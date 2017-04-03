NexOptic: Making a Spectacle of Itself

"You cannot teach a man anything; you can only help him find it within himself." - Galileo Galilei

Background

NexOptic Technology Corp. (OTCQB:NXOPF) (TSX Venture: NXO) is a Vancouver-based company that began its life as a quasi reverse takeover of a listed mining shell named Elissa Resources Ltd. The transaction was announced in November 2014 and consummated in June 2015 in the first step of a multi-legged structure that is still being executed (more on this later). Elissa Resources was renamed NexOptic and, virtually, all of its value comes from a minority ownership stake and option to acquire a private Calgary-based company named Spectrum Optix. Spectrum itself was incorporated only eight days prior to the deal with Elissa.

In researching the genesis of this company, I had a look at the Shareholders Agreement dated October 15, 2015, filed with Canadian securities regulators (available at www.sedar.com) and reviewed the signing parties. I noted an individual named Aaron Hoddinott:

Source: SEDAR.com

Mr. Hoddinott is the founder of "Pinnacle Digest", an "online financial newsletter for aggressive growth investors" funded by payments from micro-cap and small-cap public companies (per the disclosure statement provided here). Via simple searches, I came across this website that had a bit of additional background with how Mr. Hoddinott teamed up with John and Darcy Daugela to start Spectrum (according to Tommy Humphreys, founder of CEO.CA):

Source: ceo.ca

Financing History

Below is the financing history of the NexOptic since the initial transaction between the mining shell and Spectrum:

Source: Keubiko calculations based on company filings

To date, only C$3.3 million (US$2.5M) has been raised, all of it $0.25 and below. Since the last financing round about eight months ago, the share price has moved up by more than a factor of 10x:

Source: Bloomberg

Promotional Activity

Of the $3.3M raised by this company, it seems about $420K of it was spent on "investor relations" in the financial statements (this amount being the sum of calendar 2015 and 2016 line items). This amount over and above "shareholder communications" which has its own line item:

Source: Company financial statements

In trying to find out how some of this money is being spent, I came across a company named "Equedia Investment Research", which describes itself as "Canada's fastest growing and largest investment newsletter dedicated to revealing the truths about the stock market". Below is a screen capture of its front page:

Source: www.equedia.com

The company is very upfront and open in its disclosure statements that it is paid by small and microcap companies (see disclosure statement here)

It first wrote about NexOptic a year ago (March 2016). One might view its coverage as rather positive:

Suck on them apples, Galileo.

Starting in January, around the same time NXO's share price started to take off, the narrative seems to have coalesced around a major "event" happening on April 4th, a public "revealing" of the company's Blade Optics technology:

(Source)

Jumping Apples and Googles, a potential Nobel Prize, and binning thousands of years of collective knowledge? I guess it doesn't matter now that the ancient Library at Alexandria burned down in 48 BC.

Investors are being directed to focus their attention on this event being held this week on April 4th:

(Source)

More recently, the site published a letter trying to explain why the shares had declined from over CAD$3.50 to around CAD$1.60 (-45%). It seems the blame lies in "squeezed short sellers", getting help from "an investment newsletter out of the US" which told its readers to take some off the table, the short sale circuit breaker, and "paid bashers" spreading "negative rumours" and even "paid articles".

The whole article is worth a read.

The lamentations over paid articles are a bit rich in my opinion given Equedia openly discloses it is paid by NexOptic and other companies.

Per Equedia's disclosure statement (bold portion is my emphasis):

"Equedia Network Corporation., owner of Equedia.com has been paid $100,000 plus GST per month for 12 months of advertising coverage for NexOptic Technology Corp. on equedia.com plus any additional expenses we may incur as a result of additional advertising. NexOptic has since added an additional $150,000 plus GST budget to assist with the marketing of their launch event on April 4, 2017. NexOptic has paid for this service. Equedia.com and its directors may purchase shares of NexOptic without notice and intend to sell every share we purchase for our own profit. We may sell shares in NexOptic without notice to our subscribers. We currently own shares of NexOptic purchased both in the open market and through private placements announced on February 14, 2014, and September 21, 2015, and June 3, 2016."

