Omeros: More Upside Ahead - A Comprehensive Review

Omidria is still not fully funding the pipeline, but is on its way to do so within the next 12-24 months.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has not performed as well as I thought it would over the last two years and that's partially due to the biotech bear market. The other part is Omidria's commercial progress, which is solid but it is trailing management's initial expectations of fully funding the pipeline before the end of 2016. The goal of Omidria fully funding the pipeline is still achievable over the next 12-18 months but financing concerns may continue to weigh on Omeros's share price in the near term. The stock is up more than 30% over the last few weeks and has reached new 52-week highs and I think this could be just the beginning. This article provides a comprehensive review of Omidria, the pipeline, and the financial outlook.

Omidria - so far, so good when looking at revised growth expectations

Omidria has been a disappointment in the early launch stages. The company expected to reach cash flow breakeven status in mid- to late 2016 and this did not happen and is yet to happen. Analysts have revised their expectations at one point (and so did I), and the company is so far executing in line with those expectations. Q4 sales were $12.9 million but were negatively impacted by lower net sales per vial due to the company's newly established volume discount program in November 2016. Volume growth made up for the lower net price, and if we assume the price was the same in Q3 and Q4, sales would have been $13.7 million, almost in the middle of my $13-15 million estimate range.

The headwinds that slowed down Omidria's growth trajectory are dissipating - reimbursement is a non-issue at this point as the product is now broadly covered. Omeros also has the OMIDRIAssure program that has a "we pay the difference" option that ensures there are no costs to facilities if they don't receive reimbursement.

Another headwind was the question about Omidria's clinical utility and this question was largely addressed (clinical data were supportive of the product's utility, to begin with) through increased usage and real world evidence of the product's efficacy and safety and through additional investigator-sponsored trials that were also supportive of the product's clinical profile and then some. To keep it short, here are Omidria's main benefits (all reached statistical significance in phase 2b and phase 3 trials):

Keeping the pupil diameter above 6mm (percent of patients with pupil size less than 6mm with Omidria just 6% versus 47%, 35%, and 22% respectively for placebo, ketorolac, and phenylephrine in the phase 2b trial). In the phase 3 trial, the percentages were 4% for Omidria and 23% for placebo (all patients received standard preoperative mydriatics and anesthetics). Pupil diameter below 6mm is associated with a significant increase in complication rates.

Postoperative ocular (moderate-to-severe) pain experienced in 7% of Omidria patients and 14% of placebo patients.

26% pain-free Omidria patients versus 17% of placebo patients.

Use of pain medication post-surgery: 24.6% of Omidria patients and 35.1% of placebo patients.

Additionally, several benefits of using Omidria were observed in physician-conducted studies:

Reduction in complication rates associated with small pupils (1.1% versus 4.5%, p=0.018).

Decrease in use of pupil-expanding devices. Malyugin ring was used 7.87% in the control cohort versus 2.95% in the Omidria cohort (p=0.0001), leading to "improved procedural efficiency and reduced facility costs, clearly validating the decision to incorporate Omidria into routine clinical use."

Prevention of miosis during femtosecond laser-assisted surgery.

Reduction in surgical times (10.1 minutes versus 14.33 minutes).

Improvement in uncorrected visual acuity on the day after surgery.

So, we have seen additional benefits of using Omidria which helped with the company's growth efforts over the last few quarters and should help with the uptake in 2017 as word spreads.

This was enough to reach a $50 million-plus annualized net sales run rate after 7.5 quarters on the market. Omeros has also done several things along the way:

Transitioned the sales force from contract to in-house in January 2016.

Leonard Blum was hired in May 2016 to lead business and commercial activities. Mr. Blum brought almost 30 years of executive and management experience, including being CFO at Theravance (NASDAQ:TBPH), SVP of sales and marketing at ICOS and having spent 13 years in Merck's (NYSE:MRK) marketing and business unit. Mr. Blum was responsible for more than 10 product launches, including multiple blockbusters.

The company initiated a consignment program in the summer of 2016. Early results showed a significant increase in ordering and usage of Omidria and should help accelerate growth in the following quarters with increased utilization of the program.

The volume discount program was initiated in November 2016 and has immediately driven an increase in orders but negatively affected net pricing (but volume growth has more than offset the lower net price per vial).

These initiatives take time to be noticed in the quarterly results and should be enough to at least keep the growth linear over the next few quarters. For now, I am maintaining my quarterly and full-year net sales estimates for 2017. As the situation stands now, I am more inclined to think that sales will be closer to the low end of the quarterly ranges than to the higher end. I still think the analyst consensus is unrealistically high at $77.3 million (still affected by one unrealistic estimate of $140 million) and that it needs to come down.

