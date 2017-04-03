7.5% Yield And 40% Upside At One Liberty Properties

The Buy Thesis

What do you look for when investing in REITs? Some look for higher-than-average growth potential, others target higher yields, and some put more emphasis on the quality of the management team and track record. Because the market is relatively efficient, it is very difficult to find super quality REITs trading at inferior valuations and, therefore, compromises must be found. Typically, REITs will have below-average valuations and higher yields due to poor growth prospects or inferior management qualities. The opposite it true by higher quality REITs, which will generally trade at significantly higher prices.

In this sense, One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) is quite unique. It seems to have all the attributes of a higher quality REIT but still trades as if it was of inferior quality. OLP has a long history of outperforming the broad REIT market as a result of its favorable portfolio, balance sheet, and management, but trades as if it was a poorly managed REIT with zero growth prospects. This makes no sense to me, and I consider this to present a clear mismatch between quality and pricing, suggesting that the shares of OLP are undervalued.

The buy thesis in a nutshell:

OLP trades at about 11 times its forward FFO and a 7.5% yield, which is well covered. This represents a 40% discount to its peer group without any material reason.

OLP has consistently grown its FFO by about 5% for the last four years as a result of good portfolio management and rent increases. Such growth is comparable to peers who trade at much higher valuations.

The management owns 22% of the REIT. The insider ownership of OLP is much superior to most other REITs and aligns interest between managers and shareholders.

The dividend and FFO is expected to keep on growing at a very satisfying rate relative to the current valuation. OLP does not need to achieve "high growth" to deliver very favorable total returns due to its high current yield.

I find no red flags in the portfolio and balance sheet that could warrant a material discount to peers. I find, however, a number of other reasons that could cause this mispricing.

Reasons for the Mispricing

OLP is a small-cap REIT with a market cap of $425 million. It is one of the smallest net lease REITs, and it is, hence, not attracting much institutional following. Large investment funds and other institutions are likely to ignore OLP simply because its investment volume is too large compared to the number of tradable shares on the market.

Moreover, the 2015 and 2016 FFO numbers may be misleading and need some adjustment. FFO per share rose substantially in 2015 due to one-time lease termination fees, which should be removed to assess the normalized FFO. After having made this adjustment, we find that OLP grew its FFO by 5.5% in 2016 which is in line with previous years.

Lastly, retail is out of favor today. Half of OLP's portfolio is retail real estate and market participants are likely to excessively discount these properties due to their (partly irrational) fears of e-commerce.

An Attractive Portfolio

OLP owns 120 properties throughout the United States with a stronger concentration on Texas (12% of rental income), South Carolina (8%), New York (8%), Illinois (6%), and Georgia (6%). It is well diversified geographically with exposure to 30 different states and predominantly strong markets. Having worked in private equity real estate in Dallas, Texas, I like the higher emphasis on the state as the demand for commercial real estate remains particularly strong. Lots of companies are currently relocating their headquarters to Texas due to more favorable state taxation, lower overall cost of business, and the strategic positioning in the middle of the country. These new companies bring new jobs and cause above-average demographic growth, which is very positive for real estate investors. Furthermore, cap rates in Texas remain very reasonable to the most part relative to other sub-markets in my view.

Source: OLP Presentation

The portfolio is firstly focused on retail which accounts to about half of the portfolio and secondly on industrial assets at 27% of the portfolio. The rest is composed of flex (mix of industrial and office), fitness, theaters, and other.

Source: OLP Presentation

I like this portfolio composition for a few reasons. Firstly, I believe that the fears over retail real estate are excessive and that it is only temporarily out of favor. E-commerce will not kill brick and mortar, which will remain the largest driver of sales for retailers. While market participants are nervous, OLP is able to source properties at attractive cap rates for investment. Moreover, having read the biographies of the executive team, it is clear that its experience is best suited for retail real estate management, and so I am glad that it focuses on these properties. As an example, the current CEO has experience working at Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and managing over 200 shopping centers worth in excess of $3 billion.

