PROS Holdings - Will They Deliver The Ambitious Growth Targets?

All this uncertainty is then underpinned by valuation which implies almost 10 years of spotless growth and FCF margins. This does not seem prudent given aforementioned challenges and current situation.

Even if the revenue does grow at forecasted rates, margins are needed to ensure the appropriate free cash flow margin. It is uncertain whether they can achieve this soon enough.

Furthermore, PRO is ‘stuck’ in the middle market which might be challenging to navigate without the backing of vertical cloud offering that other players (SteelBricks, BigMachines) now have.

I believe though that the future might not be as bright. Mainly due to the fact that the competition in this sector is intense and product differentiation is challenging.

This SaaS company focused on pricing and revenue management solutions is in the middle of a transition to cloud offering which should deliver ambitious growth rates and profitability.

Investment Thesis

I believe that PROS Holdings (PRO), a software-as-a-service (SAAS) provider focused on helping companies with pricing, quoting and revenue management, is likely to be overvalued due to the following points:

The company’s revenue growth forecast is likely too aggressive. They expect to grow their GAAP revenue at 20% CAGR in the long run (5+ years), but I believe that the competition in the new markets that the company started to focus on is likely to be intense and make it challenging to expand at such a rapid pace. I am mostly concerned about PRO’s ability to differentiate its products. The basic functionality (providing quoting and pricing) is replicated by many other players and has low barriers to entry. The ‘added-value’ product (forecasting analysis) is unlikely to be as applicable as in PRO’s core market (airlines) and again is already being used by other competitors as well. I believe PRO is also in precarious market position as it lacks vertical cloud offering that for example SteelBricks now have as they were acquired by Salesforce (or BigMachines which was acquired by Oracle). They also can’t compete with smaller firms due to pricing. Thus they are stuck in the middle of the field without a clear way to scale other than by increasing sales efforts.

Profitability targets also seem overly optimistic. PRO believes that it will increase its current gross margin (58%) to around 71%. While they were able to achieve such levels in the past, the company will have to follow through on its revenue growth due to the need for scale in margins. The competition could also push margins lower due to lack of product differentiation which likely allows the price to be that differentiator. I believe that PRO is not in the same position as Autodesk or Adobe both of which can reap significantly increased profitability from the cloud offering.

On the operating side, PRO believes it will achieve roughly 16% margins which will then allow for free cash flow margins of 20%. As the revenue growth and gross profit are uncertain this only makes this target harder to achieve. The company will have to rein in sales and marketing costs which are unlikely to come down this year as per management’s comments. It is also unclear how much growth is reliant on sales and marketing. I believe that it is more than the market might expect. Overhead costs are also unlikely to come down soon due to the fact that the company will need to keep its significant R&D efforts due to the need to keep up with competition which as mentioned is unlikely to be an easy task.

Even if one accepts all these uncertain forecasts the current valuation still seems overvalued. A simple free cash flow scenario implies that the current expectations (market capitalization - book value) are that PRO will achieve its target FCF margin in 2020 and will continue to grow without any issues until late 2026 when their cumulative FCF should match the expectations. This means that investors are currently buying the shares with a rosy 9-year outlook. Given the various challenges, this does not seem prudent as many factors can completely change within this period of time even if the core product is sound.

That being said one has to take the following into account;

While several other players have been acquired by Oracle (BigMachines), Salesforce (SteelBricks), SAP (Hybris) etc., there still might be companies that could have an interest in PRO (possibly Microsoft which seems to currently miss inhouse CPQ capability in its Azure cloud). Although it is likely that any possible buyer would want to see the cloud transition successfully finished.

PRO’s renewal rates are strong and thus if it is going to capture new customers and achieve its forecasted growth rates the valuation is likely to increase as the cash flow stream could be attractive. This though is not going to happen overnight, if ever.

While the uncertainty is likely to be strong and the ‘upside’ risk limited due to current valuation, I would approach PRO with caution as the stock is likely to currently trade at non-GAAP measures such as annualized recurring revenue or optimistic expectations regarding the growth of the overall market where PRO is operating. These factors could support current valuation even if revenue or margins do not move significantly enough.

That being said the company could see its valuation drop in the next few quarters should the company continue to fail to increase margins and/or cash flow. The management did set up light guidance which they are likely to beat but they already postponed some of their core targets (free cash flow and EBITDA). Thus investors might benefit from purchasing attractively priced put options with expiry in November which allow exposure to three quarterly announcements in which PRO will have to prove that they are getting closer to achieving their forecasts.

Revenue Growth And Market Forces

As mentioned the first target of the company encompasses revenue growth which they are hoping to achieve because of their product, cloud offering and overall growth in the target market which likely grew by at least 20%+ per annum in 2015 and is forecasted to continue this growth.

