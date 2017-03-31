With Summer Right Around The Corner, Stock Up On ICE

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) have been making new high after new high, but after hitting an all-time closing high on March 16th, shares have fallen six of the last nine days. The reason for ICE hitting new high after new high is because the company, in February, reported its 11th consecutive year of record revenues and earnings, increased the dividend 17.65%, and expanded the authorization for a share buyback. Even though ICE is near its all-time high, the underlying fundamentals and potential catalysts, coupled with the recent pullback, have created an opportunity to buy a quality company that is set up for long-term success.

Catalysts

ICE has four important catalysts that will help drive the share price higher in the coming years. There is one short-term catalyst, one potential catalyst for 2018, and two long-term catalysts.

Catalyst #1: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) IPO

This month, Snap had its IPO on the NYSE and it was the largest IPO in the United States since the Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) IPO in 2014. This is important for ICE because SNAP being listed on the NYSE is a large amount of extra volume on the exchange plus the listing fees. Looking back at the Q3 2014 earnings report for ICE, which is when the BABA IPO occurred, you can see that the BABA IPO helped boost listing revenues to record levels. The SNAP IPO was not as big as the BABA IPO; however, the SNAP IPO should be a nice addition to revenues for the first quarter of 2017.

ICE Q3 2014 Earnings Report

Catalyst #2: Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) IPO

With the potential Saudi Aramco IPO in 2018, exchanges around the world are vying to be the exchange or one of the exchanges that ARMCO lists. Just last Friday, there was an interview with the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, where he stated the following:"There are serious discussions with the New York Stock Exchange about having the NYSE be one of the exchanges for the Aramco IPO." ~Seeking Alpha News

Having a piece of the largest IPO in history would be a great opportunity for ICE in terms of listing fees and increased trading volumes since ARMCO would be the most valuable company on the planet. With the BABA IPO helping to take listings revenues to new highs in 2014, an ARMCO IPO that could be multiples bigger has the potential to be a great opportunity for ICE.

Catalyst #3: Recurring Revenues

Over the years, ICE has relied upon trading volumes for its derivatives products, which were a driver of growth leading up to the acquisition of the NYSE. This was and is still a great business; however, by adding the NYSE, ICE started generating predictable recurring revenues from exchange data and listing fees on the NYSE. Then, in late 2015, ICE purchased Interactive Data, which provides prices data and trading solutions to customers. The impact on ICE can be clearly seen in the chart below, which shows a large jump in data revenues in 2016, which was from the addition of Interactive Data. With that acquisition, in 2016, 53% of revenues were recurring revenues, which helps put a strong floor on revenues and earnings, which will allow for greater shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. The following highlights from the investor presentation covering the acquisition show why the deal was appealing for ICE.

"Provides critical pricing, reference data and trading solutions to over 5,000 customers, including nearly all of the 50 largest US mutual funds, banks and global asset managers."

"Global fixed income data collection and distribution network."

"Attractive subscription-based business model with ~98% recurring revenue."

ICE Q4 2016 Earnings Presentation

Catalyst #4: Dividend Growth

When looking for companies with the ability to significantly grow their dividend over the next five years, ICE should be at the top or near the top of dividend growth investors' lists. Just recently, ICE increased its quarterly dividend from $0.17/share to $0.20/share, which is an increase of 17.65%. Over the last three years, ICE has grown its dividend at an average of 14.35%, and from 2015 to 2016, the dividend was increased 17.24%. I took an average of those three periods to compile a conservative estimate for the dividend growth rate for ICE over the next five years and arrived at 16.41%. (14.35+17.24+17.65)/3 = 16.41%. For the growth rate for cash flows, I took an average of the projected long-term growth rates from Zacks (13.60%) and Fidelity (12.55%) = 13.08%. As you can see in the table below, based on these growth rates, I expect that dividends, as a percentage of CFFO, will be right around 20% for the next five years. Based on my conservative estimates on the dividend growth rate, I expect that the quarterly dividend for ICE in five years will be at least 84% higher than the current quarterly rate.