Source: Author's estimates

An additional growth driver for Omidria is the penetration into hospitals and academic centers, which management deems particularly important "given their ability to influence physician practices locally and regionally." The teaching element is very important as graduating residents tend to keep doing what they learned during training, including products used. Omidria is currently being used in approximately 20 large academic centers, including New York Eye and Ear, the highest volume cataract surgery hospital in the country. Additionally, podium and panel discussions of Omidria are regular features at cataract surgery conferences, which should also speed up the uptake. The most important ones occur early in the year, so sales can potentially accelerate after these meetings and the seasonally weak January and February.

Omeros provided the monthly sales chart at the Cowen Healthcare conference in March, and some trends are observable. January and February are seasonally weak (due to insurance deductible resets and the mentioned conferences) and there is also a summer slowdown due to vacations (July), which make Q1 and Q3 seasonally weaker. Dr. Demopulos mentioned on the earnings call that the weakness was observed early in Q1 again this year, but not to an extent observed last year. If we add the volume discount and consignment programs, I think we will see solid sequential growth in sales throughout 2017 (except for maybe Q1 2017 versus Q4 2016, which could be closer to flat due to the full effect of the volume discount program compared to less than two months in Q4 2016).

Source: Omeros investor presentation

Dr. Demopulos was asked on the earnings call can we expect an upward break of the linear growth trajectory with Omidria. Here is his answer (emphasis added):

And the answer to your question about the kink in that curve yes that's clearly one of our major objectives is to put an upward kink in that curve. We do believe that we can do that. We believe that the programs were initiating help to do that. We also believe that at some point there's a threshold of critical mass with respect to users and once we exceed that we also think that that will help bend that curve upward more steeply than that linear growth that you referenced. Surgeons in general and it appears that a mix surgeons perhaps even more so than many others are conservative but they're slow to adopt new products but once they reach that initial threshold then that growth really picks up. I'll use as an example Viscoelastics, if you look at the adoption rate of this Viscoelastics in their early years of availability to an orthopedic surgeon, the percentage penetration was really minimal, low single digits and yet now when you look at Viscoelastic devices what you see is that they are mainstay. They're used in effectively in all procedures and I think that this is somewhat reflective of surgery in general but certainly I think of ophthalmologic surgery in particular.

The question is when will that critical mass threshold be reached? I think there is a fair chance for that to happen towards the end of 2017, as we should see the full effect of the recently initiated consignment and volume discount programs by then and deeper penetration into hospitals. As mentioned earlier, I will remain conservative (or realistic?) with my linear growth trajectory but hope to see the acceleration in the back half of the year.

Source: Omeros earnings reports, author's estimates

Other than the U.S. sales of Omidria, Omeros should start generating royalties from the Middle East through its distributor ITROM. Sales in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia began in Q4 and regulatory applications are pending in other countries with additional launches planned during 2017. I see the Middle East as a minor contributor to Omidria net sales and Omeros's bottom line and haven't included the Middle East contribution to my net sales estimates.

Omidria is approved in the EU and Omeros still doesn't have a partner there. According to management's comments on the Q4 call, a partnership in the EU should be announced during 2017 and this is all but certain since Omidria needs to be launched in at least one EEA country by July 28, 2018, for the marketing authorization to remain valid. Since pricing and reimbursement decisions on a country-by-country basis need to be made prior to the product's launch, the partnership needs to be signed sooner rather than later (probably before the end of Q3). Given Omidria's potential in the U.S. and a $50 million annualized run rate after less than two years on the market, I think Omeros will receive an upfront milestone payment in the $20-30 million range (probably closer to $20 million than $30 million) and royalties in mid to high teens. The upfront payment should help reduce the near-term funding concerns. I do not expect to see royalties from the EU in 2017 and expect modest backend-loaded contribution in 2018.

I have no major doubts about Omidria's trajectory in 2017, but 2018 is questionable. Omidria's pass-through status expires on January 1, 2018, and Omidria will be included as part of the existing payment for cataract surgery as opposed to the separate payment it currently receives under Medicare Part B.

I believe that Omidria's net price per vial is probably around $350 based on gross to net discounts and the recently announced volume discount program. The company is using both legislative and administrative tools to obtain separate reimbursement status in 2018 and beyond but there are no assurances of a positive outcome. It is hard to estimate what exactly will happen, but Omidria should remain a really profitable product even if the net price is cut to $150-200 per vial. The addressable market in the U.S. alone should be in the $600-800 million range under those circumstances, which would still be a considerable market. I think that a 50-60% price cut represents the worst-case scenario and should negatively impact sales in 2018, but I think the company should be back to the year-end 2017 run rate ($75-80 million) within 18-24 months or sooner if the above-mentioned critical mass threshold is crossed while international sales should help offset the loss of sales even sooner. It's important to note that this is just an example based on a 50-60% net price cut. The net price cut could be lower or higher.