PRO was founded in 1985 and started with a focus on airlines by building software that helps them to price the tickets, especially for groups. Thus PRO was one of the early ‘revenue management’ companies that try to automate this process as much as possible. This focus never really left the company as even by 2007, when the company went public, 42% of revenue consisted of sales of licenses to the airline industry. In order to grow though the company started to focus on different industries such as manufacturing, distribution and the broader travel industry (hotels etc.)

These ‘diversification’ efforts were then solidified by two acquisitions in 2013 and 2014 as PRO acquired Signal Demand (focused on pricing for agriculture companies) and French company Cameleon. The latter gave PRO a larger exposure to the broad ‘Configure-Price-Quote’ (CPQ) market in which they now offer three software packages. One is aimed at selling (mainly for the internal sales force of B2B companies), the other at pricing (more for larger B2C companies that need to adjust prices for their products) and the last is revenue management which is mainly focused on the aforementioned travel and airline industry. While some of these use cases might be described as their own ‘markets’, I will be referring to the CPQ market as a whole due to its unifying focus on helping companies to increase revenue and margins through automating parts of their sales process.

While it seems that the company is moving in the right direction I believe that the following three factors are going to pose a challenge;

Competition and product differentiation

The most obvious issue that PRO will have to face is the intense competition that exists in the CPQ market which does not have high barriers to entry. The core functionality of CPQ software (generating a quote/price) is straightforward and has been replicated by many companies. A good introduction to various players in the industry is this recent research by Forrester in which PRO is shown as a strong performer but with little market presence.

What PRO believes that differentiates them from the rest of the pack of these applications and can help them to grow is their ability to perform ‘big data analytics’. This should help customers to determine a better price or quote by at least partially forecasting portion of supply or demand factors (experience of which they gathered in the airline industry). An example of this can even go as far as trying to ‘forecast commodity price moves’ as mentioned by the management during the last conference call.

While this is certainly a valid selling point, I believe that there are inherent limitations. It is certainly possible for PRO to leverage customer data to arrive at a better estimate of a price or a quote (which was ‘easier’ for airlines that have vast amounts of data), but another thing is to go beyond this point and forecast data points that are not directly connected to the customer. This amounts to the age-old effort of timing the market which is inherently impossible and if attained it would mean that the company that has this ‘ultimate’ software is going to achieve better revenues and/or margins than anyone else.

In fact, I believe that a realistic version of the software which helps companies to navigate possible scenarios and make more researched decisions is nothing that would again be hard to replicate. If you look at PRO’s competitors such as Zilliant or Apttus they are already offering their own solutions to this. Zilliant also mentions that it patented its technology which PRO did as well and thus it is unlikely that one single software would easily be more efficient than rest of the pack.

This then leaves PRO in a challenging market position, especially because while their products are likely competitive enough, the ability to easily scale is uncertain. The company will be pressured by major players such as SAP, Oracle, or Salesforce that have their own vertical cloud offerings and can prevent PRO from being able to achieve mass adoption from either the smaller contracts or the large contracts that these platforms are more likely to attract.

While their products are integrated into these platforms they are unlikely to be promoted by the companies which enjoy the fact that they act as a place of competition for the smaller CPQ players as mentioned in this article. This also holds true for Microsoft Azure with which PRO recently expanded its cooperation.

Thus the company is stuck in the middle market where it has to navigate an environment on its own without a clear growth trajectory apart from spending more on sales and marketing and even here the company is not alone as companies such as the aforementioned Apttus might make this more challenging. Not to mention the fact that some of PRO’s bigger customers have been able to develop their own in-house solutions for some of its products (as was the case in the airline sector).

Finally, when I looked over the company’s Glassdoor reviews, some employees have given examples that would support this argument;

The technology PROS sells is very expensive and many potential clients often question the value of the investment. I will say that PROS does do a great job with the science of pricing, however the platform they build it on resembles something from the 90's. The platform can only be run with Internet Explorer and outdated Java. Finally, the industry that PROS serves has a low economic moat and medium to low barriers to entry. With new competition coming from large companies like Oracle and small, lean start-ups, PROS will likely struggle in the years to come to keep its technology relevant.

Source: Glassdoor

Knowing CPQ and PPSS are hosted on Microsoft Azure, I wouldn't be so keen on trying to sell our core product to MS, whose IT team is now trying to duplicate what we've worked so hard for, it's all on their cloud and they can freely grasp now.

Source: Glassdoor

Start being concerned with bottom line, not top. Stop reporting Non GAAP earnings when we lose money. Stop acting like we are peers with Deloitte/Accenture/IBM and stop acting like we are a "big data company" We use MS SQL Server....

