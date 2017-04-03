VEREIT: Buy The 6.5% Preferred Yield

The Series F comes with a highly competitive yield, and the dividend is paid on a monthly basis.

Income investors don't always have to go for the dividend thrown off by a REIT's common shares. Preferred shares can also offer a compelling reward-to-risk combination and recurring dividend income. In this regard, VEREIT, Inc.'s (NYSE:VER) preferred shares are definitely worth a closer look in my opinion. This is especially true because the preferred dividend yield slightly exceeds the yield provided by the REIT's common shares.

I recently penned a piece on VEREIT saying that the REIT's common shares were a bargain because the real estate investment trust had good dividend coverage and no problems at all earning its dividend. In fact, the high degree of dividend coverage, so I explained, tilted the odds in favor of a dividend hike.

Further, VEREIT's common shares were in the bargain bin last time I covered them (don't worry, they still are): VEREIT guided for adjusted funds from operations in the range of $0.70-$0.73/share for 2017. This guidance implied two things: 1. The REIT is on track to significantly over-earn its annual dividend of $0.55/share; and 2. VEREIT's shares change hands for a competitive 2017e AFFO multiple of ~12x.

With all these attractive features of the common shares, why consider the preferred shares then?

Two reasons.

1. Preferred shares tend to be a "safer bet" than common shares due to their seniority in the capital structure. This "lower risk" of the preferred shares versus the common shares is reflected in a much lower degree of volatility in the market price of the preferreds.

Check out the volatility of VEREIT's 6.70 percent Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, ticker symbol VER.PRF, which I compare against the volatility of the REIT's common shares.

Source: Tickertech.com

2. The other reason to consider VEREIT's Series F preferred stock relates to its highly competitive yield. VEREIT's common shares throw off a quarterly dividend of $0.1375/share ($0.55/share annually), which means an investment yields 6.48 percent at today's market price. VEREIT's Series F preferred stock, on the other hand, pays shareholders on a monthly basis $0.1396/share. In terms of yield, an investment in VEREIT's preferred stock layer pays 6.52 percent.

There are a couple of disadvantages related to an investment in preferred stocks, though.

For one thing, preferred stock dividends tend to be "fixed" and are therefore "no growth" dividends, whereas common share dividends tend to grow over time. Further, investors in the preferred stock face less downside due to the preferred's higher ranking in the capital structure, but also have much less upside potential. VEREIT's common shares have a lot more upside tied to the REIT's portfolio and cash flow growth.

Your Takeaway

I think VEREIT's Series F preferred stock continues to be a compelling alternative to the REIT's common shares. Preferred shares tend to be safer income vehicles from a volatility/risk point of view, yet VEREIT's Series F preferred stock yield actually exceeds the yield of the REIT's common shares. Buy for income generation.