Per our friends at Wayback Machine, one can see that this disclosure has changed over time. Two weeks ago, it looked like this:

"Equedia Network Corporation., owner of Equedia.com has been paid $8,333 plus GST per month for 6 months which totals $50,000 plus GST of advertising coverage for NexOptic Technology Corp. on equedia.com plus any additional expenses we may incur as a result of additional advertising, including a $51,000 additional media buy. NexOptic has paid for this service. Equedia.com and its directors may purchase shares of NexOptic without notice and intend to sell every share we purchase for our own profit. We may sell shares in NexOptic without notice to our subscribers. We currently own shares of NexOptic purchased both in the open market and through private placements announced on Feb 14, 2014, and September 21, 2015, and June 3, 2016." (Source)

Tallying up the above, I calculate $250,000 plus $51K in "additional media" buy for just over $300K. Feels like a lot for a company that has only raised $3.3M. To be clear, this arrangement is not being hidden.

In the company's recently filed MD&A, it disclosed that Equedia (along with Pinnacle Digest, owned by a Spectrum founder) is "sponsor" of the event:

Source: 2016 MD&A

Sadly, the event is sold out, and I'll miss out on the "Delicious Beer" from Red Truck Beer which, as everyone knows, helps people evaluate optical technology:

(Source)

The event is being held at the Vancouver Planetarium. Smartly, the company is forgoing the boring Auditorium at this location and is going to use the Star Theatre:

Source: http://www.spacecentre.ca/rentalvenues, Keubiko annotations

I think the last time I was in one of these places was for a laser show with Pink Floyd's Dark Side of The Moon playing.

It's unclear to me what role Pinnacle Digest is playing here. I noted earlier the founding connection and the "sponsorship" of the event above. Also, noteworthy, in my view, is that the Head of Market Research for Pinnacle is listed as the Head of Corporate Communications for NexOptic on his LinkedIn Profile, as well as owner of "Equity Marketing Strategies Inc."

Source: LinkedIn

Equity Marketing Strategies Inc. and Mr. Smith were included in Elissa/NexOptic's January 2016 Filing Statement (found here):

If the Third Option (discussed below) is exercised, it seems this individual stands to earn up to $500,000 in additional compensation this year:

Technology

NexOptic/Spectrum is developing optical technology using flat lenses (vs. curved) and square apertures with a goal of offering the potential for more compact devices (e.g. telescope, binoculars, etc.). The image below captures the concept:

(Source)

It's certainly intriguing. The physics of existing optical devices are well understood. Take a straightforward refractor telescope for example:

Source: lco.global/spacebook/refracting-telescopes/

In simple terms, light enters the "big end" of the telescope, and via a curved lens, the light is focused some distance away where it can be viewed by the eye (or a camera sensor) - the "small end". Generally, the fatter the big end (the wider its aperture), the further away the focal point (where the light will focus) will be, with the distance between them being the "focal length". In layman's terms, "the fatter the opening, the longer the darn thing has to be".

NexOptic's approach seeks to shrink the "lens stack", or the distance between lenses. Its pending prototype has a "lens stack depth to aperture ratio" of 1 to 1:

The company has not disclosed, as far as I can tell, much in the way of detail on its approach, nor its potential limitations or disadvantages, if any (small things like cost, image quality, manufacturability, miniaturization, and such).

The company appears to have no granted U.S. patents. However, its first patent application (#20170038571) became publicly available at the US Patent and Trademark office as of February and can be found here.

Source: US Patent & Trademark Office

From the abstract above as it appears the concept is rather than bend the light toward a focal point as in a conventional device, it will bounce it around a few times off a reflective surface and direct it where it needs to go. Perhaps this image from the patent filing is helpful:

Source: U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, Patent Application # 20170038571

Per the abstract, it seems this approach produces "chromatic aberrations". Per Wikipedia:

"In optics, chromatic aberration (CA, also called chromatic distortion, and spherochromatism) is an effect resulting from dispersion in which there is a failure of a lens to focus all colors to the same convergence point. It occurs because lenses have different refractive indices for different wavelengths of light. The refractive index of transparent materials decreases with increasing wavelength in degrees unique to each. Chromatic aberration manifests itself as "fringes" of color along boundaries that separate dark and bright parts of the image, because each color in the optical spectrum cannot be focused at a single common point. Since the focal length f of a lens is dependent on the refractive index n, different wavelengths of light will be focused on different positions." Source: Wikipedia

Wikipedia provides a visual example:

"Photographic example showing high quality lens (top) compared to lower quality model exhibiting lateral chromatic aberration (seen as a blur and a rainbow edge in areas of contrast.)" Source: Wikipedia

It's hard to see how little happy face could be happy looking at the image of big happy face above with these aberrations. To make little happy face happy, the patent references an "apparatus for processing the image of the object to reduce said aberrations". This would appear to be box "216" in the image above, which is noted in the patent:

"An image processor 216 (implemented in software, hardware and/or firmware) corrects for any aberrations resulting from the lens system by using one or more image processing techniques. An example of correcting chromatic aberrations in hardware would be the use of one or more optical wedges and/or diffraction gratings, before the light sensor 214, that together have an achromatic effect for imaging. The refractive properties of the material of the wedge 202 can be changed to assist in controlling chromatic dispersion for imaging applications as well. For example, the refractive index of the wedge can be dynamically changed by applying voltage to current to the wedge comprised of certain material that refracts the light differently under electric power." Source: U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, Patent Application # 20170038571

I've often wondered if scientists would ever come up with a cure for "beer goggles". I have renewed hope.