For now, I am maintaining my global 2020 annual sales estimate in the $150-250 million range and my slightly adjusted Omidria model translates into an NPV of $9.50-16 per share. If Omidria's pricing power is reduced in 2018 and beyond, the low end of the range becomes the base case or perhaps even the bullish case.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

I also must point out that my model assumes that all outstanding stock options are exercised, and these options alone stand to bring in $100 million in cash to the company as the average exercise price is around $10 per share, and there are roughly 10 million options outstanding.

OMS721 - multiple shots on goal with three active phase 3 trials by late 2017

While I have spent a lot of time on Omidria (and so has the market), the real value remains hidden in the pipeline. And the candidate that is very near meaningful value creation is OMS721 ('721 for convenience). The company recently announced the start of enrollment in the phase 3 aHUS trial and the intention to move into phase 3 trials in IgA nephropathy and HSCT-TMA later this year. The company is also looking at three additional indications in phase 2 trials - C3 glomerulopathy, membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

aHUS - substantial market and potential advantages over Soliris (as well as disadvantages)

aHUS is the indication that is furthest along in the development cycle with the recent initiation of enrollment in the phase 3 trial. The company agreed with the FDA and EMA that 40 patients in the U.S. and EU trial each should be sufficient for full approval. '721 has orphan drug designation, breakthrough designation and the potential for accelerated approval based on phase 3 results.

But, since Soliris is already approved to treat aHUS, '721 would need to fulfill an unmet need in one or all areas: safety advantages, efficacy advantages and/or the ability to treat patients who are not responding to Soliris. And there is already some anecdotal evidence that '721 can treat patients that are not responding to Soliris through the compassionate use program - the most notable was '721 saving the life of an HSCT-TMA patient who did not respond adequately to Soliris. Granted, this example shows the effect in a different indication, but the problem with Soliris this patient had is also observed in aHUS patients.

Soliris blocks terminal complement activation which means patients have increased susceptibility to infections, especially with encapsulated bacteria. Upper respiratory tract infections have developed in 35% of patients in the phase 2 study based on which Soliris was approved. Soliris's label also states that:

"Children treated with Soliris may be at increased risk of developing serious infections due to Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib). Administer vaccinations for the prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib) infections according to ACIP guidelines. Use caution when administering Soliris to patients with any systemic infection."

Since '721 inhibits MASP-2, which "does not appear to interfere with the antibody-dependent classical complement activation pathway, a central component of the acquired immune response to infection" it has potential advantages over Soliris, but those advantages need to be demonstrated in clinical trials. The additional advantage of '721 could be its subcutaneous administration compared to Soliris's IV administration.

And here is what we know so far about '721's efficacy and safety based on phase 2 results that have been announced so far.

In February 2015, Omeros announced the completion of dosing of the low-dose cohort and that improvements across TMA disease markers were observed and that investigators considered the improvements to be clinically meaningful:

In the clinical trial, the first cohort consisted of three patients treated with the lowest dose of OMS721. All three patients have aHUS. Platelet count, serum lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), and serum haptoglobin were measured as markers of disease activity. When compared to baseline levels, platelet counts improved in all patients. Serum LDH levels remained normal in one patient, substantially decreased to close to the normal range in another and remained elevated in the third. Haptoglobin improved in two patients, normalizing in one. Creatinine levels in the one patient with independent renal function also improved.

In August 2015, the company announced additional data from mid- and high-dose cohorts, which sparked a 100% rally on that day. Three patients were treated in the mid-dose cohort, two of whom have aHUS and one TTP and one patient was treated in the high-dose cohort. Below are the results for the mid-dose cohort:

47% increase in mean platelet count, resulting in both patients having counts in the normal range.

86% decrease in mean schistocyte count, with schistocytes disappearing in one patient.

71% increase in mean haptoglobin with both patients reaching the normal range during treatment, one slipping slightly below normal at one week following the last dose.

5% decrease in the mean levels of LDH, with levels in both patients remaining slightly elevated above normal range.

The patient in the high dose cohort had additional complicating disorders (hepatitis C, cryoglobulinemia, and lymphoma) and the results were as follows:

63% improvement in platelet count, returning to normal levels

100% decrease in schistocytes

Haptoglobin increased from an undetectable level and normalized

43% decrease in LDH, resulting in a level just slightly above normal

24% reduction in creatinine level

The platelet count changes in all cohorts can be observed in the chart below (note that '721 was dosed for four weeks with patients being eligible to receive half doses afterward if given plasma therapy).

Source: ISN World Congress of Nephrology abstract

The drug was well-tolerated by patients in all cohorts and there have been no clinically meaningful drug-related adverse events, in addition to no adverse findings in animal chronic toxicity studies.