Dividend Growth Rate 16.41% Current Quarterly Dividend 0.2 Shares Outstanding 599 LT Growth Estimate 13.08% Calendar Year Est. Div/Share Shares Divs $ Paid Proj. CFFO Proj. Div as % of CFFO 2017 est. 0.80 599 $479.20 $2,430.09 19.72% 2018 est. 0.93 599 $557.84 $2,747.94 20.30% 2019 est. 1.08 599 $649.38 $3,107.38 20.90% 2020 est. 1.26 599 $755.94 $3,513.82 21.51% 2021 est. 1.47 599 $879.99 $3,973.43 22.15% 2021 Div 1.47 2021 Quarterly 0.367 Current Quarterly 0.2 % Dividend Upside 83.64%

Stressed Dividend

To make sure the dividend was safe in the event that cash flows did not go up over the next five years, I modeled for cash flows to decline by 20% over the next five years. When using this test, my rule of thumb is that if a company has multiple years where dividends, as a percentage of CFFO, is above 100%, that dividend could be at risk if cash flows do, in fact, drop. In this scenario for ICE, even with a decline of 20% in CFFO over the next five years, dividends, as a percentage of CFFO, are barely above 50%. This shows that ICE has a tremendous amount of flexibility with the dividend, in terms of safety during down markets and the ability to significantly increase the dividend when the market is good.

Calendar Year Est. Div/Share Shares Divs $ Paid Proj. CFFO Proj. Div as % of CFFO 2017 est. 0.80 599 $479.20 $2,055.20 23.32% 2018 est. 0.93 599 $557.84 $1,965.50 28.38% 2019 est. 1.08 599 $649.38 $1,879.71 34.55% 2020 est. 1.26 599 $755.94 $1,797.66 42.05% 2021 est. 1.47 599 $879.99 $1,719.20 51.19%

Valuation

To determine the upside opportunity for ICE, I will be using two methods: A discounted cash flow analysis and historical valuation measures. As I will detail below, whether it is through my discounted cash flow analysis or through historical valuation measures, shares of ICE are undervalued at their current level.

Valuation #1: Discounted cash flows

To determine the upside opportunity for ICE, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis [table below] and found that shares of ICE have a fair value of $70.84/share, which is 19.45% above the current price. I used data from ICE financials on GuruFocus, growth data as I referenced above, was an average of the projected long-term growth rates from Zacks (13.60%) and Fidelity (12.55%) = 13.08%. Then, to determine the discount rate and terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal growth calculator

CF/Share: $2149/599 shares = $3.59 CF/share

$2149/599 shares = $3.59 CF/share Net Debt/Share: $5934/599= $9.91

$5934/599= $9.91 Proj. Long-term growth rate: 13.08%

13.08% Terminal growth rate: 1.32%

1.32% Discount rate: 5.16%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows grow for next five years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 4.06 $3.86 2 4.59 $4.15 3 5.19 $4.46 4 5.87 $4.80 5 6.63 $5.16 6 6.72 $4.97 7 6.81 $4.79 8 6.90 $4.62 9 7.00 $4.45 10 7.09 $4.29 11 7.19 $4.13 12 7.28 $3.98 13 7.38 $3.84 14 7.48 $3.70 15 7.58 $3.57 16 7.68 $3.44 17 7.79 $3.31 18 7.89 $3.19 19 8.00 $3.08 20 8.10 $2.96 Year 1-5 Growth Value $22.42 Terminal Growth Value $58.32 Net Debt/share $9.91 Value $70.84 Current Price $59.30 Upside/Downside 19.45%

Valuation #2: Historical Valuation For this method of valuing ICE, I went to the Morningstar valuation section to find the historical earnings, sales, and cash flow multiples ICE has traded at over the last five years. Based on the data, ICE is currently trading below its five-year average on each of these multiples. When I applied the historical multiples to the current data, it is consistent with my discounted cash flow analysis above, that shares of ICE are worth at least $70/share.

