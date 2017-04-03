Fitbit: Prudent Launches Create Tremendous Upside

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has fallen out of favor with investors and has been in a downward spiral since its IPO in 2015. That spiral has become even more pronounced over the past couple of months, and I have been using this recent sell-off to average down my position.

The general sentiment among investors is that FIT's market is being commoditized from an influx of competitors. However, I believe FIT is launching a number of new initiatives, which can differentiate it from competitors and create two high margin, recurring revenue streams. Moreover, I believe its Alta HR launch expands its potential customer market by providing a slimmer, more fashionable model.

Alta HR Launch

Earlier this week, FIT globally launched its Alta HR wearable, which prices for $149.95 with a standard band. The fitness band is the slimmest it has launched and offers continuous heart rate tracking, along with an impressive seven day battery life. The Alta HR, along with accessory bands, are now available on its website, as well as at major North American retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Dicks's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Target, REI, and Verizon. Moreover, the products are available at several global retailers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

Source: Fitbit.com

So far, the reviews of the new Fitbit Alta HR band have been exceptionally positive. Here is just a sampling of the favorable reviews:

CNET's review calls it "our new favorite fitness tracker"

Macworld calls it "the best fitness tracker for most people"

Gizmodo calls it "the best fitness tracker for normal people"

A review on Yahoo Finance calls the new band "the least dorky fitness band you can buy"

Health.com's review also touted the benefits:

The Alta HR gives you cool features of a smart phone, like email, text and calendar notifications, in a streamlined silhouette that also auto tracks your runs, keeps up with your ticker and helps you sleep better. And if we are doing size comparisons, it is 25 percent smaller than the Fitbit Charge 2. My vote: thumbs up all the way!

Such positive reviews are a great sign for FIT's ability to compete in the wearable market. Moreover, by introducing a slimmer model, with an exceptionally long battery life of seven days, FIT is expanding its potential market. Fitness buffs may not have cared about how the band looked, but there were certainly potential Fitbit purchasers who were turned off by the bulky options. Now with the slimmer Fitbit Alta HR, with a number of fashionable band options, FIT can reach consumers who are concerned with how the band looks. It's also worth mentioning that those users may be more profitable since FIT can potentially sell them a number of different bands.

Fitbit's Recurring Revenue

Fitbit has also launched two fitness apps which could generate recurring revenue: Fitstar Personal Trainer and Fitstar Yoga. Accessing either of these apps costs $7.99 for monthly access or $39.99 for yearly access.

Source: Fitbit.com/fitstar

Although anecdotal evidence should be taken with a grain of salt, discussing my experience could shed some light on the future potential of Fitbit. Just about a year ago, I decided to try out the Fitbit Charge 2 because I wanted a step and heart rate tracker. I'm very happy with my purchase and love competing against my friends in the weekly step challenges.

I've been a fitness fanatic ever since I started weight lifting in high school for football. I enjoy trying new workouts and finding novel ways to challenge myself. Accordingly, I've done P90x, Crossfit, Yoga, Pilates, and have used various fitness apps on my phone. Although this doesn't make me a fitness expert, it does provide me experience in which I can compare Fitbit's Fitstar app against.

I first became introduced to Fitstar a few weeks ago through an email offering me a free 3-month trial. So, I figured I'd try it out to see how it worked. I was skeptical and assumed they'd be fairly beginner workouts. Additionally, I thought it would be difficult for Fitbit to create a easy and intuitive interface.

However, I was pleasantly surprised. The app first prompts you to do a 6 minute "fitness test" where they have you try a series of different exercises and you input how many reps you did and how difficult it was for you. After the test, the program determines your fitness level and personalizes your workout accordingly.

Source: Fitbit.com

Moreover, the application has a vast collection of workouts which provide the number of minutes required and how many calories you'll burn. Doing more workouts will allow you to further personalize them since they continue to ask you how difficult the exercise is. Additionally, the data syncs well with your Fitbit app and gives you recommendations based on your other fitness habits.