It was good to see a dose-dependent response on this chart. Dr. Demopulos mentioned on the Q4 call that they have yet to find a maximally tolerated dose and also said:

"We're feeling very good about the safety profile of the drug and clearly we're feeling good about the efficacy that we see at least the apparent efficacy that we see with the drug."

The patient numbers are small, but so far, so good. Platelet count normalization has been observed in all patients in the mid- and high-dose cohorts (platelet counts improved in the low-dose cohort group but based on the chart above, didn't normalize) and the adverse events profile so far looks better than Soliris's (at least based on what Omeros shared so far). Additional data in HSCT-TMA (more on that later) further confirms the trend toward improvements in TMA markers, so we have data for almost 10 patients so far and the results in aHUS are statistically significant even with just three patients completing treatment in the mid- and high-dose cohorts.

However, there is no doubt that Soliris works well in aHUS, and it will probably be very hard (at least initially) to switch Soliris patients that are responding. But not all patients respond to Soliris and those will be the first patients that '721 will treat (if approved, of course) along with Soliris-naïve patients and patients who cannot tolerate Soliris. I think that the market penetration in the first few years of the launch will be in the 15-25% range due to Alexion's (NASDAQ:ALXN) market dominance, but a lot will depend on '721's actual results and potential advantages. The subcutaneous dosing may not be an advantage for long as Alexion has a subcutaneous version in development. So, given the high efficacy of Soliris, it will probably come down to patients not responding to Soliris in the beginning with safety advantages and the initial administration advantage (until ALXN-1210 comes to market) driving uptake in naïve patients. Another advantage could be pricing - Omeros could undercut Soliris and compete on price as well (especially ex-U.S.), but I doubt either company intends to engage in price wars. I also don't believe Alexion would reduce the price in a meaningful way to compete. But I do believe there are enough levers Omeros can pull to achieve at least 15-25% market share in 6-7 years.

And by then, the addressable market should be north of $2.5 billion. Alexion's management stated on its Q4 earnings call that the number of aHUS patients has exceeded the number of PNH patients in 2016, and since Soliris's net sales are expected to exceed $3 billion in 2017, this amounts to more than $1.6-1.7 billion in annual sales (if not higher). Alexion also believes that the majority of growth is still ahead and more so in aHUS than in PNH and I think the aHUS market can reach at least $2.5 billion by the time '721 sales peak (and probably closer to $3 billion) and I am maintaining my peak sales estimates for '721 in aHUS in the $400-600 million range. I believe that the aHUS indication is worth between $10 and $17 per share.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

IgA nephropathy - the largest opportunity for OMS721

In October 2016, Omeros announced the results from a phase 2 study in IgA nephropathy. The key efficacy measures in the trial were urine albumin-to-creatinine ratios (uACRs) throughout the trial and change in 24-hour urine protein levels from baseline to the end of treatment. Two patients have completed the trial and additional patients are being enrolled and dosed. The IgA nephropathy patients "demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant decrease in uACRs", which are associated with improved renal survival:

The mean baseline uACR was 1,264 mg/g and reached 525 mg/g at the end of treatment (p = 0.011), decreasing to 128 mg/g at the end of the follow-up period.

Source: Omeros investor presentation

Measures of 24-hour urine protein excretion traced uACRs, with a mean reduction from 3,156 mg/day to 1,119 mg/day. Both patients achieved partial remission, defined as greater than 50% reduction in 24-hour urine protein excretion. Complete remission is defined as protein excretion less than 300 mg/day. The company also noted that "the magnitude of the 24-hour proteinuria reductions in both patients is associated with significant improvement in renal survival" and that daily steroid doses for both patients were reduced substantially during the trial (60 mg to 0 mg and 30 mg to 5 mg). It is important to note that the company enrolled only patients on stable steroids to reduce the likelihood of spontaneous remission.

Source: Omeros investor presentation

And last week, Omeros announced additional positive data in renal diseases, including two additional IgA nephropathy patients. The data below include the two patients from the October 2016 release:

Three patients completed treatment - mean uACR at baseline was 1,400 mg/g and declined to 671 mg/g at the end of treatment (52% decrease p=0.02), continuing to decrease to 380 mg/g by the end of the follow-up period.

24-hour urine protein excretion tracked uACRs - mean reduction from 3,728 mg/day to 1,340 mg/day (64% decrease, p=0.02).

To date, after eight weeks of treatment, the fourth patient's uACR dropped from 1,628 mg/g to 733 mg/g, a 55% decrease.

In patients who completed treatment, 24-hour urine protein levels decreased by approximately 50% to 80%. Daily steroid doses for all patients were substantially reduced or completely eliminated.