Source: Glassdoor

I understand that one should discount these review for possible ‘disgruntled’ employees but it certainly does increase the uncertainty.

Cloud Opportunity

The company also mentioned that the fact that they migrated to cloud will support the revenue growth rates. Usually, the main two advantages of the cloud for companies is increased addressable market and a favorable increase in long-term customer value. While I believe that PRO’s cloud can help the company to speed up the lengthy sales cycle due to the ease of implementation and thus increase the addressable market, I am not sure whether the revenue growth (and profitability) is going to alleviate the need for organic growth enough.

The idea behind these two cloud advantages is simple. As the cloud is a monthly or annual subscription it will force the company to keep on paying as they won’t have other options which will increase the revenue from each customer as normally companies can price their cloud offering above ‘maintenance’ revenue but below the initial cost for a license to entice companies to switch. A great example of how the cloud can help the company can be seen in the case of Autodesk who introduced the following pricing of their cloud offering which results in the following cost graph for the customer.

As you can see in just two years the customer will pay more for cloud (if paid quarterly) than via perpetual license and will pay almost double the amount in seven years. When I saw this I understood why ADSK’s price is holding so well. This graph shows just how much of a pricing power the company holds (due to their clear number one position in the market). Once the cloud transition is done, the cash flow is then likely to increase significantly as in the case of Adobe.

While PRO is also showcasing similar revenue projections (regarding ‘break-even’), its long-term customer value forecast is less enticing.

As you can see after seven years the undiscounted revenue is indeed higher by almost 40% but that translates to only an average annual increase of about 5.7% and the discounted revenue is smaller at just 28% (or 4% per annum). This means that the company will still have to achieve organic revenue growth of around 15% from increasing its customer base. Moreover, the gross profit impact is even smaller.

That being said cloud does definitely leverage the company’s renewal rates which are generally above 90% and show that once they got the customer they are unlikely to lose him quickly.

Question of Past Performance

The third factor that could complicate revenue growth is the fact that the company has been trying to enter other markets than the airline industry for quite some time now. In fact, the IPO documents show that their product focus and business efforts are essentially unchanged. While the company did grow since becoming public they refused to break down their revenue since the IPO. Thus no one really knows how successful are they in the other markets.

It could be that the airline industry still accounts for a sizeable portion of the revenue and that they have been able to properly tap into other markets only via the two acquisitions in 2013 and 2014. This would mean that they are struggling to grow organically which would be in line with the competitive forces. Of course, it can be that the company already diversified itself and that their current push is successful. The key issue here is that no one knows.

The management also comments on sources of revenue growth only via limited notes in their filings. Furthermore, in this Q4 conference call for FY2011 they mentioned that the reason that they do not break out the revenue (and backlog) further is because they ‘think of the company as one company’. This is barely an argument as they know that it would help analysts to measure their success. The fact that they don’t do it makes me side with the more negative outcome that they are unable to break into the other markets and that airlines are still their core.

Again several employees did voice this concern as well;

Outside of the airline Travel products, PROS seems to lack clarity and focus on its product direction and messaging. In addition, the adoption of pricing products in other industries like Manufacturing, Distribution, and Services has been slow and the recent acquisitions of a Configure/Price/Quote (CPQ) and Supply Chain optimization for Food Industry have not increased margins.

Source: Glassdoor (4* review)

In addition, while our travel team is the market dominator in what they do, the rest of this company is really nothing, without a dedicated PS team your out-dated technology is worthless snake oil, so don't be so keen on "cutting cost", you may be digging a hole.

Source: Glassdoor

Finally, the company even actively increases the lack of transparency as for example they decided to stop reporting one of the ‘key metrics of cloud transition’ Average Contract Value (ACV) and another key metric Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) will only be reported annually. It might make sense to stop reporting ARR quarterly due to volatility, but I question the step to stop reporting ACV as it can help get a feeling of pricing. Due to this, the company will be able to say that possibly poor GAAP quarterly results are just ‘temporary’ because ACV and ARR are doing well without reporting the metrics.

To summarize the company faces several challenges regarding its revenue growth target. Most importantly it is the uncertainty regarding the competition and product differentiation. The company currently projects to grow GAAP revenues at 20% CAGR as per this recent presentation and forecasts slight growth of 6-8% in this year due to the remnants of the cloud transition. It might be that the company could execute these targets in the near future (2 years) but what I believe is unlikely is that the company would be able to grow at such pace consistently in the next five years.

Gross Margins Target

Next important milestone of PRO is to achieve gross margins of roughly 71% which will help to offset operating costs and deliver that 20% free cash flow margins. While I believe that this might be the least challenging target due to the likely positive impact of increased revenue, there are still several uncertainties.

