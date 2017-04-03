Gilead Is A Bull In Waiting Based On Its Oncology Portfolio Alone

With promising agents in development, and through smart acquisition, Gilead could make its oncology portfolio a genuine competitor against its antiretrovirals.

The company continues to invest in its non-core programs and build several franchises, with many irons in the fire.

Increasing competition in its core antiviral therapy platform, as well as collapse in its once-promising oncology portfolio, has driven losses.

There's blood in the streets when it comes to Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). The latest guidance for its core Hepatitis C virus (HCV) therapy combinations suggest a decline in product sales from $14.8 billion in 2016 to between $7.5 and $9 billion in 2017.

This precipitous decline was known to shareholders, who have watched the stock price lose nearly 50% in its value since 2015, when the company was awash in new approvals, massive revenue from its intelligent acquisitions, and the general momentum of biotech at the time.

To me, however, it appears that we may be nearing the end of the decline, especially if GILD can leverage its strengths in the coming years and find more baskets in which to put its eggs.

How in the heck is it going to offset the nearly $5 billion in lost revenue? Let's consider a few facts:

1) Sales of its antivirals will likely stabilize in the coming years

Certainly, competition from other developers and generic pharmaceuticals are going to cut deeply into the sales of antiretrovirals, but the fact remains that these are the standard of care for devastating diseases.

This alone will means that this class of drug is not going away any time soon, and we will certainly see a settlement of sales loss. Of course, the big question is... when? And no one knows, not even management. New drugs, like bictegravir, have shown promising results in phase II trials, demonstrating that innovation isn't dead for GILD's antiretroviral platforms. This could drive new sales to offset competition.

Another contributor that I personally feel is not going to play a long-term role in sales is the politicking surrounding healthcare and drug prices. I've detailed my thoughts on this in a previous article and will not rehash them here. But suffice to say, for practical purposes? I think the discussion is a fad. New drugs are the primary driver of innovation in healthcare at this time, and in my opinion, they are a justified part of the equation. If you look at countries with single-payer healthcare systems, you'll find that pharma is operating just fine and making profits, even as governments gain more power to negotiate. The waste is in the hospital systems and other areas, not drugs.

But as far as antiretrovirals go, I feel that making the bullish case for this area would be flogging a dead horse on a platform like Seeking Alpha. If this is the golden goose, I want to look at the ugly duckling. Everyone and his brother have looked at the current downfall and the silver lining for GILD's antiretrovirals, and I highly encourage you to read their fantastic analyses. Suffice to say, these drugs aren't going away, and GILD continues to innovate in the field and expand its reach. So the glum portrait is likely going to stabilize soon.

2) Its oncology platform is going to grow

When over 90% of the company's revenue comes from antiviral therapies, investors are smart to ignore its other products. When Zydelig ended up being too toxic to be combined with Rituxan in lymphomas, numerous trials were terminated. Other once-promising drugs, like momelotinib and entospletinib, are dead in the water or too early to tell.

Moreover, there remains intense competition in the hematology/oncology space, which the recent approvals of Venclexta and other molecules in CLL will attest.

This has led everyone to essentially dismiss the oncology portfolio as being of little value. But two facts remain here that long-term investors should consider:

Slowly but surely, sales of Zydelig are climbing

It only takes one blockbuster

Year over year, GILD has managed to grow the sales of Zydelig, even as new competitors have entered the market. GILD continues to foster this little seed to the tune of growth from $23 million to $132 million to $168 million from 2014 to 2016. If GILD can continue these trends, it will continue to build reputation and expertise in the oncology space. Indeed, right now it's not much, but it's sinking its teeth into this pie, bit by bit.

Moreover, research continues in the oncology space. In my opinion, the hottest iron in the fire deserves a serious look, since it's rapidly approaching a state of critical mass:

Andecaliximab (GS-5745)

Andecaliximab is an antibody designed to block a class of proteins called matrix metalloproteinases, which are thought to be used by cancer cells to chop up the matrix that surrounds tumors, allowing for invasion and metastasis. We don't know much about it, except that it is currently being studied in a phase III trial alongside combination chemotherapy for gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers, which are quite difficult to treat at this time.

The drug received orphan designation for treatment of this disease in 2015. Moreover, top-line data of this phase III study are expected some time this year. It wouldn't surprise me personally if GILD were to present results at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting, but there's no telling for sure.

GILD provided a look behind the curtain for andecaliximab at this year's ASCO GI meeting in San Francisco. First, it presented two posters on early-stage trials, including a combination trial with gemcitabine and Abraxane in pancreatic cancer.

Adding andecaliximab to standard chemotherapy combinations led to a numerical increase in response rate and progression-free survival compared with historical findings for chemo alone. In addition, andecaliximab did not substantially add to the toxicity burden suffered by patients. These provide a favorable early look into how this agent might eventually push the standard of care forward for pancreatic cancer, which is an impressively challenging tumor area.

In the other phase I study, researchers presented the same combination being investigated in the phase III study I mentioned earlier, andecaliximab plus mFOLFOX6 for gastric/GEJ tumors. Activity was particularly notable for patients who had not yet received therapy, with median progression-free survival of 12 months and an objective response rate of 55.2%.

To put that in perspective, a single-center retrospective analysis of mFOLFOX6 alone yielded an overall response rate of 40.2% and time to progression of 6 months. If the phase III study of andecaliximab shows the same results, this will likely represent a strong improvement over the standard of care.

