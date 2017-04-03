Supermax Corp.: Limited Ability To Fully Pass On Upcoming Cost Increases

We do not see Supermax's 16% share price fall as an entry opportunity due to rising cost pressures and an anticipated weakening bargaining position versus its customers.

Despite favorable long-term demand, Supermax faces various cost pressures in the next few years. Limited ability to fully pass on cost increases due to a stiff competitive environment.

Healthcare gloves demand is expected to increase by 8% to 10%, supported by stable demand in developed nations and growing demand in emerging markets.

Description

Listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange and also traded over the US OTC markets (stock: OTC:SPMXF; ADR: OTCPK:SPMXY), Supermax Corporation Berhad (SCB) is a leading Malaysian rubber gloves manufacturer. The firm has 20 years of rubber gloves trading and manufacturing experience and has grown into the top 5 players in Malaysia since its establishment in 1987.

SCB has eleven factories manufacturing multiple types of natural rubber and nitrile latex gloves, which are exported to >160 countries globally.

In early 2016, SCB commissioned its first contact lens manufacturing facility in Malaysia and exported dry contact lenses to Europe. In addition, the firm has made inroads into the Asian markets with its own brand (AVEO) contact lenses.

Key attractions for Supermax Corporation Berhad

Firm demand for healthcare gloves in developed nations…

The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) forecasts demand for healthcare gloves to grow by 8% to 10% in 2017, with volume as well as Average Selling Price (ASP) increases expected.

We do agree with Margma's view due to the following reasons.

We think that Malaysia will further grab market share from other countries, continuing to grow its 63% market share. This is because the rubber gloves manufacturers have been more aggressive with regard to capacity expansion and also has better operating efficiencies versus other nations.

We expect growing usage of healthcare gloves, considering the rising proportion of the elderly population and increasing healthcare facilities of developed nations. By 2030, >25% of the population in Europe and North America are expected to be 60 years or older. Furthermore, this proportion of this age group will accelerate by 4% to 16.5% by 2030 (vs. 2.3% growth from 2010-2015). The above reinforce our opinion that healthcare gloves demand in developed nations continue to be inelastic, as it is a high-volume replacement market. This provides a stable demand base for healthcare gloves. However, we also understand that healthcare awareness and glove penetration in these countries are widespread and hence demand growth from these markets is likely to be comparatively low moving forward.

… supported by demand growth from developing nations

While developed markets continue to account for the majority of rubber gloves demand, emerging markets could provide significant growth opportunities considering the low rubber glove penetration in their healthcare industry. China and India, accounting for an approximately 2.6B population, currently have significantly low glove usage per capita, versus the developed nations. An estimate by CIMB suggests that per capita gloves consumption in 2015 was only 5.3 in China and 4 in India, versus 100 in the EU and 166 in the US. The significant gap between the per capita consumption, coupled with the massive population in emerging markets, suggests a healthy growth in demand from the emerging markets. Consumption could grow further on healthcare reforms and an increasing emphasis on hygiene standards in emerging markets. We view this favorably as demand growth from these markets allows rubber glove manufacturers to reduce their dependency on developed markets.

Near-term benefit from strengthening US dollar versus MYR

Supermax's revenues are primarily denominated in US dollar while a significant portion of its costs (e.g. labor, fuel, overheads) are in MYR. Furthermore, 91% of SCB's receivables were in US dollar as of December 2016. The consensus is for the US interest rates to hike 3 times in 2017, which could potentially be beneficial for the US dollar. A strengthening US dollar will likely improve SCB's margins. However, this benefit could be passed on to customers.

In December 2016, Bank Negara Malaysia introduced a new policy, requiring exporters to convert 75% of the proceeds to MYR within the same day to ensure continuous liquidity of foreign currency in the onshore market. However, we believe the impact on Supermax is minimal as it is able to reconvert the proceeds under the same FX rate after a concession by the Malaysian Central Bank, following dialogues with exporters. The reconversion must be done within 6 months from the initial conversion. For example, Supermax must convert US$7.5M (75% of US$10M export proceeds) into MYR32.25M (assumed US$1:MYR4.30). Within 6 months of the conversion, Supermax could convert the MY32.25M to US dollar at the same FX rate (i.e. US$1:MYR4.30). By actively managing the above process, SCB would minimize the impact of the policy.

