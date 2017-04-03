Horizon Global: A Cheap Price And One Big Problem

Given that this is a bit of a deleveraging story, missed expectations significantly lower equity value - and that's enough to stay away from HZN for now.

The acquisition of Westfalia was well received by the market when it was announced in August, and the tie-up seems logical.

I want to step into the ~50% decline in Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). I really do. HZN looks cheap; at Thursday's close of $13.88, the stock trades at just 14.6x the midpoint of 2017 EPS guidance, and around 7x on an EV/EBITDA basis. The benefits of the company's acquisition of European provider Westfalia - which spiked the stock in late August - haven't yet been realized. Management targets of $100 million-plus in free cash flow imply a sub-4x P/FCF multiple, against a current pro forma market capitalization of about $353 million. And while leverage does explain some of the decline in HZN shares since mid-December, the steep drop appears to be far too much.

But there's real concern coming out of the company's Q4 results, particularly relative to that Westfalia acquisition. HZN's stock actually fell twice off Q4 - once when preliminary results were released (along with a stock and convertible debt offering) in late January and again when 2017 guidance was delivered in conjunction with the Q4 report in early March. And I don't think the market was wrong on either point. The Westfalia acquisition makes sense - but the numbers don't. And that's a major problem for HZN's stock at the moment.

A Classic Spin-Off Opportunity

Horizon Global was spun off from TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) in June 2015. The business was known as Cequent under TRS ownership, and manufactures towing and trailering gear for OEM (original equipment manufacturer - i.e., automakers), aftermarket, and retail customers.

The spin-off came in large part due to the fact that Cequent/Horizon's growth profile didn't match where TRS wanted to go. TriMas was (and is) targeting high single-digit growth annually, and margin expansion; meanwhile, Horizon Global is targeting 3-5% growth, and its turnaround already had made significant progress at the time of the spin-off, according to TRS management at the time.

It didn't take long before HZN looked like a classic post-spin opportunity:

HZN data by YCharts

Chart from July 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015

Selling by TRS shareholders - likely including institutional investors - pushed HZN below $9 relatively quickly. And yet the Horizon Global business still looked reasonably attractive. Diversified end markets - according to the spin-off prospectus, the business was roughly one-third each of retail, aftermarket, and OES/OEM - mitigated somewhat the cyclical fears keeping down multiples for auto parts manufacturers (more on that later). $17 million in 2014 free cash flow against a market cap that dipped under $250 million implied a low-teen P/FCF multiple. And there was significant room for margin expansion, as a move of production from Indiana to Mexico improved productivity, and as the company projected (in the Q2 2015 report, its first as a stand-alone company) over $10 million a year in cost savings from the closure of another plant in Mexico.

The one flaw in the "classic spin-off opportunity" thesis was that Horizon Global's results were rather poor. Revenue declined over 7% year over year in Q2 2015 even in constant currency. After that quarter, HZN guided for $1.00-$1.20 in full-year EPS, and $285-$300 million in second-half revenue. But after Q3, the full-year EPS projections was lowered to $0.95-$1.00, with no acknowledgment from management as to the change. (Lowered 2H revenue guidance was attributed to the stronger dollar, but that seems unlikely to have been the only driver.) HZN then missed its Q4 guidance, with full-year adjusted EPS declining from $1.02 to $0.90, revenue falling even in constant currency and adjusted operating profit up just 4%. (Higher post-spin interest explains the difference between the increased adjusted EBIT and the decrease in net income.)

But HZN did catch a bid as broad markets recovered in 2016 - and then its results improved markedly. Q1 and Q2 both looked solid, with the company maintaining guidance of 100 bps+ in margin expansion and posting 4.3% sales growth (6.3% in local currency). Then in August - a little over two weeks after a strong Q2 report had pushed the stock to recover pretty much all of its post-spin losses - the company announced its acquisition of Westfalia-Automotive and Terwa, a pair of European manufacturers. HZN gained another 15%. The company then raised margin guidance coming out of Q3, and rode the post-election broad market to an all-time high of $26.36 in mid-December. And then the bottom fell out.

One Big Problem

I'm tempted to believe that the nearly 50% decline from December highs is a buying opportunity for HZN. Q1-Q3 2016 performance was strong. Q4 looked like a clear disappointment: an adjusted net loss of $0.37 per share compared poorly to a $0.06 profit the year before, and missed consensus by $0.25. But the company actually hit its full-year guidance delivered after Q3, and even reached its 10% segment EBIT margin targets, excluding the Q4 loss posted by Westfalia. The one noticeable divergence relative to guidance was on the full-year tax rate; the higher tax rate at the midpoint appears to have had a $0.07 impact. EBIT margins actually appear ahead of implied guidance (with full-year segment-level margins up 160 bps versus post-Q3 guidance for a 130-150 bps increase) and full-year revenue in the legacy business grew 4.2% in constant currency - including a 5.9% increase in the supposedly disastrous Q4.

