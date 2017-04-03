National Beverage - How High Is Too High?

Introduction

Anyone with an interest in mathematics should learn a little bit about fractals. These geometric anomalies are surprisingly useful in modeling the stock market. Take the stock National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for example, although it's not a fractal by the technical definition, "fractal" certainly describes the stock's pattern and - if I'm not mistaken - future growth.

Let's clarify my rather vague statement in words all investors understand: FIZZ's current graph looks much like it did a decade ago. Zooming out gives us the same general shape:

FIZZ, 20 years on the x-axis:

10 years:

3 years:

Now to make my fractal comment relevant: I believe FIZZ will look like this in the future as well. In other words, FIZZ will continue along a seemingly exponential curve, which is important if true. It is important because the only way to interpret our current point in FIZZ is that it is not expensive but merely looks expensive at this current point in time.

Looks Are Deceiving

Here's the hurdle I hope my article helps you jump: The metrics and price of FIZZ seem high now but will appear reasonable when looking at it graph one year from now. My aim today is to make a point: Although with the company trading at a 52-week high and a 40 PE, the stock looks expensive; the looks of FIZZ deceive the price-conscious investor, repelling them from one of the best buys on the market.

This is a story of the battle between two emotions: feeling ripped off versus regret. To buy a stock at an all-time high can be painful, especially if it immediately pulls back. However, I have found throughout my life that the regret of not acting when you should have acted is more painful than the regret of acting when you should have not acted. I implore you to avoid the latter feeling in 2018, when an $80 FIZZ looks like a bargain.

I will do more than implore you; I will convince you. Let's start with some price-specific metrics. PE is a metric commonly found uttered alongside "expensive."

A 40 PE Is Not Necessarily High

Honestly, FIZZ's PE is not all that high. Within the food and beverage industry, a 40+ PE is certainly not unheard of.

The general feeling of FIZZ being expensive is one I picked up while reading articles, forums, and comments related to the stock during my research. Numerically, "high" is not an adequate description for FIZZ's PE but it prevails. I believe this is in part due to a tendency to compare any stock in this industry to the king, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), which has a PE of less than 30.

Indeed, this is a legitimate comparison. PEs have been shown, academically and through back testing on my part, to be important in predicting which stocks will outperform in a given industry, with lower PE stocks outperforming. Thus, if you can get KO, the stock that is not only a dividend aristocrat, but also that with the biggest moat in the industry, and get it at a PE lower than this relatively unknown competitor, why not? Oh, and keep in mind that FIZZ is at its 52-week high, while you could get KO at a relative discount, as it sits roughly in the middle of its 52-week high/low range.

The Main Question to Ask

Thus, the justification for a FIZZ long must not only be strong but strong enough to merit buying it over KO. Nevertheless, this is not an either/or play, as FIZZ and KO are uncorrelated and different enough to where holding both stocks in your portfolio is not a contradiction. The main issue is cost: Is the current price of FIZZ justified, and will the 52-week high lead to sustained upward momentum or will it high a level at which investors drop the stock due to a lack of fundamental support for the long position?

We now set out to answer this question more directly, starting with an important metric: EPS. Currently, FIZZ is undergoing a growth spurt, thanks to having the hottest product in the non-alcoholic beverage industry at the moment.

A Growing Brand in a Growing Industry

The success of LaCroix, a sparkling water beverage that has been "suddenly everywhere" since 2016, has allowed a surge in sales for FIZZ.

Clearly, we are seeing a trend in action, the sustainability and length of which both having implications for FIZZ's mid-term and long-term earnings. While it is easy to dismiss the fad as a fad, considering any spike in EPS as a bonus, we should also note the possibility that the fad becomes a norm. Bottled water overtook soft drinks as the top-selling beverage in the US last year, and we could quite possibly see LaCroix as a stable of the American "diet."

While too early to tell the likelihood of the drink taking hold as a standard, which would mean the recent EPS boost would be more than temporary, it is not too early to consider LaCroix a success in its category, implying a moat. Here, again, we think of KO. Perhaps competition is not an issue, when the companies' main moats are in different categories, especially with FIZZ's growth in an already growing category (the soft drink market is shrinking, for your information).

Link between Price and Fundamentals

But sales and EPS matter not if the stock is driven by hype, and some analysts are making this exact claim, pointing to FIZZ as an overhyped stock, overly reliant on a single product that could easily leave the market as quickly as it entered. In my years of statistical analysis of EPS versus stock price, I have found such stocks. However, FIZZ is not one of them; EPS leads stock price growth, confirming a strong fundamental link between the price and the financials:

Remember, much of what you see in the charts above is unrelated to LaCroix. FIZZ is growing with or without a one-hit wonder, and with the earnings patterns rather predictable quarter to quarter, the investor has a wide selection of position entry strategies.