The results seem really promising and provide proof of a meaningful clinical effect. No treatments are currently approved for IgA nephropathy and it is the most common glomerular disease globally with an annual incidence of approximately 2.5 per 100,000 persons (around 8,000 patients) in the United States. The prevalence of the disease is north of 80,000 in the United States alone.

This indication has the potential to significantly exceed '721's sales in aHUS based on two drivers. The first is the fact that the aHUS patient pool is substantially smaller. The second is that there are no approved treatments for IgA nephropathy while Soliris is approved for aHUS where it has practically cornered the market. The market seems to be assigning little value to the aHUS indication based on Alexion's dominance in the field and despite '721 showing solid efficacy and safety in the phase 2 trial as well as the more convenient dosing (subcutaneous for '721 versus IV for Soliris).

So, higher market penetration rates in IgA nephropathy are more probable than in aHUS and getting just a small portion of patients treated with '721 translates into a meaningful market opportunity - at least in the $500 million to $1 billion range. My NPV for the IgAN indication is between $7 and $15.7 per share.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

The additional phase 2 data in June could be a big catalyst which should solidify '721's efficacy profile in IgA nephropathy.

HSCT-TMA - convincing evidence of efficacy in a very sick patient population with high mortality rates

I dedicated a whole article (subscription required) to this indication in late February but some things are worth repeating.

Omeros presented additional phase 2 data of '721 in patients with Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy, or HSCT-TMA, at the 2017 Tandem Meeting in Orlando, Florida, in late February. The initial data were announced in October 2016 and this was a more detailed presentation with graphs.

TMA is a "potentially life-threatening complication of HCT currently managed largely by amelioration of inciting factors including avoidance of calcineurin inhibitors and treatment of ongoing infections, as well as supportive measures such as hemodialysis. Patients who do not respond have a poor prognosis. Plasma exchange has not shown efficacy and no other therapy is approved. Complement activation has been reported in the pathogenesis of HSCT-TMA." This is where '721 comes in since it is the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement activation.

Omeros is conducting an open-label, three-stage phase 2 study of '721 to assess safety, tolerability and clinical activity in patients with HSCT-TMA. For inclusion, patients with HSCT-TMA should demonstrate thrombocytopenia and evidence of microangiopathic hemolytic anemia, and at least two weeks must have elapsed since changes in immunosuppressive treatment. Patients received '721 intravenously once weekly for eight weeks and could receive additional half doses if given plasma therapy.

Five patients were enrolled, two patients entered stage 1, and three patients entered stages 2 and 3. Three graphs were provided in the presentation and include all five patients, two of whom discontinued the study (one in stage 1 and one is stage 2, both after 2-3 weeks) with one subsequently relapsing and the other receiving palliative care (the company later said that both patients have passed away).

Figure one shows the platelet count improvement, which was not statistically significant in this small patient population but trended in the right direction:

Source: BMT Tandem presentation

Figure 2 shows LDH change from baseline. The results were statistically significant at week three (p<0.05) and later at week 11 (p<0.01). We can see that the number of patients varied over the course of the treatment with the data at week 11 including all three patients who finished treatment.

Source: BMT Tandem presentation

Figure 3 shows the mean haptoglobin change from baseline. The results were statistically significant with p-values ranging from less than 0.01 to less than 0.001.

Source: BMT Tandem presentation

Of the three patients completing treatment, one did not show improvement in creatinine but was receiving concomitant nephrotoxic agents and renal replacement therapy was not required. Creatinine improved or remained normal in the other two patients. On extended follow-up, one patient experienced graft failure and is awaiting a second transplant and the other two remain stable.

The conclusions of the study were as follows (emphasis added):

OMS721 improved TMA markers in HCT patients who had not responded to conservative measures. No toxicity signals were observed during treatment. By inhibiting the lectin pathway, OMS721 may be beneficial in the treatment of HSCT-TMA and further study is ongoing.

In December 2016, Omeros announced it will provide continued supply of '721 for a pediatric patient with HSCT-TMA. The patient's physician requested extended access given her positive results, including discontinuation of dialysis.

Following her transplant, she developed TMA and began treatment with Soliris and improved but developed pulmonary edema so Soliris treatment was stopped. Following relapse, she received a low dose of Soliris and again developed pulmonary edema, again requiring discontinuation of Soliris treatment. Her TMA progressed and she developed renal failure requiring dialysis. She began '721 treatment and was able to discontinue dialysis after three weeks and the frequency of platelet transfusions decreased by more than 50% despite bone marrow suppression caused by other concurrent conditions. Her haptoglobin stabilized and her LDH has decreased by more than 50% but remained slightly elevated. '721 was well tolerated and the patient is now able to spend weekends at home with her family.

Omeros announced last week that this patient's '721 dose was tapered and that she developed a viral infection that reactivated her HSCT-TMA. Her TMA was again successfully treated with the original '721 dose, and to date, she remained free of both dialysis and transfusions.