Select Risks

Cost pressure: significant headwind expected in 2017

Raw materials account for approximately 50% of total production costs. Prices of natural rubber (main raw material for natural rubber gloves) and nitrile butadiene rubber (main raw material for nitrile gloves) have increased significantly since 2016 and have not shown signs of easing.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber: Butadiene is the main ingredient in nitrile production, accounting for 70% of total cost. Since September 2016, butadiene prices have doubled, from c. US$1/kg to c. US$2/kg. This has been due to the closure as well as slowing production of several NBR plants as well as the significant demand for butadiene from China's automotive industry. Going forward in the next few months, the supply disruptions could lead to a shortage of NBR which could drive prices further up.

Natural Rubber: Prolonged rainfall in end-2016/early-2017 had caused heavy flooding and supply disruptions in Thailand, the largest natural rubber production region. Going forward in the next few months, rubber trees will be wintering (till May), whereby they shed their leaves and their yields fall sharply. The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) expects a 350k MT shortage of natural rubber in 2017 and this is likely to be significantly felt during the wintering period. Lower natural rubber production could catalyze natural rubber prices upwards. Prices are likely to be further supported by China's natural rubber inventory levels falling to 18-month low.

Cost adjustments have typically been passed on to customers with a lag period of 2 to 3 months. Hence, a rapid sharp spike in raw material prices could reduce Supermax's profitability in the near term.

Supermax's ability to pass on cost increases could decline in the next few years as a result of increasing competition, affecting profitability

In the last 2 years, glove players had ramped up production capacity in anticipation of the healthy demand growth (especially nitrile gloves). As a result, production capacity had grown by an estimated 14% in 2016 (versus estimated demand growth of approximately 10%), resulting in a supply-demand mismatch. The ensuing price competition had resulted in reduced profitability of leading glove manufacturers in 2016.

Recognizing the temporal oversupply condition, the large glove players in Malaysia (Top Glove and Hartalega) had delayed their capacity expansion plans. Furthermore, they decided to bring additional production capacity online at a more measured pace to better track demand growth.

We think that these initiatives have supported manufacturers' ability to pass on recent raw materials prices in the short term. Manufacturers have guided for glove ASP increases of 10% to 15%. However, we note that natural rubber and NBR prices have increased by >40% and c. 100%, respectively.

Going forward, we think Supermax's profitability could be reduced further as the industry has centered their expansion plans on the same segment. This could strengthen the bargaining positions of customers and the ability to fully pass on future cost increases could be diminished.

Further operating costs increases envisaged in the next 2 years could affect Supermax margins further

In December 2016, the Malaysian government had announced the revision of the gas (which account for 10% to 12% of production cost) tariffs, reducing the subsidy provided. Steadily increasing natural gas prices will translate to rising production costs for Supermax.

Secondly, the government has deferred the foreign worker levy policy till 2018, following criticism from industries reliant on the labor group. This could increase Supermax's operating cost by approximately MYR7.4M (envisaged levy of MYR1,850 per worker and approximately 4,000 foreign labor employed by Supermax), approximately 0.7% of annualized FY16 revenues. We do note that Supermax has invested to automate its production processes in order to reduce reliance on labor. Hence, there is the possibility that the actual levy to be paid may be lower.

With regard to the above costs, our key concern is that Supermax may not be able fully pass on the incremental costs to its customers, owing to the fact that ASPs have already increased significantly due to rising raw material costs as well as the strengthening position of its customers.

Less than ideal execution of expansion plans

Supermax has planned to expand production capacity by more than 100% (addition of 31.6B pieces per annum) by 2021. Its capacity expansion targets will be realized by the gradual commencement of 4 production plants in its Glove City Project.

However, we do have our reservations on the execution of its expansion plans in the mid-term. The full deployment of its plants 10 and 11 had been delayed by more than 2 years due to poor access to proper infrastructure (i.e. water, electricity and gas). Hence, we do not rule out the possibility of further delays in the expansion of Supermax's capacity, which could allow its competitors to capture a higher portion of the growing demand.

Conclusion

SCB's share price has fallen 16% from its 6-month high of MYR2.35 (in November 2016) to its current share price of MYR1.97 (as of 3rd April 2017). However, we do not see this as an entry opportunity, considering the various cost pressures it will face in the near and middle term. More importantly, we think that its bargaining position versus its customers could be weakening despite firm long-term demand growth due to the concentrated expansion of the industry in the nitrile segment. Furthermore, we do not rule out further delays in Supermax's expansion, considering its >2 years delay for its plants 10 and 11, which could allow competitors to capture the firm's market share.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by following me on a real-time basis by clicking "Follow" button near the title. This article is intended to provide information to readers and does not constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.