As an earnings trader, the new development with the EPS growth quarter to quarter intrigues me and pushes me toward developing an earnings trade for this stock, but I'll leave that for my earnings newsletter. For the moment, let's return to the construction of a long-term long thesis for FIZZ. We see clear justification for the current 52-week high, as the logic above suggests - i.e., Fact 1 (EPS drives FIZZ's stock growth) + Fact 2 (surge in EPS) = justified short-term rally.

EPS Concerns

The justification for this rally is only useful for the you of the past; for the you of now, we need a justification for the sustainability of the rally. Will EPS taper off, stopping FIZZ before it hits three digits for the first time? To an extent, we have addressed this already.

The lack of a runaway PE - i.e., a stock fairly valued in its industry against future earnings - implies that the death of the LaCroix hype won't send FIZZ crashing. In other words, expectations of LaCroix are not unreasonable. On that note, we should ask if they are actually reasonable.

My answer is that expectations are more than reasonable, for three reasons. First, LaCroix is in a growing market, which we already discussed. All things being equal, if LaCroix holds its ground, sales will grow organically, just with market growth.

Millennials as the Customer Base

Second, the LaCroix's success is not due to luck but is in part owed to FIZZ's marketing tactics. The company has chosen the right consumer group for its product. Millennials are not only forcing out traditional American beverages from their fridges, but also forcing out traditional marketing attempts from their homes, meaning televisions, computers, and smartphones.

FIZZ has taken a social media and word-of-mouth approach to marketing to millennials. The company directly reaches out to millennials who have tagged its products, giving it a face and personality as well as creating a sense of community. This is a stark contrast to the marketing mixes of KO and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), which are much more traditional, a characteristic that has not done the companies any favors, if the reduction in sales volume in this demographic is considered.

Thus, FIZZ's LaCroix is not necessarily an anomaly. The successful marketing strategy can be repeated. A second or third key product from the company gaining ground and doubling or tripling EPS is not a pipe dream.

Third, and this stems from the second reason, LaCroix certainly can form a moat. If the community aspect of the marketing approach has taken a strong enough hold, LaCroix becomes not just a beverage, but a symbol of the in-group. While KO has successfully grown and protected its moat with boomers via an impressive distribution system and the funds for marketing its products to a point where they are seen several times a day by the average American, FIZZ can build a similarly powerful moat through leveraging the unique preferences of a consumer segment growing in spending strength, themselves acting as the primary drivers of a growing market that is displacing another, reminiscent of the smartphone market replacing the dumbphone market, which is now all but extinct, by the way.

"But It's Still Expensive!"

I am not tempted to call FIZZ an overhyped stock. Nor am I tempted to call an end to the recent rally. And just to use the word "call" once more: I wouldn't even call the 52-week high price expensive.

In light of the above, I am optimistic on FIZZ's EPS growth and - in fact - consider analyst estimates to be underestimates of the true future potential of the company's earnings growth power. But even if I were to agree with their estimates, which you can see below, I would still be bullish on FIZZ. After all, we have already established EPS to be a driver of stock growth.

What I find less agreeable, however, is analyst estimates for KO. What gives them the optimism? And why does the graph look like one of those discontinuous functions calculus students dread? Can a company suddenly turn its EPS trend around on a dime without magic? Is this real life?

FIZZ on the left; KO on the right:

I find cash flow trend predictions to be much more realistic. Yet the implication is the same, growth for FIZZ and stagnation for KO:

The current situation is certainly not sustainable for KO:

But that's for another article. Besides, while the comparison with the industry leader is important, it should be apparent at this point that FIZZ is a different beast than KO.

Efficiency at the Heart of Growth

Now, industry-non-specific is the correlation between a company's EBITDA/EV and its future stock returns. I often check the direction of this metric before entering a position so that the statistics are on my side. For FIZZ, we have an extremely bullish trend here, implying that the company is improving the efficiency of how its resources are spent:

You can see here the strong move higher in EBITDA/EV.

The Right Consumer Base Creates a Moat

The fundamentals and macro environment support the sustainability of the trend. FIZZ must "grow" each of its brands before stability is found among the targeted consumer base. Unlike the shotgun approach of KO, which sells Coca-Cola and Dasani to a general audience, requiring large amounts of ad spend, FIZZ has proven its ability to avoid the traditionally expensive barrier to entry to the beverage industry. Consider Faygo, which has taken hold among several American subcultures, including Hispanic citizens and Insane Clown Posse fans.

