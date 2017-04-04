Sysco: Shares Overpriced As Near-Term Adversities Overshadow Long-Term Positives

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the largest U.S. distributor of food and related products, has been in transformation through several acquisitions as it also addresses depressed conditions in the markets it sells into. Despite the struggles the company faces, investors have piled into its shares for its dividend (that has shown sluggish growth recently). The company recorded second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings that exceeded estimates while its revenues missed expectations. SYY's profits improved as its adjusted gross margins increased 55 basis points to 18.3 percent. Given the company's performance and the gains it realized from its ongoing 3-year cost- restructuring plan (to be completed year-end fiscal 2018), it raised its operating income improvement target to $600 million to $650 million, up from at least $500 million. Although SYY's profits increased, its organic revenue decreased 0.2 percent due to intense competition in an environment of depressed restaurant traffic trends. While deflationary trends continue, with the company stating it experienced 1.8 percent food cost deflation in its U.S. business, the company could be pressured further if food cost inflation asserts itself for the dairy, protein, and produce categories. Any rising food costs that the company experiences will likely cause it to bear the burden of such costs, thereby hurting profits if the company wants to maintain its market share. On a positive note, however, SYY's extensive distribution system enables it to leverage the high amount of fixed costs that afflict the industry.

Disciplined volume growth, controlled margin and expense management and contributions from the Brakes Group acquisition drove the SYY's latest quarterly results. According to the company, its favorable performance in recent quarters validates its continued focus to improve its customers' experience and to increase productivity in all aspects of its business to drive positive future results. SYY recorded its latest results despite facing uneven economic growth, significant political changes and increasing consumer uncertainty. The company acknowledges that the circumstances it faces provide both opportunities and challenges for it and its customers. Although the company sees positive economic implications for long-term consumer demand, the restaurant industry, which represents about 60 percent of the food service market, has not strengthened to a level of growth it has seen in the past. In particular, the company noted that restaurant traffic continues to show year-over-year decreases. With this in mind, SYY's adjusted operating income increased 13 percent from the year-ago quarter as continues strong expense management. When incorporating the impact of the company's Brakes acquisition, adjusted operating income increased 28 percent to $558 million and adjusted earnings per share grew 21 percent to $0.58. While the company sees positive momentum into the second half of its fiscal 2017 year, it reiterated that it continues to face some near-term adversities in the third quarter, specifically, continued industry weakness, challenging year-over-year comparisons, and the seasonal trough for its Brakes business.

SYY is midway through its three-year plan that it established prior to its Brakes acquisition. The company is making progress to achieve its financial objectives to accelerate local case growth, achieve gross profit growth, and to limit operating expense growth. In particular, SYY grew its adjusted operating income by $350 million to date under such plan. With such progress in mind, the company increased its three-year adjusted operating income growth target to about $600 million to $650 million through the end of fiscal 2018. SYY's latest quarterly financial results reflect its strong operating performance and continued progress against the key elements of its three-year plan, including: delivering accelerated case growth through a focus on local customers; improving gross margins; and managing overall expenses. As SYY works to deliver disciplined growth as a part of its plan, its continued focus on providing value to its local customers through innovative product offerings, value-added services, and improved e-commerce capabilities has enabled its growth of local customers for the 11th quarter in a row. From a cost perspective, SYY's expense management for the quarter was strong and remains a key area of focus for the company moving forward. In particular, SYY made strides in both SG&A and supply chain cost control efforts whereby its supply chain area is seeing positive momentum from its productivity initiatives and ongoing process improvements which are driving efficiencies specifically in the warehouse. In the area of delivery cost controls, the company continues to manage its expenses through lower fuel consumption and higher efficiency.

During the company's latest quarter, SYY's earnings growth reflects continued momentum from its business, included solid local case growth, strong gross profit dollar growth, and good cost management. The company's sales increased 10.7 percent from the year-ago quarter and gross profit dollars increased 19.2 percent while limiting adjusted operating expense growth to 17.1 percent, which resulted in adjusted operating income growth of 27.7 percent and adjusted earnings per share growth of 20.8 percent. Sales during the quarter were positively impacted by the inclusion of the Brakes acquisition. With respect to gross profit and gross margins, the key drivers of SYY's improvement included customer mix, category management, revenue management, increased SYY brand penetration in its local business, and deflation. Product categories most impacted by deflation were center-of-the-plate proteins, dairy, and produce. The company expects the deflationary trend to continue at least through fiscal year 2017. During the quarter, SYY managed its expenses well excluding the Brakes acquisition, as evidenced by an only 0.4 percent growth in adjusted operating expenses. The company's cash flow from operations was $605 million, a $136 million increase. Free cash flow was $331 million, a $99 million increase. Such significant cash flow improvements are due mainly to favorable year-over-year comparisons due to the U.S. Foods (NYSE:USFD) acquisition termination payment along with improved business performance and working capital, partially offset by higher cash taxes.