Secondly, I like that the exposure to net lease office properties is minimal. From my experience, these tend to be more unpredictable due to their higher capex requirements and difficulty to release depending on the circumstances. They may look "sexier" than industrial or retail properties, but often fail to deliver on return expectations when factoring in the cost of capex and releasing risk.

Thirdly, the close to 30% exposure to industrial assets is not reflected in today's valuation. As I explain in a recent article, industrial REITs tend to be very pricey today, but OLP allows you to gain exposure to these assets at a much lower price.

The portfolio is today occupied at 98% and has a remaining weighted average lease term of 8.4 years.

Source: OLP Presentation

The upcoming lease maturities are not excessively high and should be manageable. 2017 has less than 1% of leases expiring, leaving plenty of time to the management to find solutions for potential new vacancies in 2018 and 2019.

Source: OLP Presentation

The top five tenants account for about 22% of the contractual rental income, with Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) being the largest single tenant. Haverty has been a public company since 1929 and weathered many economic cycles from recessions to depressions. It has, today, minimal debt, and has managed to increase its sales per square foot in the last years, and I, therefore, consider a default very unlikely. Furthermore, furniture remains one of the products that people prefer to buy in stores and not online because it is important to visualize the dimensions in person. Its leases are not expiring before 2022.

The three LA Fitness properties are well located within strong demographic areas, and so I don't see any reason why OLP would have difficulties to find a new tenant in case of vacancy. Such properties are very standard and can easily be converted for other uses if necessary.

The Northern Tool & Equipment property is a large industrial facility located south of Charlotte, NC right off interstate-77. The location is optimal for such property with great access for the transportation and storage of goods, and the lease is not expiring before 2029.

While it is clear that OLP cannot be as diversified as other large REITs due to its smaller size, I do not consider it to be excessively concentrated on any specific location, tenant or industry. In conclusion, I really don't see any major "red flags" here. The portfolio is well diversified given the limited size, and the remaining lease terms are long enough to provide a stable cash flow stream to OLP for many years to come. After all, the portfolio managed to perform well even during the great financial crisis with only a minimal drop in occupancy.

A Well-Structured Balance Sheet

The balance sheet of OLP appears to be more leveraged than it really is. Total assets and equity are understated on the balance sheet and make the leverage ratio appear higher than its true "loan to value". This is because GAAP accounting recognizes assets at historical cost minus depreciation on the balance sheet. In reality, many of OLP's assets have actually gained in value in the recent years following the nationwide cap rate compressions of the real estate investments. According to SNL Financial, OLP trades at a 15-20% discount to NAV today and adjusting for the true value of the properties the debt ratio of OLP comes down quite a bit. The LTV is, therefore, closer to somewhere between 40-45%, which is not excessive.

With its current capital structure, OLP has a fixed charge coverage ratio in excess of 3, and there are no major debt maturities before 2022.

Source: OLP Presentation

Moreover, 94% is fixed rate debt, reducing the risk of rising interest rates.

OLP also has $17 million of cash or cash equivalent on its balance sheet and up to $95 million still available on its credit facility. This is significant liquidity when considering that the REIT only has a market cap of $425 million and should provide the needed flexibility to take advantage of good opportunities when available.

A Long Track Record of Outperformance

OLP has outperformed the broad NAREIT Equity Index by an average 120 basis points per year since 2001. This is the result of a strong strategy and reflects the good quality of the management team.

Source: OLP Presentation

OLP has managed to grow its FFO per share very consistently over the years along with its dividend. From 2012 to today, the FFO and dividend per share have grown at a rate of about 5%. I expect this to only continue going forward. Last December, OLP again increased its dividend by about 5% demonstrating the confidence of the management in its future growth.