For example, my app said, "we see that you like to run," here are some workouts that can help you improve your performance. The app also helps you set personal goals and compiles and analyzes your data to help you achieve them. For example, if your motivation is to get more fit and your data shows that you walk an average of 9,200 steps per day, Fitbit may recommend that you set a higher goal of 10,000 steps per day.

Once again, anecdotal evidence should be viewed with scrutiny, but I have to say, I loved my experience with Fitstar and believe it has the chance at generating significant recurring revenue for Fitbit. With a recurring revenue base, FIT will not have to constantly rely on product cycles and cyclical buying patterns and can focus on expanding its footprint through other avenues as well.

Fitbit Community

Along with the launch of the Fitbit Alta HR, FIT also launched Fitbit Community, which is now available to Fitbit app users in the U.S. on Android, iOS, and Windows devices. This new update brings a new social feature to FIT's platform that includes three sections: Feed, Friends, and Group.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The Feed section allows you to share moments from your daily routine, including: exercise summaries, badges, trophies, and photos. With society being more drawn to activities with instant gratification, this is a salient feature for Fitbit to include, and could help its devices and app to become stickier with consumers.

Furthermore, the Friends section allows you to quickly connect with your friends, family, and other Fitbit users. Once connected, you can compete with your friends in various challenges, cheer, taunt, and direct message them. This adds to the stickiness factor and helps FIT create a network effect. Anecdotally, I enjoy challenging my friends each week in the step challenges and it provides me with more motivation to go for runs.

Groups is another new feature, which allows users to discover and join communities of like-minded people to provide users with support to reach their goals. There are over 20 groups already, which are related to fitness, nutrition, wellness, and weight loss. Many individuals currently look for fitness advice, and new recipes on Instagram by searching through various hashtags. However, this new feature may be compelling for users by consolidating all of that information in a new group feature.

Uniquely Tailored Advertising Revenue Opportunity

Not only will Fitbit's new Community update make Fitbit devices and apps stickier, helping to drive sales of its products and accessories, but it will also provide another avenue for FIT to generate revenue.

Once FIT establishes a base of engaged users, it can begin to roll out sponsored posts. There are countless companies that would be eager to buy these sponsored posts since they will be targeted at users that are interested in improving their fitness. Moreover, FIT can uniquely leverage its customer data to target their ads in a way that no other social network can.

For example, FIT can see that you do a significant amount of weight lifting and can tailor its ads to send protein powders or fitness equipment offers into your Feed. This type of tailored advertising can not be matched by other social networks, which do not have access to this rich type of data.

Once launched, FIT can experience hockey-stick type growth because creating this Community interface is a one-time, fixed cost. Once those fixed costs are covered, FIT's additional revenue will flow to the bottom line. This is why Facebook has such high gross margins.

Value

With all of the positives that I've presented, FIT still trades near an all-time low. The driving factor for this has been an influx of competitors, which has led investors to fear a commodization of this market. However, I believe FIT is positioning itself well to create a competitive moat to thwart competitors, such as the network effect on its Community feature. Nonetheless, this negative investor sentiment, which I find unfounded, has provided prudent investors with a compelling buying opportunity.

At the current valuation, $5.72 per share, FIT's market capitalization is just $1.30 billion. When considering FIT's asset levels, it appears to be quite an attractive takeover candidate. FIT's total assets are $1.82 billion, with current assets alone being $1.48 million. In contrast to this asset level, it has no debt, with just about $821 million in total liabilities. Moreover, in just cash alone, FIT has $706 million. It also has $477 million in accounts receivables, which can be quickly turned into cash through factoring. This means that FIT's takeover value is much lower than its current market capitalization implies. FIT's downside is capped by this asset level, while its upside remains very high, especially when considering its potential to monetize its Community feature.

Source: Earnings Call Presentation

Final Remarks

At this level, a near all-time and 52-week low, FIT is an asymmetric risk/reward buying opportunity. I'm considering launching an SA Marketplace Service, focused on uncovering opportunities where the market has myopically priced the security, such as in FIT's case. I would love to hear your feedback about launching such a service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.