And the Westfalia acquisition seems like a good one, as rare as that seems to be in the small-cap space. Horizon Global cited a sub-4x EBITDA multiple including synergies. Save for Australia, which traditionally has been an important market (13% of 2015 revenue, per the 10-K, and the largest non-U.S. market for the legacy business), the tie-up looks almost purely complementary:

Source: HZN/Westfalia presentation

There's a reason the market bid up HZN shares 14%+ on the news. The deal diversifies Horizon geographically, adds a number of new OE clients, and looks reasonably cheap if the company can find the synergies it says it can - and is probably cheap even if those targets are too optimistic. The merger does delay the deleveraging story here, as Horizon Global now is targeting a 2x leverage ratio by 2019 thanks to the added debt, and that might raise cyclical concerns (i.e., HZN getting caught by a downturn before it can effectively pay down some of that debt). But this seems like a good deal at a good price - and, again, it seems rather clear from the stock's performance in August and afterward that most investors agreed.

The problem is that the Q4 results, and more importantly, the commentary after the quarter and the guidance for 2017, do not square with the story here. It certainly looks like Horizon Global's internal expectations for Westfalia have been pulled down - and possibly sharply. But it's not entirely clear why. (Note that I emailed Horizon Global IR for clarification on most of the following points and received no response.)

First, it looks like Westfalia drove the Q4 miss relative to consensus, with the segment posting an adjusted EBIT loss in the quarter. In addition, it looks as if lower-than-expected results from the acquisition led to extremely disappointing 2017 guidance. 2017 consensus was at $1.38 heading into the report: Horizon instead guided for adjusted EPS of just $0.90-$1.00.

The initial questions on the Q4 call from analyst Robert Majek of CJS Securities focused on the difference between guidance and expectations. Horizon Global CEO Mark Zeffiro first blamed the difference on the higher share count from the share offering announced in January. But that claim makes little sense - while analysts aren't perfect, missing a 4.6 million share offering is a stretch. Shares already had been issued in conjunction with the acquisition, and much of the proceeds for that offering and the convertible bonds went to pay down the term loan, lowering interest costs.

The fact is that the expectations for Westfalia have changed since the acquisition was announced in June:

Source: HZN/Westfalia merger presentation (highlighted by author)

Source: HZN/Westfalia merger conference call transcript (quote from CEO Zeffiro)

Source: HZN Q4 earnings presentation

Maybe Horizon Global uses a different sense of the word "accretive", but it seems pretty clear that from a net income standpoint, the Westfalia deal is dilutive in 2017. A -$0.50 impact from the equity offering and interest offsets the $0.35-$0.40 projected contribution from the acquisition. And the share count excuse simply doesn't play: figures from the 10-K suggest that the equity and convertible bond offerings saved $0.30 in interest costs, against a ~$0.20 impact from the equity offering dilution. However you look at it, Horizon Global's 2017 EPS would have been guided higher without Westfalia - even on an adjusted basis, which naturally removes one-time acquisition costs.

And that's OK - if management explains why, or at least even admits that it happens. But they simply refused. The next analyst in the Q&A suggested that guidance implied that either Westfalia wasn't performing as well as expected or that the core business was flat or down year over year. CFO David Rice replied that neither was true: "the legacy businesses are in fact accretive year-on-year and Westfalia is contributing what we expected it to." Again, challenged on an EBITDA basis, Rice replied that purchase accounting changed Westfalia's D&A, and that "the way that we think about the business really is operating profit level". Is it really?

Source: HZN/Westfalia merger presentation

Rice goes on to explain that "the business generated in the mid to high single digit operating profit type numbers. We are talking about adding €9 million to that number [in synergies]. So from an operating profit perspective, that puts them in sort of mid-teens range," confirming afterward that he was referring to dollars.

First, US$9.6 million plus "mid to high single digit" generally gets to "mid to high double digit". Secondly, "mid to high double digit" would seem to imply something around $17 million in EBIT. Third, EBIT from the legacy Horizon Global business (excluding the Q4 loss from Westfalia) was $38.4 million in 2016. The midpoint of 2017 adjusted EBIT guidance is $56 million - or a $17.6 million increase year over year over standalone HZN. Pro forma revenue is guided up 8% at the midpoint of 30-35% growth expectations. And yet Horizon's EBIT contribution looks to be roughly flat.