Millennials, being a larger group, will also take time to solidify as a base. But while in this growth phase, FIZZ is reaping in the profits, which is not usually the case with companies first entering the market. The reduced cost and potential profits of LaCroix in this market give EPS and EBITDA/EV room to grow at little risk compared to companies launching a new product with expensive ads.

Downside Risk vs. Upside Reward

If a new drink from KO fails to take hold, the balance sheets run red. If LaCroix fails to take hold, FIZZ will have to fire its social media managers. I'm exaggerating a bit here, but my point should be well understood: The downside for the company and investors if the LaCroix hype does not meet expectations is considerably low, especially compared to the potential upside.

LaCroix is halfway to becoming the king of its category. If so, we can expect double the profits from this "phase" in the future. $25M in sales per week with little ad spend has brought the company half the results of what KO and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) have done through throwing money at the problem of exposure:

And we haven't even discussed the topic of international expansion.

Winning a Moat through Guerrilla Warfare

Ultimately, FIZZ's business is a general in a war of brands. And like real war, the methods that create winners change. A "moat" is staying power built by these methods.

Marketing is certainly one of the most important weapons in this war. FIZZ is fighting guerrilla warfare in a world accustomed to conventional brand-image, non-direct response marketing, which is highly inefficient but does allow the richest man win. Today, the face of the battlefield is drastically different thanks to the internet and social media, which FIZZ has been taking the full advantage of.

FIZZ is the black sheep in this market, the Vietnam of last century versus an overconfident opponent. It has already shown it can go toe-to-toe with the beverage superpower. And every quarter LaCroix stays near the top of its category and on the market brings the brand one step closer to having a moat.

The Question Changes as We Investigate

The more I research FIZZ, the more the question changes. We start out asking, "Why add FIZZ to our portfolio," but the question soon becomes, "Why not add FIZZ to our portfolio?" The risk/reward profile of this investment seems to be so skewed in the longs' favor that I find few reasons that could support a short thesis.

Perhaps the main reason investors are ignoring FIZZ (only 4,000 Seeking Alpha readers follow FIZZ compared to nearly 200,000 following KO) is psychological in nature. It's a natural human process to find reasons not to buy what could have been bought at a lower price at a time in the past… "sour grape soda" syndrome, I think they call it…

And really, besides speculation - and it is speculation at this point - that LaCroix fizzes out, leaving FIZZ with one less brand but a lot of extra cash, I see few reasons to ignore this stock. Honestly, the most likely explanation for not buying is that it's at a 52-week high and "expensive." I'm sure many investors are watchlisting this one with an expectation to buy it at a lower price, but that day is unlikely to come.

Net Margin has Doubled

Break things down, and we see a company making profits out of thin air. No huge marketing campaigns, nothing truly special about its product, and - well - they're putting a price tag on water for God's sake! Yes, it has bubble, but - it's just water! It's a commodity - a free one at that - yet it's bringing the company 12% in net income, which is a growing metric, like most others in this company:

If LaCroix stays in the market, its success will further increase net profit margins; more production leads to lower costs. Success also leads to the possibility of shelf space in large grocery stores, either via FIZZ making the case for shelf space or simply by the management of the bigger stores wanted to get in on a growing product. This would lead to FIZZ being able to directly send new products directly to large retailers.

This is speculating on the future, of course, but speculation is the root of investing: We hope what is bought today is worth more tomorrow. Thus, we apply probability models and research on the upside versus downside, or "risk." Here, the risk seems quite low.

How Do We Find the Entry Point?

The question that remains for most who have read this far should be the entry point to the creation of a position in FIZZ. The main risk in the short-term is a pullback or "correction," though I would disagree that a correction is needed. I see no fundamental reason for a pullback and thus as the default would recommend "now" as the entry point.

However, seasonality can tell us some of the distinctive characteristics of a stock and is part of the aforementioned probability model. I always use seasonality to help me choose a time to trade, and we will use it here as well to ensure that the month of April is not more risky than other months. Here is FIZZ's seasonality over the past 20 years:

The risk-heavy months seem to be the summer months, not the present. In addition, we see March to be FIZZ's best month, a fact exemplified by 2017. But to wait for the summer for a pullback is also to risk the post-pullback price being even higher than the current price. I recommend readers get in before May.

For those investors who apply conservative buying actions, know that the "high" PE can be justified by compounding earnings. Based on the current growth, cash flow, cash on hand, and (see below for graphs), I calculate a fair valuation of $111 per share:

That's a 32% upside. Or, perhaps a better way of thinking is, if my target price is hit, you'll need to see a 25% retracement before you'll be able to buy at this price again. Forget the 52-week high - start a position in FIZZ today!

