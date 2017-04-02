Performing Well, But Sierra Bancorp's Shares Are Pricey

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a $377 million market cap bank holding company with $2 billion in assets. BSRR reports a lot of positive performance metrics, but long-term headwinds threaten the bank’s ‘edge,’ and I’ve found a reason to believe earnings are being helped by one-time items as much as they have been harmed by them. This is a strong financial, but the market might be pricing in more upside than the company can reasonably be expected to produce.

Market Share Increasing but With Long-term Doubts

Headquartered in Porterville, California, Sierra Bancorp is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. BSRR is looking to grow, and in 2016, this was accomplished both organically and on the back of a couple of different transactions (link to news). The bank’s Porterville Branch acquired deposits ($22 million) and ‘certain loan assets ($1 million)’ from CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) in May, Coast Bancorp ($144 million in assets, 3 branches) was purchased in July, and the opening of a complementary (to Coast Bancorp locations) de novo branch was announced in October (set to open in 2017). In addition to the new branch in Porterville that will open this year, a 4th location in Bakersfield was opened on March 20th, bringing the overall branch count to 34. At year-end, a 3-year CAGR of 12.95% lifted assets over the $2 billion mark. As the company continues to grow, this pace will be harder to maintain, but BSRR has a lot of options.

Bakersfield is the company’s second-largest market ($6.7 billion in deposits) behind Fresno ($10 billion). Mid-2016 FDIC deposit share reports have Sierra Bancorp’s 30 branches in the 6th spot for deposit share in cities BSRR services. The top 3 names on this list are Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), who all report a much larger balance with only 38 branches a piece. With that said, BSRR is at a disadvantage when it comes to the number of services it can provide, and while growing I noticed that the average number of deposits per branch has only once scratched past $50 million (2015, in 2016 was $49 million). This trend has been slowly moving, but at least it has been slowly moving in the right direction. As it continues, a larger balance of assets will help increase margins and returns, but I’m a little mixed on how higher rates will factor into expansion plans.

There are several ways to grow, but so far we find BSRR making smaller moves in an attempt to safeguard its extremely low cost of funds. The FDIC defines the cost of funds as the annualized total interest expense on deposits and other borrowed money as a percentage of average earning assets on a consolidated basis. BSRR’s cost of funds isn’t as low as Central Valley’s (CVCY) (at 0.09%), but with a rate of 0.15%, which is only a third of the peer average rate, I doubt investors will complain. I point this out, though, because the bank hasn’t been organically attracting new deposits, and after a long-term raid, the market supply of new core accounts is low. The company has room or margin to play with, but if market share always requires a new branch, this combination could produce a ‘challenged’ long-term model.

In addition, something to watch out for is the bank’s large percentage of deposit service charges. These primarily are fees earned from activities on commercial deposit accounts and overdraft income. At $10 million, and $13.5 million when combined with ATM fees, deposit service charges accounted for 52.77% of noninterest income (70.47% with ATM fees). Service fees in 2008 as a percentage of average earning assets were high at 1.06%, and were still high compared to peers in 2016 at 0.6% (peer average is ~0.3%, CVCY’s were down to ~0.24% this year). BSRR has a solid track record, and I’m probably starting to sound too critical, but I’m looking for long-term growth, and this is another headwind. Deposit rates are low, fees are high, and incremental adjustments would still put the bank in the position of an unattractive option to customers looking for low costs and higher yielding accounts. As an aside, I’ve been citing FDIC numbers, but the 10K reports service charge income to average transaction account balances. In 2016, this ratio was flat with 2015’s at 1.1% - both fell below 1.2% that was reported in 2014.

Capacity for Higher Earnings, but with ‘More Normal’ Provision Headwinds

2016 interest income advanced 9.2% to $68.5 million, driven by 11.65% growth from the loan portfolio. In the section above, I was critical of the bank’s ability to organically grow the deposit base, but at just $1.25 billion, and with a loan to deposit ratio of only 74%, there is plenty of room to produce double-digit loan growth for an extended period. Considering this, the bank has some significant earnings support, and when infrastructure spending slows, asset growth will be more meaningful to the bottom line – net interest income increased 8.4%, but higher noninterest charges caused pre-tax to fall 3% YOY.

Salaries advanced last year as one would expect (up 10.3%), and without acquisition charges, pre-tax income increased 6.2%. However, somewhere in the future, BSRR will be required to set aside some of this income for loan losses, and when it does, this temporary support will prove to be just that – temporary. In the past 3 years, total provisions amount to $350 thousand when in the prior 2 years (2013-14) $18.56 million was charged. In no year since 2012 has the allowance account been reported at or higher than the preceding year, so $18.91 million plus allowance shrinkage of $4.172 million ($23.082 million total) was spent on bad loans. $23 million is a significant amount to lose when pre-tax last year without provisions was $26.3 million, and it should be hard to convince investors that stricter lending requirements are sufficient to support a coverage ratio of 0.7% of all loans. The portfolio since 2012 has grown 44.7%, and it would only take 2.5% of the new loan balance to sour to completely wipe out the allowance account.

At $8.59 million, nonperforming assets improved 33% YOY, but again, this is a volatile part of the country and 2016 levels are as close to perfect as one should expect – the 5-year average nonperforming loan balance is $25 million, and the 5-year average nonperforming asset balance for BSRR is $32.9 million.

Bottom Line

I might like BSRR operations, but shares are overpriced. One could argue that last year’s earnings of $1.29 (diluted) warrant a higher P/E (currently 21.17X) because they reflect one-time acquisition charges, but I would counter that coverage adjustments narrow the difference between core and reported results by enough to make them immaterial. In addition, P/BV is high at 1.82X, and ROE hasn’t seen double digits in more than 5 years. The bank is looking to grow, but the path is limited by competition and the market is pricing in more than incremental moves.