There are two aspects to the concern beyond the fact that management appears to be misleading. The first is that Westfalia seems to have underperformed in 2016. Rice admitted that 2016 EBITDA was expected to come in around $18.5 million (based on the 9.9x cited multiple). Pro forma contribution, per the company's calculation of LTM Bank EBITDA, was $13.9 million - through October 4, the date the acquisition closed. Westfalia then posted a $1.27 million adjusted EBIT loss in Q4. And Rice said on the Q4 call that "the actual number came in a little bit lower, but not materially different."

It looks like from a run-rate basis (with D&A down modestly through Q3, and finishing the year up $1.2 million) that Westfalia contributed had $1.5 million to maybe $2 million in Q4 D&A. That would imply a sub-$1 million EBITDA contribution in the quarter - and under $15 million in full-year EBITDA. (Those numbers - $15 million in EBITDA and a $7-8 million D&A run rate - also seem to get to Rice's "mid to high single digits formulation" earlier in the call.) Is a 20%+ miss "not materially different" to the CFO?

The second problem is that even accounting for that underperformance and growth off a likely lower base, 2017 guidance is underwhelming. If Westfalia is at $17 million in adjusted EBIT including nearly $10 million in synergies, then we've still got the problem of Horizon Global posting flat EBIT despite revenue growth. That implies margin compression in that business - which is what happened in Q4 - or some sort of steep decline in Westfalia profits ex-synergies. (Another possibility is a continued rise in corporate losses, which rose double digits in 2016, but that's hardly bullish, either. And it's not enough to square the circle barring a 20%+ increase next year.)

The numbers simply don't work. At the time of the merger, Horizon said the acquisition would accelerate its goal to get to 10% segment and 10% consolidated EBIT margins, saying synergies could get the company there in 2018. 2017 guidance is for 6.3%-6.7% on a consolidated basis, with Westfalia pushing segment level margins back below 2018. Zeffiro said on the Q4 call, the company was "plus or minus a quarter" away from the original timeline 10% enterprise goal. But that, too, seems unlikely. 350 bps in margin expansion implies $30 million-plus in synergies alone - but post-merger commentary (including the sub-4x multiple with synergies) suggests there was roughly $30 million to begin with, including the ~$10 million being captured in 2017.

Valuation

HZN does look reasonably cheap - although I'm not sure it's quite as cheap as it looks. The stock trades at about 7x 2016 Bank LTM EBITDA (using an enterprise value pro forma for the stock and debt offerings, with figures in the Q4 presentation). But that figure includes $12.5 million of potential synergies, and on a forward basis, the multiple actually expands to about 7.3x. EPS guidance, as noted, implies a sub-15x forward multiple.

Neither seems hugely attractive in the auto parts space, however, where majors like Dana, Inc. (NYSE:DAN) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) are getting 5x+ EBITDA and 9-10x EPS on a forward basis. Bulls have argued that Horizon's retail and aftermarket exposure (and, in particular, 20%+ growth in e-commerce) should support an above-industry multiple. And cash flow numbers usually have been higher than EPS, as D&A historically has outpaced capex. That won't be the case in 2017, as the company is guiding for $30.6 million in capex (per the 10-K) against ~$25 million in D&A. But that figure does seem elevated, and against maintenance capex, the price to normalized FCF multiple probably is in the low teens/~zero-growth range.

With synergies still coming in 2018-2019, I can see the fundamental case at the current price: even if organic profit growth disappoints, synergies still drive earnings up. Even $15 million in incremental synergies - below current expectations - adds over $0.50 in EPS (at a 15% tax rate, as HZN's rates traditionally have been in that range). 12-14x $~$1.50 in EPS and something less than $2 in FCF still gets the stock around $20, or 35% upside.

I'm a bit skeptical, however, of the "HZN doesn't deserve an industry multiple" argument. I see some margin opportunity in the aftermarket business (particularly from "eliminating the middleman" e-commerce activity), but it's optimistic to suggest that Reese and Draw-Tite hitches aren't subject - at all - to new car manufacturing cycles. And Westfalia has a much lighter aftermarket presence, which in theory would increase the exposure to a cycle that the market seems to think is pretty close to a peak.

In a vacuum, the valuation does look reasonably attractive - but it's not compelling. And it's not enough to overcome the concerns coming out of Q4. Something's wrong with the numbers, and management isn't telling what it is. Rice said on the Q4 call that higher steel costs weren't a big driver - so what's left is some sort of underperformance in either legacy Horizon or Westfalia. The way these stories generally go is that at some point, that underperformance reveals itself. That seems to lend a lot of risk to Q1 and Q2 because this remains a reasonably leveraged (2.7x pro forma) stock in an out-of-favor cyclical industry. We've already seen the impact of the Q4 results and guidance on the stock. And I believe we'll see the impact again, once the market better understands exactly what those results, and that guidance, meant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.