I think this provides additional evidence of '721's efficacy and safety (though it is based on a single patient). There are still a few questions here:

Is the treatment-effect long-lasting? Information after follow-up provides some early evidence that it is.

How long can patients remain on '721? This is a very sick patient population with very high mortality rates.

What will be the primary endpoint of a potential phase 3 trial? I assume it will be a surrogate endpoint like in the aHUS trial.

It is important to note that all patients starting '721 have failed other treatments and the results look really promising.

Approximately 20,000 HSCT procedures are performed in the U.S. every year and TMA is reported in 10-25% of HSCT patients, which translates into 2,000-5,000 patients per year who could be treated with '721. Mortality in these patients is greater than 90%. Depending on pricing, I think '721 could generate at least $150 million a year in this indication in the U.S. alone (10-25% market penetration). The number could be higher if we assume:

Higher market penetration. These patients are much easier to identify than the usual orphan drug patients since all of them are already being treated.

Higher price point - I assume $300,000 per year, roughly half the price of Soliris.

Longer treatment time - I am not sure how long an average patient will be on '721. This could drive the potential peak sales higher if patients remain on therapy longer or lower if treatment times are shorter.

With somewhat more aggressive assumptions on all three points and with the inclusion of the rest of the world markets, I believe '721 could generate at least $300-400 million in annual sales in its fourth or fifth year of launch and I think that the ramp up would be much faster than with the usual orphan drug launch since most of these patients are already being treated. Assuming a 30% probability of approval and $300-400 million in annual sales in 2023, this indication is worth between $4 and $6 per share.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

It is also worth mentioning that Omeros is pursuing Breakthrough Designation for this indication which, if granted, should speed up the approval time. The company expects the phase 3 trial to commence later this year.

Membranous nephropathy

The second renal disease indication '721 is targeting is membranous nephropathy. The results were also announced in October 2016:

One patient had a uACR decrease from 1,003 mg/g to 69 mg/g, maintaining this level throughout the follow-up period while second patient's uACR decreased from 1,323 mg/g to 673 mg/g with a variable course after treatment.

The first patient showed a reduction in 24-hour urine protection excretion (10,771 mg/day to 323 mg/day) achieving partial and nearly complete remission while the other remained essentially unchanged. These combined effects did not reach statistical significance but daily steroid doses were tapered from 10 mg to 5 mg and 30 mg to 15 mg.

However, in last week's press release, the company said three patients were treated and the results were mixed. I suspect no meaningful effects were observed in the third patient, but I wouldn't write off this indication just yet.

The annual incidence of membranous nephropathy is approximately 10-12 per 1,000,000 persons (3,200 to 3,800 patients in the United States) and around 25% of patients will develop end-stage renal disease. The available patient pool translates to an addressable market that is 40-50% the size of the IgA nephropathy market and is also significantly larger than the aHUS market.

Lupus nephritis

Last week's press release included data in lupus nephritis or LN. The company reported in October that the preliminary analysis showed no evidence of treatment effect in lupus nephritis and I was pleasantly surprised to see the initial positive results last week. From the company's press release (emphasis added):

Encouraging results have also been observed in lupus nephritis. Four of five patients showed a substantial (mean of 69 percent) reduction in 24-hour urine protein excretion over the treatment period. The fifth patient experienced a systemic disease flare and showed a substantial increase. The majority of lupus responders were able to taper their steroid doses.

The results look good at first glance, but the company did not share the baseline values and whether partial remissions were achieved or not, but it is good to see that the majority of patients were able to taper steroid doses. For now, I will reserve my judgment on LN and consider it a free call option. But looking at the excitement over Aurinia's (NASDAQ:AUPH) phase 2 results in LN over the last few months and its market cap increase (the stock went from $2 to $7 in three months - and it was trading above $10 at one point), the implications for this indication are quite significant if there are additional positive results.

The rest of the pipeline to create value in the following years

Omeros also has a diverse early-stage and preclinical pipeline that could create substantial shareholder value in the following years. While I am not expecting much from OMS824 given the failure of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) PDE10 candidate, it is worth noting that Omeros hasn't given up on this candidate - but it did prioritize the development of other candidates, leaving this program on hold for now. Other candidates are mentioned below.

OMS906 has shown promising preclinical data in PNH. The company announced last year (emphasis added):

OMS906, a MASP-3 inhibitor, has been demonstrated to block the activation of the APC. In a well-established animal model associated with PNH, OMS906 protected PNH-like red blood cells (RBCs) significantly better than did C5 inhibition. In the group treated with a potent C5 inhibitor, 80-percent destruction of PNH-like RBCs occurred at less than one day but was delayed until approximately 8 days in the OMS906-treated group (p=0.008). In addition, overall in vivo survival of PNH-like RBCs, determined by area-under-the-curve analysis, was approximately 4-fold greater in the OMS906-treated group than that treated with the C5 inhibitor (p=0.029).