Scale and infrastructure

The company noted that it will have to expand its data center footprint in order to handle the increased number of customers. This will invariably slow down any expansion in the gross margin and might even pose a long-term challenge as this need is unlikely to go away if revenue growth is to occur. While the company does use part of Microsoft's cloud infrastructure, this is likely not enough.

Pricing

Should the company be unable to achieve scale through revenue growth they might try to increase pricing but due to the intense competition this is unlikely to have a positive effect and thus they rely mainly on top line growth to drive the gross margin.

Finally, one has to remember that their license and services revenue is likely to shrink further and as per the latest 10K the company also expects maintenance and support revenue to slowly decline as licenses are not core focus anymore. This will again pressure the company to achieve revenue growth in order to ‘plug’ the hole in the gross margin.

That being said these challenges are not something that would be as complicated as the ones connected to revenue growth. In the past, the company routinely achieved 70% margins and above for prolonged periods of time.

Free Cash Flow Target

The last target that the company mentioned is also likely the most important one as this directly impacts the generation of shareholder value. While the revenue growth is important as well gross margins these efforts are not going be worth much unless PRO is able to translate them into free cash flow.

The challenges that I see here are two-fold.

Sales and Marketing cost

The more potent issue is that the company will need to focus on reining in on their sales and marketing spending, but so far it seems that the increased growth efforts are connected to the increase in sales and marketing. You can see below that after finishing the two acquisitions and focusing on cloud this cost has rapidly increased.

While it went down slightly last year the company said that it is unlikely that they are going to cut it further. In fact, during the last conference call, they said that they will increase the number of sales people and that the cost is likely to increase at the rate of revenue. While this means that the operating margin is not likely to be worse this year, it certainly shows that they are somewhat reliant on increasing the spending. This also means that the nature of the cost is unlikely to be fixed but rather slightly variable.

Research and Development costs

As seen in the previous table the company also spends a significant amount of money on R&D which is unlikely to go down anytime soon either. The company needs to ensure that its products are on the best level possible due to the strong competition.

If these two costs then are either unable to be offset by revenue growth or cut, the free cash flow margin is going to be challenging to achieve.

The company already postponed two targets connected to the FCF margin as during the last conference call they mentioned that they forecast adjusted EBITDA to be flat compared to last year and that the free cash flow is going to be negative and in the range of -$19 million to -$21 million. Again, I believe that they lower their guidance so that they can beat it but the company already expected to see positive free cash flow in 2017 back in 2015 (as per this presentation). While they did adjust that in the 2016 presentation, it still shows that there is uncertainty regarding the FCF margin which will dictate the generation of shareholder value.

Valuation

Ultimately, as mentioned in the thesis, even if one overlooks all the challenges and applies the targeted forecast to company’s financials the valuation is still not extremely enticing as seen below.

Note #1: For 2017 I took the company’s expectation regarding revenue growth and took an optimistic estimate of free cash flow since I believe that they are likely to beat their own guidance. After this, I gradually forecast increases in FCF margins based on current operating expenses and keep the revenue growth constant as per company’s target.

Note #2: The company has $52.9 million in deferred tax assets (NOLs) which are currently not on the asset side of balance sheet due to a valuation allowance.

This means that investors are currently expecting almost 10 years (the FCF stream would match the expectations late 2026) of smooth growth and significant free cash flow which is not prudent given the volatile transition period and possible challenges with revenue and both gross and operating margins.

I believe that a more reasonable scenario could lead to the following free cash flow in that 9-year outlook.

This could lead us to a potential price target of around $14.5 per share which would represent almost a 39% downside from the current share price and this is still a scenario where the company will be able to reach its targets.

Although this is, of course, a rough estimate. It is more likely that if the company fails to show meaningful improvement in line with their forecasts then the share price is going to be volatile and going to move sharply after quarterly announcements as was the case in early 2016 when the company announced first results of the cloud transition.

Finally, I would also point out that in the original presentation from 2015 the company forecasted that by 2020 they expect to achieve $500 million in revenue (at 20% FCF margin). They did not reiterate this target in the updated version of the forecast and it is highly unlikely that they would be able to achieve this.

Conclusion

The stock is currently trading at excessive valuation given all the challenges that might prevent the company from achieving its targets. Be it the competitive landscape, possibly inability to scale or issues with operating costs the company faces an uphill battle. More so the stock which is likely unattractive even if one overlooks the issues and applies the desired forecasts onto current financials.

As mentioned in the thesis, I believe that November put options could be an interesting way to get exposure to the possibility of downside after quarterly announcements. The option chain is attractive due to relatively low break-even prices as for example in-the-money $25 put option costs only $3.80 implying break even on a roughly 12% move from the current price. Given the past share price jumps this should not be a far-fetched scenario, especially given the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.