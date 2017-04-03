Range Resources: Ready To Rocket At $29

Today, I write to share my best idea for the Seeking Alpha Best Idea within 10% of a 52 week high or low contest. After a thorough screen of the eligible stock universe, given the contest rules, I have selected Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) as my most compelling, out-of-favor name that is within 10% of its 52-week low.

Why Range Resources is within 10% of a 52-Week Low

There are two reasons why RRC is trading near its 52-week low:

A) The market didn't like its acquisition of Memorial Resources Development Corp. As you can see below, Range announced the deal on Monday, May 16, 2016, and its stock traded down 10.28% that day on heavy volume. Deal terms for Memorial were as follows:

In September 2016, we completed our merger with Memorial through the issuance of 77.0 million shares of Range common stock in exchange for all outstanding shares of Memorial using an exchange ratio of 0.375 of a share of Range common stock for each share of Memorial common stock. Range also assumed $1.1 billion in debt as part of the deal.

Here is the May 16th press release.

Source: Range Resources

Here is RRC's historical stock performance before and after the deal. RRC's stock traded down 10.28%, on May 16, 2016, on heavy volume of 19.1 million shares.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Finally, readers can find deal details on page F-19 of RRC's FY16 10-K. Therefore, net-net, at the time of deal closing, RRC assumed $1.3 billion in debt (including current liabilities) and issued 77 million shares, which, as of February 2017, has a diluted share count of 247.5 million shares.

B) Entering the winter of 2016/2017, there was a lot of speculative money betting that natural gas prices would soar past $4 MMBtu. My favorite Seeking Alpha author, when it comes to reading about natural gas, is Richard Zeits. He wrote a wonderfully descriptive article on January 10, 2017, explaining in great detail that there was way too much speculative money long and chasing natural gas in December 2016.

Source: Richard Zeits January 10, 2017, article

Moreover, although Seeking Alpha contributor, HFIR Research, is a passionate observer of natural gas, his December 25, 2016, article captures how some bulls may have gotten a short-term case of irrational exuberance. By the way, natural gas never traded above $4 MMBtu and traded down sharply during the first week of January and as low as $2.65 MMBtu only a few weeks ago. It has since rebounded smartly back above $3.20 MMBtu.

Source: HFIR December 25, 2016, article

Here is the most current natural gas price strip.

Source: CME Group

Moreover, given the very warm winter of 2016/17, natural gas inventories are now above the five-year average for this point of the calendar year as we approach the end of the season inventory draws. As readers can see, inventories, as of March 24th, are 256 Bcf above their five-year average.

Source: AmericanOilman.com

To crystallize the muted demand impact of very warm winter during the winter 2016/17 season, I isolated gas demand by EIA category.

Moreover, to further quantify the difference, I compared the November - March time periods for the winter 2016/17 vs. winter 2014/15 and winter 2013/14. As you see, from a pure demand perspective, cumulatively, the winter of 2016/17 is 898 Bcf to 937 Bcf lower than winter 2014/15 and winter 2013/14. As natural gas has historically been a winter commodity, notwithstanding the structural displacement of coal towards natural gas for electric power, when you have back to back really warm winters, it is really hard to end the winter season with super-low inventories. So, with somewhat elevated current inventory levels, natural gas prices have been muted, at least for now.

Finally, as readers can see, most of Range Resources' peer group have experienced similar lackluster performance. I would argue that Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) and Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) have outperformed for idiosyncratic reasons. CHK was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy back in February/March 2016, and RICE was relatively under-followed and trading at a very low valuation in March 2016 (plus RICE has performed well, growing production nicely).

Source: Google Finance

As I have now explained in excruciating detail why shares of Range Resources are trading near a 52-week low, I am going to move along and discuss my bullish thesis for industry and Range Resources specifically.

Why Range Resources is Compelling at $29 per share

Part A - Favorable Natural Gas Price Outlook

At the risk of completely jinxing myself, I would argue that Range Resources, at $29 per share, is a layup poised to rocket higher during the second half of 2017. At the 20,000 foot level, we are in the midst of a technology arms race when it comes to extracting natural gas, NGLs, and oil in the United States. In order to ultimately compete effectively, you need ownership of great core acreage (Range was a pioneer in the Marcellus), a strong engineering team that is constantly driving down costs and developing economies of scale, access to takeaway capacity, so your effective netbacks are higher, and finally, balance sheet strength. Investors can easily check off all four boxes when it comes to Range Resources.

I am not sure if most investors quite yet grasp that we are entering phase 2.0 of the natural gas shake out. Before you start to scratch your head and say "what the heck is he talking about", now is the time where the pretenders masquerading as efficient producers are actually exposed for burning capital, which will ultimately cause them to get shut off from tapping the capital markets. What I mean by this is that the days of Tier 3 names issuing equity and, especially debt, will be limited, especially where the current natural gas price strip is trading. This essentially means given the long period of depressed natural gas prices, supply growth will continue to be structural constrained, as marginal firms will not have the CAPEX budget to finance any significant new drilling programs.

The super warm winter of 2016/17 is actually masking the structure supply/demand deficit in natural gas, as the inherent high decline curve for shale production is estimated at 6-8 Bcf per year. So, in order to offset these naturally high decline rates, companies need to increase and resume their drilling programs. Using the gold standard, Bentek data, YTD dry gas production is down 2.3 Bcf/d to less than 71 Bcf/d of dry natural gas production. Also, rig count growth in the Marcellus has been muted, despite a tepid rebound in natural gas rigs being put back into service.