The major advantage over Soliris could be OMS906's effect on both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis - Soliris doesn't affect extravascular hemolysis in a meaningful way. This is why a solid proportion of PNH patients require transfusions. The animal model below shows the mentioned four-fold improvement in survival of red blood cells over the vehicle and the C5 inhibitor.

Source: Omeros investor presentation

The company intends to move this candidate into the clinic in late 2017 or early 2018.

There are actually several indications OMS906 could target in addition to PNH, and one with promising preclinical data is arthritis. OMS906 reduced the incidence of arthritis by 86% in a well-accepted animal model.

Source: Omeros investor presentation

One animal did develop arthritis and the severity of the disease decreased by 90%.

Source: Omeros investor presentation

OMS405 and OMS527 are targeting addiction disorders. OMS405 is a PPAR-gamma agonist and the company has announced positive phase 2 data in patients with cocaine use disorder in Q4 2016. OMS405 has shown to reduce cravings and to improve the integrity of brain white matter in patients with cocaine use disorder. Positive results were also achieved in heroin-dependent subjects.

OMS527, the company's PDE7 inhibitor has shown to reduce cravings and relapse. Significant effects were observed in nicotine, cocaine, alcohol, opioid addiction and binge eating - potentially very lucrative therapeutic areas. Below are preclinical data that show reduced self-administration in nicotine.

Source: Omeros investor presentation

Stress-induced relapse is also significantly reduced in the preclinical animal model.

Source: Omeros investor presentation

Most importantly, Omeros's PDE7 inhibitor affects dopamine levels, bringing levels to normal which the company believes is the key to addiction. Nicotine increases dopamine levels and PDE7 inhibitor with nicotine brings the levels back to baseline. And the most important thing is that PDE7 inhibitors do this without depressing the reward system. Dr. Demopulos said at the Cowen presentation that drugs currently used for addiction can reduce cravings to a certain extent but that they also dampen the reward system, making socialization, food, sex, sports not as enjoyable and patients don't like to take drugs for addiction.

Source: Omeros investor presentation

Omeros plans to move OMS527 into the clinic in early 2018.

And finally, Omeros's GPCR platform holds significant promise in many therapeutic areas. In December 2016, Omeros announced positive preclinical data and a potentially differentiated approach to cancer immunotherapy. The results demonstrated that "GPR174 inhibition potentiates the activity of effector T cells, which produce cytokines and are known to be integral to combatting cancer. Also, reducing the level of Tregs is a key objective in cancer immunotherapy, and high levels of Tregs in solid tumors frequently correlates with poor patient outcomes." It's still early days for this platform, but the implications could be quite significant in the long run.

Updated valuation

My new price target on Omeros is $31 and is based on the conservative case for Omidria and the three indications for '721. The rest of the pipeline remains a free call option.

Source: Author's estimates

Funding remains the key and most meaningful issue for Omeros - and a potential catalyst

I continue to believe that funding is the most important overhang on Omeros's share price and that it is largely responsible for the stock trading in the mid-teens. I estimate that the company will need $220-230 million to get OMS721 marketed in aHUS and/or the other two phase 3-ready indications. These are full cash costs for the company for the next two years and the number goes to $330-350 million if 2019 is included.

To get there, Omeros has the following:

$45 million in cash and equivalents. Omidria net sales, which I estimate will be in the $120-155 million range over the next two years and $200-275 million over the next three years.

$45 million credit line which will largely depend on Omidria reaching $18 million a quarter by June 30, 2017, and $25 million a quarter by late 2018, or a $700 million and $1 billion market cap respectively for the first and second tranche. Omidria sales goals seem aggressive at the moment and I am not sure they will be reached, but the market cap is close to $700 million, and if it is reached and maintained by June 2017, the company could access the first tranche. There is also a possibility for terms to change like they did with the Oxford loan last year.

Upfront payments from EU Omidria partner and/or other pipeline assets - $20-30 million for Omidria and north of $100 million for '721's ex-U.S. rights.

$50 million at-the-market offering and/or another underwritten offering.

The $45 million credit line could be enough in the case Omidria maintains its pricing power in the U.S. beyond 2018 and by reaching the targeted quarterly sales.

Without the $45 million credit line, a combination of an equity raise and upfront milestone payments could be used to raise approximately $50 million within the next 12 months.

If Omidria's pricing power is reduced in 2018, and if the credit line is not available, the cash shortfall by the end of 2019 would be in the $90-100 million range and can be resolved through an equity raise or partnerships.

