Ring Energy: Sell Friday's Rally And Buy Callon Petroleum

Investors should consider selling their shares in Ring, and buying peer-producer Callon Petroleum instead. Callon grew cash flow 37% last year while Ring's CFO declined.

Ring was described as "one of the fastest growing small-caps" in the sector, and that may be true in acquiring acreage, but production growth was only 11% yoy.

Ring Energy jumped 7.8% on Friday when the only real news appears to have been a recommendation given in an interview on CNBC.

Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) jumped 7.7% Friday - apparently due to nothing mojre than a hearty recommendation by Seaport Global Securities Managing Director Mike Kelly on CNBC (watch the video interview here).

Source: Google Finance

Over the last year, Ring Energy's stock is up more than 100%. Prior to the interview Friday, Ring had gotten a huge "Trump bump," rising from $9.50 to $13.50 - or some 40% before cooler heads prevailed and the stock was drifting (falling?) back to its former pre-Trump level. To put it mildly, it has been a very volatile stock with some large intra-day moves.

Assets:

Source: March Presentation

While the company has some decent acreage in the Permian, its acreage in the Mississippi Lime play is what I would describe as substandard or "second tier." The company's primary asset is therefore the recently acquired 20,490 net acres in Culberson and Reeves counties in the Delaware Basin and the 25,790 net acres in Gaines and Andrews counties. The company estimates its acreage has a resource potential of 80 million boe.

But while Kelly says that Ring is one of the "fastest growing small-cap stocks" in the sector, note that Q3 2016 production was only 2,314 boe/day. According to the Q4 and full-year 2016 earnings report, production at year-end was only 2,569 boe/day. While the 11% growth in sequential production may look impressive, note that yoy production growth was also only 11%. Off of such a small production base, I wouldn't call Ring Energy "one of the fastest growing small caps stocks in the sector" - at least in terms of production growth.

The company's latest presentation shows a 210% CAGR in production since 2012. However, note that the bottom scale changes from yearly to quarterly, and since mid-2015, production - as indicated by the red line in the right-side graphic - has been relatively flat.

And while Kelly touted Ring's low well costs of $2 million as a primary advantage, it appears the company is still drilling a considerable number of vertical wells. That is certainly not typical these days in the Permian Basin. In August of 2015, Ring did start a three-well horizontal program in the Central Basin Platform. The Augustus #1H and Tiberius #1H 24 hour well test after 45 days on production of 602 gross boe/d and 448 gross boe/d, respectively. Not huge producers by Permian standards, but if the $2 million/well is accurate, they should pay-out nicely.

For 2017, the company expects to spend $70 million and drill 36 new wells (22 Hz, 14 vertical), upgrade infrastructure, and rework 12 existing wells:

If it can do all that with $70 million, I will certainly be impressed. Even pegging infrastructure and rework expenditures at zero dollars, that still equates to less than $2 million/well. I haven't seen any other operator in the Permian drill leading-edge high-tech wells for anywhere close to that number.

Now, the company did end 2016 with $71 million in cash. And that was primarily the result of a $7 million note offering and $139.6 million in proceeds from two common stock offerings last year:

But note that full-year 2016 CFO of $13.1 million actually fell ~$300,000 from the prior year. That isn't indicative of a "fast growing" company to me. Now to be fair, average per boe realized prices did fall 16% yoy. But cash-flow per share dropped 25% for the year. For all of 2016, Ring posted a loss of -$0.97/share.

The company had no outstanding debt on its $500 million senior secured credit facility at year-end. So it has plenty of liquidity. But it is an upstream-only company, so its fortunes are totally tied to the price of WTI and natural gas prices.

Year-end proved reserves totaled 27,741,575 boe - a 14% increase over the 24,402,383 boe from the previous year. Future net revenues before income taxes, discounted at 10% ("PV-10"), based on SEC pricing of $39.17 per barrel of oil and $2.43 per MCF of gas, were $217.3 million at year-end 2016.

Obviously, oil and gas have both risen ~25% from those SEC prices, so let's be generous and increase Ring's PV-10 by 25% to $271 million. In comparison, REI has 48.4 million outstanding shares, and as of Friday's close, that equates to a market cap of $524 million, almost double the current PV-10. Subtracting $71 million in cash on hand from the market cap yields ~$450 million, still a generous premium in comparison to the $271 million year-end PV-10.

Permian Comparison

In comparison, mid-cap (~$2.7 billion) Permian Basin producer Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) looks like a much better value (See: Callon Petroleum: Did You Take Some Profits?).

According to Callon's Q4 and full-year 2016 EPS report, Callon grew production 59% last year - more than 5x Ring's production growth rate. Q4 production of 18,359 boe/d (76% oil) was more than 7x that of Ring.

Callon's organic reserves replacement ratio ("RRR") via the drill-bit was 311% and proved reserves increased 69% to 91.6 million boe (78% oil). That is 3.3x the proved reserves of Ring. Meantime, Callon ended the year with a $653 million cash hoard and $400 million in debt. That compares favorably to the $325-350 million in expected capital expenditures for full-year 2017 because that outlay is expected to grow Callon's production by 60% yoy to 24,000 boe/d (at the midpoint of guidance). Callon has more and better acreage in the Permian than does Ring - 56,000 net acres (much of it in the core of the play), with much of the leasehold already having delineated four zones (Upper Wolfcamp A, Lower Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B, and Bone Springs).

Lastly, when it comes to Permian producers, investors appear much more focused on cash flow as opposed to actual earnings (since many shale oil producers are still posting negative quarterly net income results). In this respect, Callon wins hands-down. For full-year 2016, Callon generated CFO of $188.6 million, up 37% yoy. As mentioned earlier, that compares to a slight reduction in yoy cash flow for Ring Energy.

Risks

The risks associated with Ring Energy and my recommendation are two-fold:

That WTI and/or natural gas prices in the Permian go up substantially from current levels. That said, they will be going up for Callon Petroleum as well. That Ring Energy's 2017 drilling campaign will be extremely successful and the company will become "one of the fastest growing small-caps" in the sector.

Number 2 above appears to be the more compelling risks. Yet, from that perspective, and with only 2,569 boe/day of production, it would appear that much of Ring Energy's upside potential is already baked into the shares.

Summary & Conclusion

As most of my followers already know, I am in the "much lower for much longer" camp when it comes to the price of WTI. As a result, I favor midstream companies and MLPs that deliver current income and can grow based on higher production volumes from U.S. shale plays over upstream-only producers like Ring Energy.

Ring is a prime example of the "Permian Premium" afforded by investors. When a company can jump 7.7% just because an analyst recommends it on CNBC, it's time to take a closer look. Upon inspection, a half-billion market cap for a producer that has only 2,569 boe/day in production looks very frothy to me - in spite of the resource potential in its 46,000 net acres in the Permian.

As a result, if investors feel a strong need to invest in the Permian Basin through a small-cap or mid-cap company, I suggest they take advantage of the rally Friday, sell shares in Ring Energy, and buy Callon Petroleum instead. Callon is a proven leader in the Permian, has more and better acreage, has more than 7x the production and 3.3x the reserves as compared to Ring, and is expecting to grow production 60% this year. Meantime, the EV of Callon (estimated at ~$2.3 billion) is only 5x that of Ring (estimated at ~$460 million). More importantly for investors focused on cash flow, Callon grew CFO 37% last year while Ring had a slight decline in CFO.

Note that Callon was also mentioned in the interview with Kelly on Friday as an attractive pick in the Permian, but its shares rose "only" 3%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.