Source: Bentek

Moreover, if we look at the following Macro slides from Range Resources' March 27, 2017, slide deck, we learn the following.

Natural Gas Demand is projected be robust from 2017 to 2020.

Per Range, base decline rates are estimated to be 8 Bcf/d due to the geology of shale and high grading. To be conservative, let's assume that the decline rates will be 6 Bcf/d.

Here is another look at the deceleration of the dry natural gas supply, which turned negative in March 2016, driven by super-low natural gas STRIP prices, as marginal producers were scrambling to simply survive.

At the risk of beating a dead horse, I want to make one more bullish macro argument and, then, we will discuss Range Resources specifically.

As part of my extensive Peabody Energy unsecured bond research during Q4 2015 and Q1 2016, I spent upwards of 10-15 hours digging through the 10-Ks and 10-Q of the then top 40 natural gas producers to assemble this list (see below). Now, I couldn't justify another 10 hours to refresh the data, but I would argue that it is still illustrative for my next point. The majors like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), at least in the U.S., are focused on growing oil and NGLs production instead of dry natural gas. Moreover, there are five names on this list that are still in severe financial distress (Ultra Petroleum (OTCPK:UPLMQ), WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), EXCO Resources (NYSE:XCO), SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)). These five companies are simply fighting to keep the lights or in liquidation mode, never mind trying to grow production.

Top 20 U.S. Natural Gas producers as of 2015.

Top 21 - 40 U.S. Natural Gas producers as of 2015.

Source: My article: Natural Gas: Proceed With Caution (March 29, 2016)

Part B: The merits and catalysts for Range Resources at $29

Let's walk through some charts.

Production, Price, and Cost History

As readers see, Range has grown production nicely in the natural gas and NGL segments. It has also hedged relatively well, which has helped it weather the severe industry headwinds during the second half of 2015 and through the first half of 2016.

Look at Range Resources' massive reserve base.

Look at how Range has reduced its cost per Mcfe by 50% since 2012. As I said, this is a technology arms race, and the lowest cost producers (with scale) eventually win. This is no different than microchips, or any other commodity-based industry. If you want to make serious money, then you want to buy the Tier 1 producers, like a Range, at the right point in the cycle.

Although, perhaps a slight negative, as RRC isn't a leveraged pure play vehicle to bet on rising natural gas or NGL prices, like a Chesapeake Energy, per se, as approximately 75% of its natural gas production for 2017 is hedged at roughly $3.22 MMBtu, the company is far-sightedly focused on playing and winning the long game. So, it is better to lock in good hedges to ensure you can fund your drilling programs.

Range has set a $1.15 billion CAPEX budget for 2017, so again, it isn't gambling on higher natural prices, rather it is ensuring it has sufficient cash flows to finance its CAPEX in order to continuously get better and remain on the low-cost frontier and cutting edge of the industry learning curve.

Next, let's look at RRC's long-term debt. Its debt is termed out nicely and not due until 2021. Its bank debt is low cost and not due until 2019. Given RRC's strong reserve base, it will easily be able to roll over its bank debt.

Here are the key catalysts.

The other key driver for RRC's earnings, besides lowering costs and growing production, which we already covered, is improving differentials. As new key takeaway capacity continues to come online throughout 2017 and beyond, and RRC has access, through commitment volumes contracts, to market its natural gas, NGLs, and oil to the best markets that offer the best all in price.

In terms of production, see below.

Here are 2016 historical results.

Management's commentary from February 23, 2017, conference call.

Memorial Resource Development Corp.'s Q2 2016 production:

Source: Memorial Resource Development Corp.

Here is my pro forma sensitivity model. I used Range's 33-35% FY2017 guidance and looked at Memorial Resources' Q2 2016 results for a baseline. As you can see, the better differentials add value, as well as major production growth (both organic and from the Memorial Acquisition).

Other key slides

As more takeaway capacity opens up from multiple directions, RRC's differentials will only continue to improve.

Range Resources had the foresight to sign committed capacity on Mariner East to improve its realized NGLs and was the first Marcellus producer to export ethane to Europe.

The only lower cost producer in SW Appalachia is Cabot (NYSE:COG), but COG's major production is in Northeast PA and takeaway capacity into the lucrative NYC metro region has been severely delayed due to coordinated environmentalist attacks and politician grandstanding for the Constitutional pipeline.

Valuation

Takeaway

In terms of price target, I am not smart enough or precise enough to pinpoint a price target. My target is simply higher as investing, at least in my mind, is 75% art and 25% science. That said, due to the current weak sector sentiment for natural gas producers, coming off another very warm winter, investors are able to scoop shares of one the best in class operators that has the advantage of allocating CAPEX dollars in both the Marcellus and Haynesville shale plays, as well as access to a growing production profile, and improved differentials. Moreover, as I mentioned multiple times throughout the piece, I would argue we are entering the next phase of the natural gas shake out 2.0 and the lowest cost producers with scale, clean balance sheets, and improving differentials will be the best places to allocate capital and benefit from the structural supply/demand deficit in natural gas. Perhaps, as we approach summer, only 10 weeks from now, the market will start to notice the natural gas structural deficits when the electric power burn figures are printed.