The best case scenario from a share price perspective would be a $50 million equity raise (less than 10% dilution) in the near-term which would give the company peace of mind to execute the pipeline opportunities and grow Omidria sales to desired levels as well as the access to the $45 million credit line if need be. The stock could be down for a couple of weeks or months (but it doesn't have to be), but Omeros would be in a strong financial position for at least the next two years or for good. I applaud management's efforts to have as minimal dilution as possible but would be happy to see the company raise at least $40-50 million in the next few months.

There are many recent cases of stocks bottoming on an equity or convertible note offering. Below are just a few examples with dilution (or potential dilution) being more substantial than what would happen in Omeros's case:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) - Convertible note offering in December 2016 - potential dilution above 20%. The stock is up 21% since the offering was announced, up 50% from where it was priced and it is already trading above the conversion price.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) - Secondary offering in January 2017 - 25%+ dilution. The stock is up 17% since the offering was announced 20% higher from where it was priced.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) - secondary offering in February - 25%+ dilution. The stock is up 24% since the offering was announced and up more than 40% from where it was priced.

Source: Stockcharts.com

I doubt many investors would be unhappy if Omeros does an equity raise - it's the cost of doing business in biotech and especially for companies that are yet to turn a profit. In fact, I believe many investors could step from the sidelines and buy the stock as they are fearful of the dilutive effects or the lack of cash. Therefore, I think that an equity raise would be a positive catalyst for the stock, similar to the cases laid out above.

Partnering some of the pipeline assets could put the financing overhang behind us, but the company has been reluctant to let go of its ex-U.S. or worldwide rights for any candidate, and perhaps rightly so because having a partner reduces the likelihood of a buyout or at least makes the negotiation position somewhat worse. The ChemoCentryx -Vifor deal for ChemoCentryx's (NASDAQ:CCXI) rare disease asset Avacopan (targeting renal diseases, just like Omeros) validates the potential of these candidates, including OMS721. ChemoCentryx received $135 million upfront from Vifor in two separate deals and is eligible to receive development and commercial milestones in excess of $1 billion and royalties on net sales ranging from teens to mid-20s. And the deal doesn't include the United States - ChemoCentryx kept that market for itself. I think Omeros could do a similar ex-U.S. deal if it wanted to for OMS721, but the company probably wants to keep the worldwide rights for itself. The above-mentioned possibilities (Omidria growing faster than expected, $45 million credit line, equity raise, EU partnership for Omidria) seem more likely than this one, but I just wanted to point out that there are many levers Omeros can pull to finally remove the financing overhang.

And, eventually, having a partner doesn't mean the company cannot be bought for a substantial premium - Pharmacyclics is a very good example and one of the most successful biotech stories over the last few years. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) paid $21 billion for Pharmacyclics back in 2015 despite Pharmacyclics having J&J (NYSE:JNJ) as a partner.

Risks

The above-mentioned funding risk remains the main risk in the near-term, but one that the company can address in more than one way.

Omidria's pass-through status ending in early 2018 is another risk and it remains to be seen whether Omeros will manage to get separate reimbursement or will Omidria be a part of the bundle which could reduce the net price per vial and bring us back to issue number one - funding as lower net price means lower revenues and higher cash burn.

Pipeline failures are also a considerable risk, but given the current valuation, OMS721 needs to work in just one of the three targeted indications for Omeros's share price to trade substantially higher in the following years.

Competition is also a risk - in addition to Soliris, which is already approved, other companies, including the above-mentioned ChemoCentryx, are developing treatments for diseases Omeros is targeting.

Generics risk for Omidria. Par (now part of Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP)) has filed an ANDA on Omidria in July 2015, but I believe this is just a part of doing business in biotech. Generic filers are incentivized to be first to file which grants them six months of exclusivity once generics are allowed to be marketed, and Par is one of the most aggressive generic companies with a heavy number of first-to-file applications. Omidria has strong IP estate with six issued patents and four patents pending, and I believe there is a very low chance of generics coming to market any time soon.

Other risks include negative regulatory and legislative changes leading to additional pricing pressure.

Conclusion

I believe Omeros is very well positioned to deliver significant shareholder value in the following years. I am reiterating my buy rating with a $31 price target. Patience will be required and volatility over the next few years is all but certain as there will be multiple catalysts on both the commercial and development side. The most important near-term catalysts include:

Additional OMS721 phase 2 data in aHUS at ISN World Congress of Nephrology in Mexico City - April 21-25.

Additional OMS721 phase 2 data in IgA nephropathy at ERA-EDTA - June 3-6.

Quarterly updates on Omidria.

EU partnership announcement for Omidria in the following months.

We could also see some data in other renal diseases and/or HSCT-TMA and the start of phase 3 trials in IgA nephropathy and HSCT-TMA as well as OMS906 entering the clinic in late 2017/early 2018 (the PNH indication) and maybe some updates on addiction programs.