The nearest competitor in this space, Cyramza, nets $260 million in annual sales for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and that's in the progressive disease space. If GILD's entry into the fray provides a significant improvement, then it may be able to get approved for first-line treatment, which would give it a substantial boost when it comes to marketing andecaliximab.

Acquisitions?

Many continue to speculate that GILD will make an even larger splash through acquisition in the oncology space, much as it did in the HCV market years ago. Among the top contenders are Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), both currently valued on the order of billions of dollars. Both with approved/late-stage agents in the hematology space where GILD has been trying to make its stamp for years.

The case for Kite acquisition

For me, the discussion on Kite starts and stops with CAR-T cell therapy, as most anyone is familiar with. Its flagship CAR-T product, axicabtagene ciloleucel, completed submission for approval to the FDA on March 31. This is huge news for Kite, of course. It's also huge for the entire oncology space, as we enter into a new age of therapy for these tumor types. I've written a primer on CAR-T cells themselves, along with the promise and challenges, in my personal blog on Seeking Alpha, so I won't recount the details here.

Suffice to say, acquisition of Kite could be a relatively inexpensive way to break into one of the defining revolutions of our time. It is also a risky move, as no one yet knows how well CAR-T cell therapy can be implemented due to its complexity and potential for toxicity. However, the striking efficacy of this approach in B cell malignancies cannot be ignored, and just DLBCL alone is a market sized in the billions of dollars.

Of course, GILD wouldn't be the only competitor for Kite on the market. It seems reasonable to expect that an offer to buy the company will come at a substantial premium, and who knows what that will be? If it costs $9 billion or more to acquire Kite, then GILD will have its work cut out for it to recoup the costs, considering it will likely be the 2nd half of 2017 before the CAR-T cell therapy is approved.

However, GILD might be able to make a huge splash with entry into the CAR-T cell space as it lands a hammer blow on the world of cancer.

The case for Incyte acquisition

The case for Incyte would incur less risk as far as drug approvals go. Incyte commands one of the most important heme drugs on the market today: Jakafi. This is the standard of care for a number of heme diseases and tumors, and it nets worldwide revenue of $1.4 billion. This would go a long way toward diversifying outside the antiretroviral agents.

But Incyte has some important irons in the first of its own. It has 20% ownership of baricitinib, a rheumatoid arthritis drug that has already been approved in Europe and is with the FDA now for review. It is projected that sales of this agent could exceed $3 billion in the coming years, which would net an extra $600 million in revenue for Incyte.

But in the oncology space, perhaps one of the most tantalizing jewels for Incyte is epacadostat, an inhibitor of IDO-1 that works to supplement immunotherapies like Opdivo and Keytruda. Basically, tumors can make IDO-1 as a way of shutting the immune system down very near to the tumor site.

It is about to be explored or is already being studied in a wide variety of tumors, including kidney cancer, melanoma, and lung cancer. If epacadostat demonstrates a significant improvement for patients, then it might enter the standard of care in combination with the juggernaut immune checkpoint inhibitors, which currently command $6 billion worldwide and are growing rapidly.

For Incyte, epacadostat could just end up being its flagship molecule, which sounds absurd given the huge success of Jakafi.

Of course, Incyte comes at a much, much higher premium than Kite Pharma, and an acquisition would easily run north of $30 billion, as Incyte current sits at a near all-time high in value. Still, with upwards of $2 billion in sales projected for its approved and late-stage drugs, and another God-knows-how-much for the highly promising epacadostat, acquisition of Incyte may be the one move that GILD could make to transform its oncology portfolio into a bona fide competitor with its antiretrovirals.

Wrapping up

Long story short, if I were you, I'd be bullish on GILD over the course of the next few years. If it stabilizes its antiviral program sales and gets new approvals in the gastric cancer space, then it is easy to see at least a 5% appreciation in revenue (given the competition in the biologic space). With a price to earnings ratio of approximately 6 at the time of writing, I would place a price target in the region of 10-20% appreciation over the next 2 years. Formally, that would be Just over $80.

If it manages to make smart acquisitions, then the near-term picture looks a lot rosier. Thus, in all, the risk to benefit calculation looks favorable to me, if it can execute on a few key steps.

It is poised to stabilize its antiretroviral platforms with new agents.

It is slowly growing the sales of its currently approved oncology drug.

It might be heading on the fast track toward getting another drug approved in an area of high unmet need, with potential hundreds of millions in sales on the line.

Negative attitudes toward drug companies is likely a fad that will fade away relatively soon. Presidential tweets aren't going to drive drug prices down out of the goodness of biotech companies' hearts.

It might be the top contenders to take over one of the biotech darlings of the stock market today and enter into a brand new, revolutionary field of anticancer therapy. It could also acquire one of the nascent juggernauts, taking on a major jewel for its crown (Jakafi), and remain poised to enter oncology in a big way if epacadostat pans out the way many are hoping it will.

All in all, GILD is in a position with its drug platforms to stabilize its current sales numbers and start to grow again. Given that, it is very difficult for me to envision its numbers falling to pre-2013 valuation, which is near where they sit now. It has too much in development to continue a precipitous decline, and the nightmare year of 2016 is now over, with new sunshine on the horizon.