5 yr avg Earnings Shares Earnings/Share Fair Value Price/Earnings 29.8 $1,422.00 599 2.37 $70.74 5 yr avg Sales Shares Sales/Share Fair Value Price/Sales 7.2 $5,958.00 599 9.95 $71.62 5 yr avg CFFO Shares CFFO/Share Fair Value Price/Cash Flow 19.2 $2,149.00 599 3.59 $68.88 Average $70.41

CME Comparison

The main competitor to ICE is the CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). Using the same methods as I did above to value ICE, I determined that CME shares are overvalued at their current levels. To determine the fair value for CME, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis [table below] and found that shares of CME have a fair value of $98.45/share, which is 16.79% below the current price. I used data from CME financials on GuruFocus, growth data as I referenced above, was an average of the projected long-term growth rates from Zacks (10.00%) and Fidelity (8.92%) = 9.46%. Then, to determine the discount rate & terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal growth calculator

CF/Share: $1716/339 shares = $5.06 CF/share

$1716/339 shares = $5.06 CF/share Net Debt/Share: $279/339= $0.82/share

$279/339= $0.82/share Proj. Long-term growth rate: 9.46%

9.46% Terminal growth rate: 3.00%

3.00% Discount rate: 6.00%

Year CF/Share PV 1 5.54 $5.23 2 6.06 $5.40 3 6.64 $5.57 4 7.27 $5.76 5 7.95 $5.94 6 8.19 $5.77 7 8.44 $5.61 8 8.69 $5.45 9 8.95 $5.30 10 9.22 $5.15 11 9.50 $5.00 12 9.78 $4.86 13 10.08 $4.72 14 10.38 $4.59 15 10.69 $4.46 16 11.01 $4.33 17 11.34 $4.21 18 11.68 $4.09 19 12.03 $3.97 20 12.39 $3.86 Year 1-5 Growth Value $27.90 Terminal Growth Value $71.38 Net Debt/share $0.82 Value $98.45 Current Price $118.32 Upside/Downside -16.79%

Just as I did with ICE, I looked at the five-year historical valuation metrics for CME. For each metric, the current values exceeded the five-year average, which further confirms my discounted cash flow results, that CME is overvalued at currently levels. Based on these findings, ICE is clearly the superior choice in terms of valuation.

Valuation #2: CME Historical Valuation

5 yr avg Net Income Shares Earnings/Share Fair Value Price/Earnings 22.7 $1,534.00 339 4.53 $102.72 5 yr avg Revenue Shares Sales/Share Fair Value Price/Sales 8.2 $3,595.00 339 10.60 $86.96 5 yr avg CFFOP Shares CFFOP/Share Fair Value Price/Cash Flow 22 $1,716.00 339 5.06 $111.36 Average $100.35

Target Price Downside % Price/Earnings $102.72 -13.32% Price/Sales $86.96 -26.62% Price/Cash Flows $111.36 -6.03% DCF $98.45 -16.79% Average -15.69%

Risks

The main risk for ICE is a failure or glitches with its systems. Just this week, there was a glitch that caused issues with closing trades for a number of ETFs, including the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD). The NYSE Arca is the largest exchange that ETFs trade on, so if there are any issues with that exchange, then a large number of ETFs have the potential to be impacted. ETFs are gaining a large amount of assets. Therefore, the stability of the exchange that a large number of ETFs trade on is an important task. Any serious glitches or failures could lead to ETF providers changing listings from the NYSE Arca to other exchanges.

Another risk to consider is competition from competing exchanges looking to peel off business from ICE. One example of this can be seen in the ETF listings business, where there was a report that came out that showed ETF listings had declined y/y in 2016. Those ETF providers moved their ETFs to the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or the BATS Exchange (BATS:BATS), which are the two competing marketplaces for ETF listings.

Risk/Reward

From the current price of $59.30, a decline to $54.00 represents a risk potential of 8.94%. This level represents a key technical level that is shown in the chart below. Using the average upside potential from my discounted cash flow table and historical valuation measures, the average upside price is $70.52, which is 18.92% above the current price. Based on this potential upside and the downside risk, ICE has an appealing 2.12 to 1 reward-risk ratio.

Chart from ThinkOrSwim Platform

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe ICE is worth considering because it has a strong base of recurring revenues and it has a number of catalysts that should help drive the share price higher in the coming years. When comparing ICE to CME, it is clear that ICE has the advantage when it comes to valuation as ICE was undervalued by every metric I looked at and CME was overvalued on every metric I looked at. Even though shares of ICE are near their all-time highs, based on the multiple valuation methods and metrics I examined, there is still 19%+ upside potential from current levels.

