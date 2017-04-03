Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Still Has Upside

Shares of tiny life sciences firm Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) have finished the past year with flat performance, although the stock price has rebounded over 60% from recent lows.

Background

Management is currently focused on opportunities in ophthalmology (60% of current revenue mix), although realize significant sales in the areas of integrative medicine (23%) and urology (10%). Through their compounding pharmacies the company offers high quality drug formulations that address unmet patient needs at lower costs without sacrificing quality.

Figure 2: No reliance on middle men, transparent business model (source: corporate presentation)

The company has over 1,500 ophthalmologist customers and growing, as well as over 27 patents and pending patents. They've experienced 8 quarters of consecutive revenue growth, with over 90% of revenues being cash-based.

Figure 3: Quarterly revenues growing significantly led by ophthalmology sales (source: corporate presentation

Ophthalmology Opportunity

The company has an impressive ophthalmology development pipeline, with the impact of already commercialized products such as LessDrops combination drops clearly visible in financial results.

Figure 4: Impressive ophthalmology pipeline with several launches in 2017 (source: corporate presentation)

The success of LessDrops can be seen in lower volumes of sales in market leaders, such as Alcon's Vigamox and Allergan's Pred Forte. LessDrops are the perfect example of how the company's treatments benefit our healthcare system, as they cost $80 versus an average of $323 for standard of care eye drops and 50% less drop applications are needed.

Figure 5: Eye drop market leaders unit volumes since LessDrops launch (source: corporate presentation)

Another opportunity I'd like to touch on is in glaucoma, with the launch of combination eye drops with several benefits over current treatments. These include being preservative-free to reduce stinging and burning sensations, as well as increasing corneal penetration and length of residence on the eye. By offering a lower cost solution with increased convenience for patients, Imprimis CFO Andrew Boll has commented that two-thirds of the company's 1,500 existing ophthalmology customers prescribe glaucoma medication. If half of existing customers give the company their glaucoma business at $50 per month and 300 customers per physician, it equates to a $7.5 million revenue opportunity per month.

For a company with a market capitalization of around $80 million and close to $20 million in revenue in 2016, that is a big opportunity. Don't forget that management expects significant margin expansion in 2017 due to production efficiency after having made its over $5 million investment in robotics and automation in a new start of the art cGMP facility. Such a facility should result in the company acquiring new client accounts.

Hidden Opportunity in 503B

Management has previously commented on pursuing a new drug application (NDA) for their product reformulations via the 505(b)(2) pathway. Though not part of the core business model and the company does not have the resources to pursue these opportunities alone, they have developed several unique drug formulations that are either patented or patent pending. CEO Mark Baum has already stated they have entered into confidential discussions with pharmaceutical executives and other experts to monetise these assets.

The biggest of these opportunites might be in the company's patent pending formulation of Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Acthar Gel, which sells for around $38,000 today (accounting for 37% of the $4 billion dollar firm's revenue in its most recent quarter). Imprimis' candidate has been in a stability study for over six months. Expenses for the program have been minimal, and if the asset is monetised in the medium term the resulting cash would be much welcome to aid the company's expansion in ophthalmology. As to what a deal would look like, Mark Baum had the following to say which I believe every investor should read twice:

It's not going to cost our shareholders much, but I think it is going to potentially drive considerable value as an asset on our balance sheet whether it's an out license program or an asset that we sell or shares in the Company in a spin-off that we own. But it could be of considerable value.

Monetisation of other such assets is a possibility this year as well.

Actions to Take and Risks

For investors interested in this story who have done their due diligence, I suggest buying an initial position in the near term. Also, in the near to medium term in the event of significant volatility or share price weakness, I would add to this position.

Investors can win in multiple ways, as ophthalmology revenues continue to grow with several product launches throughout the year. Also, in the event of monetizing the company's product reformulations, the balance sheet could stand to benefit considerably and future dilution prove unnecessary or reduced.

Risks to the story include execution risk in product launches, significant competition with larger much better capitalized companies fighting to retain market share, and delayed profitability due to focus on growth.

Baum has stated achieving profitability in the near term is an area of focus, with most of capital expenditures behind the company. Personally, I infer from the conference call that it could happen by year end 2017 or in the first half of 2018. Cost structure is currently being refined, with cash-based expenditures to decrease by $3 million annually.

On March 22nd the company raised $3.1 million in a direct offering. I was encouraged to see that several company officials, including Baum, participated in the offering. I wouldn't be surprised to see another one later in the year, albeit hopefully at a higher share price.

Lastly, CEO compensation for Baum appears incredibly excessive to me.

