cycle has been growing for seven years since the last bottom that it must be nearing the end. However, cycles don't die from old age. The factors that matter most are that a) supply and demand are in balance because job growth has not been offset by rampant overbuilding, and b) lending standards have remained prudent. Credit is readily available for good projects, but lenders are still smarting from the last recession that no irrational exuberance is apparent. While valuations have risen substantially, lowering capitalization rates, there is little evidence of overbuilding or excessive leverage. With stable and accelerating job growth, absorption should continue to be adequate to match new supply.

The initial selloff in October 2015 was prompted in part by the revelation that lenders were being more cautious in underwriting which was extending out the closing timelines. MMI has maintained that these conditions have persisted for the last three quarters but that deals aren't being killed, they're just taking longer to close. Market tops are not characterized by tightening lending standards. Most investors are so afraid of repeating the mistakes of the last recession that they forget that it's the things you're not paying attention to that can surprise.

The primary adjustments impacting the market are from a rising interest rate environment off an unnaturally low base and the uncertainty regarding economic legislation from the new administration. Between the election in early November and year-end, lending rates increased roughly 75 bps which was a significant rise. It would be unnatural for such a pace to continue. Ultimately, it will result in some adjustment period for buyers and sellers to narrow the bid/ask spread which widened out at the end of 2016. In addition, uncertainty on tax, regulatory and infrastructure investment policies should dissipate over the course of 2017. The private client market that MMI focuses on is diverse enough to provide stability and MMI has proven its ability to capitalize on any market disruption to increase its market share.

The private client market characterized by many small value transactions provides inherent stability. MMI's highly variable cost business model and fortress balance sheet with $229M net cash positions the firm exceptionally well in the face of a downturn. In fact, I believe any industry downturn would disproportionately reward a well-capitalized firm like MMI that can use its war chest to expand and consolidate market share.

The downside protection on MMI is driven by a business model characterized by high variable cost and low capital intensity. Because the business went public in 2013, we do not have financial data for the 39 years of company history that preceded the IPO, but it is safe to deduce that it successfully navigated through several challenging market cycle bottoms prior to becoming a publicly traded entity. While data for the 2009 bottom is not available, the company remained profitable in 2010 while it was still shrinking to adapt to changing market conditions.

The number of sales professionals bottomed in 2011, although productivity had already turned upwards by then. The key factors to note in MMI's business is that at cycle bottoms, it can maintain profitability by rapidly shrinking variable costs. Then as the cycle recovers, tremendous operating leverage is unleashed at little capital cost by adding agents and benefiting from increased productivity per agent.

An unlevered company sitting on a pile of currently low-yielding cash that has proven its ability to remain profitable at cycle bottoms and has a 46-year history of navigating through a cyclical industry doesn't seem as scary as the consensus opinion would indicate.

The Data

Consensus estimates (coverage is from the four banks who were involved in the IPO) are for 7% revenue growth in 2017 and 9% in 2018 resulting in earnings growth of -3% in 2017 and 13% in 2018. Currently, the equity is trading at a depressed 5.9x 2017E EBIT and 5.5x 2018E EBIT. For an unlevered company that can be profitable at the bottom of the cycle and exhibit great operating leverage and earnings power in the upcycle, such a low multiple seems unwarranted.

In a year of modest growth and accelerated capital investment, MMI grew book value by $65M on cash flow of $75M during 2016. Adjusting for the net cash position, that's a 9% yield on an unlevered business with primarily variable costs operating as a market leader in a fragmented market that is more stable than consensus sentiment.

My base case is that growth continues at a moderate rate as the real estate cycle is protected by the absence of overbuilding and extended by the continuation of low interest rate policies. Lending standards remain prudent but secured credit is still readily available. Using consensus revenue growth of 7% in 2017 and EBIT margins down 130 bps to 15% in 2017 on continued investment in the business yields an enterprise value of $1.0B at a conservatively re-rated 9x EBIT resulting in a share price of $33, +39% over the current quote. Continued revenue growth and margin expansion plus additional cash on the balance sheet from 2017 operations could result in share appreciation to $39 in early 2018, 64% above the current quote.

My downside case shows revenue growth slowing down in the remainder of 2017 and 2018, margins slightly compressing and further multiple compression the 6x EBIT. Downside to $23 or -3% below the current quote is possible.

My upside case has modest acceleration in revenue growth and margin expansion and a still conservative re-rating to 10x EBIT. While deal comps are not hard to find, finding detailed financial data on them is. I believe most businesses of this quality (and many of lesser quality) would change hands at prices in excess of 2x revenues to a strategic buyer who could extract synergies. Upside potential to $37 in 2017 and $44 in early 2018 factoring in cash earned in 2017 for upside of 56% and 85%, respectively, from the current quote.

With base upside of 39%-64% and reasonable downside of -3%, MMI offers a highly asymmetric reward to risk ratio. MMI is a highly attractive investment at current prices and an additional investments on any future price weakness relating to general macroeconomic uncertainty may be warranted.

Corporate catalysts include deploying MMI's excess capital towards more productive uses either through share repurchase or acquisition. In addition, a transaction that would reduce the holdings (or the percentage holdings) of Mr. Marcus would be beneficial in making the equity more investible by larger institutions.

My opinion would adversely change if there is evidence of lax lending standards in the commercial real estate market, a sharp decrease in liquidity available to purchasers and/or a sharp decrease in the absorption of new build units indicating an adverse supply/demand imbalance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The discussion of portfolio investments represents the views of the investment manager. These views are current as of the date of this commentary but are subject to change without notice. As of the date of this publication, Aquitania Capital Management has a position in the securities mentioned herein and may purchase or sell shares at any time without notice. All information provided is for information purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation to purchase or sell any specific security. Security examples featured are samples for presentation purposes and are intended to illustrate our investment philosophy and its application. While the information presented herein is believed to be reliable, no representations or warranty is made concerning the accuracy of any data presented. Portfolio composition will change due to ongoing management of the portfolios. References to individual securities are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as recommendations by Aquitania Capital Management or its members.