Please read the patent application and associated images yourself. I've just tried to distill what I thought the "gist" is of what these guys are trying to do. As an optical technology layman, my take is that NexOptic is taking an approach that produces results that are less ideal initially, but aims to correct the results by applying "image processing techniques" to reduce or eliminate the disadvantages of the approach.

It is interesting. I have no basis to dismiss or endorse the approach. It does strike me, however, that it still has a lot of work ahead of it. And it is far from clear what the challenges and disadvantages will be using its approach in potential real word applications. It seems quality is one area to think about closely going forward. Speaking of quality, I used Wayback Machine Internet Archive to look at past versions of the company's website, including the area discussing the Blade Optics technology. As shown below, the page was crawled on August 28, 2016, and then again one month later on September 29:

(Source)

Below shows a change to this site that I found interesting:

(Source)

It appears that sometime between August 28, 2016, and September 29, 2016, the company decided to remove the "image quality" benefit of the Blade Optics technology. Below are the only news items released during that period, in my opinion, the most material being the completion of "Phase 3" of the prototype development program:

(Source)

It's unclear if the removal of "image quality" is in anyway related to the prototype or it was removed for some other reason.

The company "commissioned" this astronomer to play with the prototype:

(Source)

Unfortunately, due to a non-disclosure agreement, he was unable to "reveal technical details" or share images he took with it, but had some otherwise positive things to say. It did strike me as a bit unusual that a company would hire someone to publicly evaluate a product while at the same time muzzling him with an NDA on key items such as sample images. Not only did he not share images, apparently, he wasn't even able to comment on their quality. Helpfully, however, he did give permission for a stock newsletter to reprint it (see here).

If sample images are released from Mr. McNish or elsewhere (including an upcoming event), one question I would have is whether or not any released images are "raw" from the devices, or had any image processing done after the fact via computer.

I also found it interesting that the sole inventor listed on the patent application is CEO (of Spectrum) John Daugela, whose only university training seems to be a Bachelor of Commerce degree per his profile: Source: nexoptic.com, USPTO

It does seem like he has a background in technology and, per his bio, had founded camera technology firm previously, so perhaps this isn't too unusual. However, given the article reference above that spoke about "two scientist brothers" having this technology, I did wonder why Mr. Daugela's co-founder and brother Darcy was not listed, particularly given Darcy Daugela is a Research Engineer leading projects to develop industrial sensors and has been filing patents for his then (and current) employer, Syncrude. This includes a patent for "image-based analysis" shown below:

Source: LinkedIn and USPTO

I am not qualified to provide a deep technical evaluation of its patent or what it has disclosed already. The above is simply my best attempt to get a high-level sense of what the company is trying to do and highlighting some notable (in my opinion) items.

As at December 31, 2016, the company had 52.9 million shares outstanding. However, this number is far below the effective number of shares for valuation purpose for two reasons.

First, it does not include an enormous amount of options and warrants outstanding. Below is the fully diluted share count as of December 31:

Source: Keubiko calculations based on company filings

From the subsequent event note in the company's financial statements, we know that a significant number of warrants and options have been exercised in Q1, 2017. Adjusting for this, I calculate the fully diluted share count as follows:

Source: Keubiko calculations based on company filings

At a $3.10 share price (as at time of writing), the market is valuing NexOptic at approximately $250 million. However, this is before considering my second point on the company's capital structure.

(Source)

Given virtually all of NexOptic's value is a result its ownership position in Spectrum Optix, it is critical that investors understand that NexOptic only owns 26.51% of Spectrum Optix.

Source: NexOptic MD&A prepared as at March 23, 2017

Please do not jump to the quick math that if a 26.5% stake in Spectrum is worth $250 million, then 100% of Spectrum is being valued by the market at $940 million. That's not exactly the case. Getting a handle on this involves understanding that NexOptic (the public mining shell prior to the Spectrum deal) structured its deal with Spectrum as a series of three options. Note 4 to the recent financial statements summarizes the structure:

Source: NexOptic 2016 Financial Statements, Keubiko annotation

Initially, in November 2014, NexOptic acquired 6.6% of Spectrum for $200K, implying a post-money valuation of 100% of Spectrum Optix at the time of $3.03 million (200/0.066).