Moreover, the company acquired 11 new properties for $118.6 million in 2016. OLP expects to recognize in 2017 approximately $9.7 million of rental income from these properties, which contributed only $4.4 million of rental income in 2016. Combined with minimal lease expirations, rental increases, and potential new acquisitions, I don't see how FFO could go down in 2017.

A Compelling Valuation

OLP generated $1.99 in AFFO per share in 2016. If we expect it to grow by 5%, which is in line with the past, OLP will produce close to $2.10 in AFFO per share this year. Trading today at about $23 per share, this equals to a forward AFFO multiple of about 11.

This is not only low on an absolute basis but also on a relative basis. The broad REIT market trades at about 18 times its FFO and many of OLP's peers trade at up to 20 times their expected 2017 FFO.

Source: NAREIT

The above table is provided by NAREIT and shows the forward FFO multiple of the peer group in the last column (circled in red). The average is over 17x compared to only 11x for OLP, and this massive differential is simply not deserved, in my opinion. OLP has a similar growth profile to many of its peers, a comparable track record (if not better), a good quality portfolio that is not overleveraged, and an above-average insider ownership at 22%.

Based on this conclusion, I developed the following valuation model to determine the implied upside relative to today's share price in case of FFO multiple expansion:

Source: Own Model

At the above multiples, OLP would still trade at a discount to the peer group despite a large increase in share price. I expect the FFO multiple of OLP to increase closer to peers as the REIT keeps growing and attracts a stronger following from institutional investors. This may not happen overnight, but until then, you get paid a 7.5% dividend yield from a REIT that has the capacity to grow cash flow at an attractive rate. Even without any FFO multiple expansion, the total return is very compelling relative to the risk undertaken.

Risks

There are three main risks in OLP:

The forward dividend payout ratio of OLP is at 81%. This is very reasonable for a Net Lease REIT as their capex requirements are minimal. However, in case of tenant defaults and/or very rapidly rising interest rates, the payout could become tighter. As I explained above, these risks are nonetheless well mitigated and I consider a dividend cut to be very unlikely. Most of the debt is long-term fixed rate and the tenant mix is well diversified and strong.

OLP could have difficulties releasing its properties in case of sudden vacancy. The lease maturities are, however, very manageable in the upcoming years, and the management has done a good job so far at identifying vacancy risk early and finding solutions (disposition and/or search of new tenant before expiration).

The retail market could come under even stronger pressure from e-commerce. It is clear that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will keep on growing and will steal some market share from traditional retailers. Consumers, however, still clearly prefer shopping in brick and mortar stores than online by a large margin. As of today, online sales were only about 10% of total retail sales. This number will grow, but the significance of this is not as substantial as the market is predicting. Shopping is also about entertainment and many products are better bought at stores than online. This is why I believe that retail real estate will do well over the long run regardless of internet sales.

Final Thoughts

OLP has a very simple thesis. It is a high-quality REIT trading at a low-quality valuation. This mispricing has happened because it is too small for most large institutional investors, limiting the demand for its shares. Additionally, the 2015 and 2016 FFO numbers need some adjustment and may otherwise be misleading to certain investors who may believe that the normalized cash flow is decreasing. Finally, the balance sheet appears to be more leveraged than it really is because of the accounting rules in the US. In reality, OLP is a very attractive REIT that is growing at a comparable rate to their more popular peers, but still trades at a much smaller multiple. The 7.5% dividend yield is sustainable and will keep on growing in the future. As such, you do not need much appreciation to earn a very respectable return with OLP.

Lastly, I can't overemphasize the fact that the management owns 22% of the shares. We, as analysts, can seek to assess the quality of a REIT and its properties, but it is really the future decisions of the management that will determine its long-term success. Knowing that the management owns 22% of the shares gives me confidence that it truly believes in the quality of its portfolio and will continue to allocate capital in a manner that truly maximizes shareholder value in the future. After all, by doing so, it will maximize its own wealth at the same time.

