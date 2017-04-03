Construction Spending Report Signals More Trouble Ahead - Good Time To Buy TLT

Overview

Today's Construction Spending report showed year over year (Y/Y) growth declining 37 basis points from 3.4% in January to 3.03% in February.

Construction Spending remains in an overwhelmingly negative trend starting in 2015 and confirms the slowdown in most other economic data points released. Total Construction Spending growth remains in the steepest decline since the last recession.

Source: Census Bureau

The calculation of Construction Spending put in place refers to the value of construction installed or erected at the side during a given period. Definitions of construction include categories such as: new buildings, additions to new buildings, mechanical installations, construction site preparation, installation of (boilers, cranes, hoists etc.).

Maintenance, land acquisition, and drilling of oil wells are not included in this report.

As you can see from the definition, this report covers a wide array of construction spending and is a very useful indicator as to the health of the construction side of the economy.

The chart above does a great job of illustrating construction spending growth as a leading indicator of recessions and soft patches in the economy.

Below I'll breakdown the report in more detail to highlight the areas of the construction economy that are the most stable as well as the most vulnerable.

Lastly, TLT (iShares 30+ Year Bond ETF) does well during periods of slowing growth which is likely why TLT is up almost 1% on the heels of this report and is likely to continue to benefit from the continued slowing growth of the economy.

Full Report Breakdown

As noted above, the trend in Total Construction Spending is sharply lower. The Construction Spending report is broken down into "Total" "Public" and "Private" as well as 48 sub-components.

For this analysis I am going to focus just on "Total" spending across all the sub components as the distinction between "Public" and "Private" spending is not relevant to this piece as I am referring to total growth so I will only focus on Public + Private or "Total" Construction Spending.

Construction Spending can be broken down into Residential and Nonresidential spending.

Residential spending is more closely related to real-estate as it covers new homes built as well as improvements and additions to existing homes such as kitchens, bathrooms, pools, etc. Maintenance work is excluded.

Nonresidential spending has 16 sub components that can be seen below and are more closely tied to the manufacturing and production side of the economy.

Source: FRED

Below is a chart showing the main categories, Total, Residential and Nonresidential.

Source: Census Bureau

All categories are trending lower since 2015 however there is a slight divergence developing between residential (real estate) and non-residential.

Here is a closer look at the divergence.

Source: Census Bureau

After a short pop, Nonresidential spending growth continued lower dragging the total down with it while residential spending growth is continuing to increase reaching 6.2% Y/Y vs. 5.6% Y/Y a month prior.

The increase in residential spending growth surprises me given my recent bearish views on real estate but I would also note the overall trend is still lower and there is not enough of a trend change to warrant a shift in my stance on housing/real estate. Nevertheless, residential spending growth moved higher and should be watched closely to see if it re-couples with the rest of the construction spending data.

I want to overlay Total Manufacturing spending on the first chart to emphasize the weakness and importance of this sub-component.

Source: Census Bureau

Manufacturing spending includes all buildings and structures at manufacturing sites (manufacturing plants include: food, furniture, wood, paper, coal, chemical, machinery, computer, and more). This is very important to track because it relates to capital expenditures by companies building manufacturing plants, giving foresight to future growth. If companies are reducing spending on new plants that is a bad sign for future production growth.

As the chart above shows, manufacturing spending has been negative Y/Y since the beginning of 2016 and fell a full 100 basis points from -8.9% Y/Y to -9.9% Y/Y.

Not only is the trend in manufacturing spending growth sharply lower, indicated by the red box above, but the recent numbers have been getting worse, signaling very weak growth ahead.

As mentioned briefly, bonds perform very well during periods of low growth which is why, given the construction numbers, specifically the manufacturing numbers, I believe slower growth is ahead, thus bonds or TLT should outperform in that environment. The recent sell-off in bonds after the election presents a nice entry point for a longer term trade on TLT.

Below is the current year over year growth rate by category for the latest report:

Source: Census Bureau

While it is possible to dig into each one of these components in detail, that is not relevant to the analysis of slowing growth that is demonstrated above, the chart is merely to contextualize the growth of certain areas within the total.

Takeaway

Growth indicators continue to show a downward trend since the peak of growth in late 2015.

Construction spending follows the same trend and continues to signal more weakness in growth across the entire economy.

Bonds or TLT is the best place to be when positioning for a period of slow growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.