NexOptic is now in the midst of the Second Option, advancing another $2.8 million over a three-year period (ending later this year) for an additional 28.4% of Spectrum. We are approaching the tail-end of this option now such that, in a matter of months, NexOptic will have advanced a cumulative total of $3.0 million for a 35% stake in Spectrum which on a blended basis would work out to about a $8.6M implied post-money value for 100% of Spectrum.

An interesting outcome of this structure is that under IFRS, NexOptic hasn't had to consolidate or report the expenses or cash burn of the private company. Only recently (October 2016) did NexOptic start equity accounting for even a fraction of Spectrum's losses:

Source: NexOptic 2016 Financial Statement

The Third Option is more complicated. It describes what NexOptic must do in order to obtain the remaining 65% of Spectrum that it will not own at the end of the Second Option later this year. I found the note in the financials a little ambiguous, so I found an expanded version in the company's filings:

Source: Company Filings

My interpretation is that in order for NexOptic to secure the remaining 65% of Spectrum, it must issue a number of shares equal to 35% of NexOptic on a post-issuance basis as well as warrants (each capped at 72M shares).

We don't know exactly what the share count will be upon exercise, but for analysis purposes, I'm going to use the current capital structure as calculated above, but assume the remaining (small) amounts due under the Second Option are funded, which is reasonable given the $2M+ in proceeds received from recent warrant exercises.

Below is my estimate of the number of shares that would be issued to the shareholders of Spectrum Optix upon exercise of the Third Option to bring NexOptic's ownership from 35% to 100% and effectively complete the reverse takeover):

Based on the above, I estimate the fully diluted market capitalization of NexOptic as follows:

Source: Keubiko calculations and estimates

Given the substantial dilution from existing warrants and options, as well as the substantial share and warrant dilution that will come from the exercise of the Third Option, I calculate an adjusted fully diluted market capitalization of just under $400 million ($387M). Adjusting for my estimates of cash as well as proceeds from option and warrant and exercises, I calculate an adjusted enterprise value of over $350 million. In USD terms, that is about $290 million and $268 million, respectively.

For a company with no currently marketable product, no issued U.S. patents, has only raised (by my calculation) $3.3 million (over $420K of which has been spent on "investor relations"), that certainly looks "healthy", to say the least. Although I suppose if the inventors do end up winning the Nobel Prize and we have to "rewrite thousands of years of collective knowledge", this could be downright cheap (and I don't need to be NexOptic's part-time CFO, Samantha Shorter, to do that math).

One guy who isn't waiting for a Nobel Prize to come through before selling some shares is the company's chairman, Arnold Armstrong. Below are his insider sales since January 1, 2017:

Source: Keubiko calculations based on data from www.sedi.ca

The only other insider sale I can see is from board member Garry Clark who sold about $47K worth on March 17 at $3.15 (but had spent about $30K in exercising options back in January, so this isn't particularly notable).

We, of course, have no real insight into the trading activity of other early backers or shareholders. However, I find it notable that, per the financial statements, between January 1 and March 22, over 12.5 million warrants with a weighted average strike of $0.16 were exercised (none of which expired in Q1):

I calculate only about 10% (1,270,000 of the 12,502,527) were exercised by reporting insiders (data can be found at www.sedi.ca). Given the nearly 87 million shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange in Q1 and 1.1 million traded in Germany, coupled with the fact that none of these warrants expired in Q1, it certainly seems plausible that the holders could have liquidated some or all of the shares post-exercise for potentially $10s of millions in proceeds.

A volume-at-price analysis of trading from January 1 to March 22 below shows a volume-weighted average price over this period of $2.02 and substantial volume in the $1.50 to $2.00 ranges as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

There can be little doubt that tremendous future success is already being reflected in the current valuation, particularly considering the dilution that would, or will, take place when the "Third Option" is exercised.

It also strikes me that a LOT of investor attention is being directed to the April 4 "event" at the Planetarium. Nobody is expecting it to present something obviously disappointing. Thus, it feels like there is meaningful risk of it being a "sell the news" event. In my experience, retail investors that buy speculative microcap and small cap companies based on newsletter recommendations are not the stickiest bunch of capital out there.

In any case, I view the medium and long-term risks as being skewed to the downside and the promotional activity associated with share price reinforces this view. I am short the stock.