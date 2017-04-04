Expect Continuous Dividend Hikes At LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell saw its revenue and net income fall in 2016, but seems to be more optimistic about 2017.

I expect LyondellBasell to continue to increase its dividend as its share repurchase plan gives the company the ability to do so. The capital allocation plans of LYB are excellent, and consist of a mix of dividends, share buybacks and investing in growth.

Introduction

You might not have known or expected this, but LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) actually is a Dutch company, as it was incorporated in the Netherlands after its troubled past. Whereas this company was on the brink of bankruptcy less than a decade ago, it now is one of the strongest performing chemical companies with a worldwide footprint.

LYB data by YCharts

A closer look at the 2016 results after a weak Q4

In the fourth quarter, Lyondell was able to put in a good performance on the revenue front, but its EBITDA came in almost $100M below the expectations, due to the weak performance of the O&P EAI and O&P Americas divisions.

Source: Company presentation

Despite this, the full-year results were pretty much in line with the expectations. The revenue did decrease by approximately 10% to $29.2B, but so did the operating expenses and the impact on the operating income remained limited to approximately $1.06B. Taking everything into consideration, LyondellBasell's net income of $3.84B was really good, even though it was approximately 14% lower than the previous year. But on a per-share basis, Lyondell performed exceptionally well as the company's continuous share buyback program resulted in an EPS of $9.15, just 5% lower than in 2015.

Source: Financial statements

The power of share buybacks cannot and should not be underestimated (see later), but I'm always wondering if a company isn't 'overspending' on its share repurchases. After all, LyondellBasell Industries also pays an attractive dividend of 85 cents per share on a quarterly basis.

There's only one way to find out, and that's by having a closer look at Lyondell's cash flow statements.

The company's operating cash flow was approximately $5.6B, but this included a positive contribution from a change in its working capital position. If I would adjust the OpCF for WC changes, we end up at a lower but still impressive $5.23B. The total capex was relatively high (+50% YoY) at $2.24B, resulting in a full-year free cash flow of $3B (rounded). Considering the company's current market capitalization is less than $40B, generating $3B in free cash flow doesn't indicate LyondellBasell is overpriced.

Source: Financial statements

That being said, it's interesting to see pretty much the entire free cash flow was spent on share repurchases ($2.94B). Although the repurchase rate definitely slowed down from the $11B in 2014 and 2015 combined, Lyondell is definitely still 'outspending' on share buybacks and dividends (which also resulted in a cash outflow of almost $1.4B). One sidenote: the huge amount spent on buying back its own stock resulted in Lyondell spending less on dividends, even though it has hiked the quarterly dividend by almost 9% last year.

2017 will be another excellent year - and this opens up possibilities

LyondellBasell traditionally doesn't give investors or analysts a whole lot of details in its outlook for the next financial year. This is the official guidance, released simultaneously with the FY 2016 results:

"During the past several months, the industry outlook for 2017 has steadily improved. Healthy U.S. and global economic activity and ethylene project delays have led to an improved forecast for industry supply and demand dynamics. Global supply positions have provided optimism regarding crude oil prices and NGL supply. While we will continue to watch these developments, the significant investments in our 2016 maintenance programs favorably position the company for 2017," Patel said.

Did this tell you anything at all? I don't think so.

In order to figure out what LyondellBasell is really expecting, you really need to get the pieces of the expectations-puzzle from different sources, and put them all together. In its Q4 results presentation, Lyondell says the global O&P markets remain stronger than anticipated and sees a 'positive environment.' This could indicate the company is cautiously optimistic for 2017, and considering these remarks were made in February, I would be expecting a relatively strong Q1.

In my assumptions, I will use a zero growth rate in the company's operating cash flow, as it's not entirely impossible the better operating performance will be neutralized by the higher interest expenses (as the company issued debt to cover the share buybacks last year). A new $1B bond was also issued in March 2017, but the interest expenses related to that issue obviously won't be included in the Q1 financial statements.

Fortunately, LyondellBasell's CEO appeared to be a bit more talkative during the conference call, as he did provide some additional guidance on the capital expenditures (the emphasis is mine):

Regarding capital, we are currently planning to spend approximately $2 billion during 2017. This spending level advances both our base maintenance and growth program approximately 45% is targeted toward profit generating growth. A large part of this growth investment in 2017 will be dedicated to the new Hyperzone polyethylene plant that is scheduled to begin production in 2019. Although not all plants are finalized yet, we estimate capital spending to range between $2 billion and $2.5 billion annually to 2021. Approximately 50% of this spent is targeted toward profit generating growth.

So if I would now use a $5.2B operating cash flow and deduct the $2B in expected capital expenditures, LyondellBasell is on track to generate $3-3.2B in free cash flow this year, which would be a great result. On top of that, you should keep in mind the sustaining free cash flow would very likely be in excess of $4B, as LYB confirms a large part of the multi-billion dollar capex bill will be spent on growth initiatives which will (eventually) have an impact on the revenue and operating cash flow.

Investment thesis

Assuming a dividend hike to $0.90 per quarter per share, the dividend will cost Lyondell approximately $1.4B this year. This leaves $1.5-1.8B on the table to be spent on share repurchases, and given LYB's previous preference to use that specific tool to create more shareholder value, I'm pretty certain LyondellBasell will spend the entire $1.8B on share buybacks. Assuming this will be sufficient to repurchase 15 million shares (on a net basis), the $3.2B in expected free cash flow will result in a FCF/share of $8.2/share.

LYB Average Basic Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This means three things. First of all, the dividend is completely safe. Secondly, the continuous share repurchases will allow LyondellBasell to continue to increase the dividend every year. Buying back 4% of your stock will allow you to hike the dividend by the same percentage without paying a single penny more. And thirdly, it's absolutely amazing the strong cash flows also cover the expansion capex.

Even though LyondellBasell is operating in a cyclical sector, the company definitely isn't too expensive at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LYB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.