SYY expects to continue driving leverage between gross profit growth and expense growth. Such expectation includes its ability to manage both its SG&A expenses and supply chain costs effectively. With this in mind, the company has created positive momentum to achieve its fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2018 objectives. Although SYY recorded in its latest quarter strong local case growth, strong gross profit dollar growth, and good cost management, the company also acknowledged that it has more work to do to achieve the full financial objectives of its updated three-year plan. While the company moves positively towards its future, it still faces multiple adversities that include slowing restaurant sales, moderating deflation, adverse fuel prices and adverse currency effects. Despite such adversities, SYY has driven sales growth through its acquisitions and volume growth. Aside from such acquisitions, the company is also driving earnings growth through commercial and supply chain initiatives, including category management and revenue management in its core business, as well as pursuing cost-saving opportunities. Further, the company continues to generate strong and stable cash flow while also seeking to increase its free cash flow. As SYY digests its most recent acquisitions to extract cost and distribution synergies, it also plans to decrease its operating costs by 2018 in anticipation of continued adverse currency effects and pressured gross margins.

A weak recovery in the food service market has caused competitive pricing pressures for its products, which adversely impact gross profits. Inflation also adversely affects SYY's gross margins. High food costs can also restrain consumer spending in the food-away-from-home market, thereby negatively affecting sales and gross profit. While the company faces an adverse macroeconomic environment, its growth strategy focuses on accelerating sales, decreasing costs, mitigating pressures on gross margins and making acquisitions. We continue to be positive that SYY's strategy will reward shareholders with dividend growth, share buybacks and share price appreciation over the long term. Near term, however, we believe that the shares remain overpriced and that investors should wait for SYY's share price to drop by 10 to 15 percent before buying the company's shares.

SYY shares, like many other dividend growth stocks, are overpriced. Further, SYY's dividend growth has been weak in recent years given the rising payout ratio for the company's shares. Over the past few years, the company has employed acquisitions as part of its strategy to drive revenue and earnings growth. Through the above-noted three-year plan, SYY has also reversed its multi-year trend of decreasing gross margins through commercial and supply chain initiatives and cost-saving opportunities. The company also continues to generate strong and stable cash flow while also seeking to increase its free cash flow. SYY, however, continues to expect its earnings to remain under pressure due to adverse currency effects. Over the long term, SYY will succeed due to consumer demands for meal consumption away from home, its ability to take market share from smaller competitors and improved supply chain/cost efficiencies.

Positive trends that could boost the company's results also include: 1) a strong improvement in restaurant industry demand and lower-than-expected food inflation; 2) lower gas prices to decrease costs for the company's large fleet of trucks to deliver its products; 3) continued expansion of its personal care offerings for hotels, resorts and spas; 4) benefits from its acquisition of SOF to use an e-commerce platform to provide restaurant supplies and equipment exclusively to SYY customers; and 5) benefits from the Brakes acquisition including cost synergies and organic growth and future expansion in European markets. SYY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 20.95 based on fiscal year 2017 earnings estimates of $2.48, and 18.90 based on fiscal year 2018 earnings estimates of $2.75. Earnings estimates have increased slightly over the last three months for fiscal years 2017 and 2018. We believe that potential investors should wait for the share price of SYY to drop to the $45.40 to $48.15 price range before establishing a full position (a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the range of about 16.5 to about 17.5, based on fiscal year 2018 price-to-earnings estimates).

Over the long term, SYY will continue to dominate its industry since no other company has the resources to compete with SYY (such as warehouses and trucks). Lower profit margins in the food service industry will continue to discourage potential competitors from attempting to compete against SYY. When an investor buys SYY shares at a value-oriented price, they will be rewarded with moderate dividend increases, share repurchases and share price appreciation over the long term.

