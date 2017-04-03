Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Why This NASH Play Is 'En Fuego'

Is there upside for this small biotech concern ahead? We take a look below.

However, the stock still just sports a market capitalization of just over $150 million and NASH is potentially a huge market.

Today, we look back on Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT), a name I profiled earlier in the year and hold in my own account. The stock has basically tripled since late 2016 thanks to a potential game changing deal with a European drug giant. Can the shares continue to rally? We take a look below in today's quick deep dive analysis.

Company Overview:

Sporting a market capitalization of just over $150 million, shares of Conatus currently trade just under $6.00 after almost tripling from December lows. Still, when looking at the bigger picture, the stock price is significantly lower than the $11.00 a share it saw in its initial public offering in 2013.

Caspases are a family of enzymes that play an important role in apoptosis (programmed cell death) and inflammation. This small biotech concern was founded in 2005 on the belief that reducing the activity of human caspases could potentially interrupt the progression of liver disease. The company has struggled somewhat in developing its pipeline since coming public like most small developmental concerns.

The company received a big vote of confidence in December last year when management signed an option, collaboration, and license agreement with pharma giant Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for the global development and commercialization of lead asset and first-in-class pan-caspase inhibitor emricasan.

Pipeline:

Emricasan, which was actually invented at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), was licensed by Conatus and has been studied in over 650 subjects in 16 clinical trials in a variety of indications. The company was granted fast track designation by the FDA for liver cirrhosis caused by NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) in order to facilitate clinical development. It also received orphan drug designation in 2013 for any etiology, providing tax reductions and exclusive rights for seven years.

NASH is liver inflammation and damage caused by accumulation of fat in the liver. It is part of a group of conditions called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease {NAFLD}. For most people, it causes no symptoms and no problems. However, in some cases, the fat causes inflammation and damages cells in the liver. This can lead to cirrhosis, the need for a liver transplant and/or death. NASH is slightly more prevalant in women than in men. It is easy to detect using routine laboratory tests, but there is no known cure or effective approved treatment.

Clinical trial results from the past two years clearly support development of emricasan for cirrhosis and most likely prompted Novartis' interest. Data from a prior phase 2 trial in patients with liver cirrhosis revealed that after only three months of treatment with emricasan, clinically meaningful reductions in validated surrogate endpoints of liver function in high-MELD and NASH subgroups were achieved. Six-month efficacy data also provided confirmation of prior results, as positive trends for improvement in liver function were observed in the overall population.

Consistent treatment effects across different etiologies of cirrhosis (source: corporate presentation)

Likewise, in a prior phase two double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, 38 patients with NAFLD/NASH and persistently elevated ALT (alanine aminotransferase) were enrolled. After a 28-day period, statistically significant decreases in ALT (average reduction of 39% in the treatment arm versus 14% in placebo arm) were observed, as well as a 30% cCK18 reduction versus 4% in the placebo arm. No dose limiting toxicities or drug related SAEs (serious adverse events) occurred.

Currently, management is focused on enrolling patients in four clinical trials, two in cirrhosis and two in fibrosis. The idea is to determine the optimal dosage, gain more safety data, and hopefully, show activity against multiple clinically relevant endpoints. Data readouts from these studies will be an important catalyst for shares in 2018.

Current clinical milestones and development program (source: company presentation)

As part of the Novartis agreement, Conatus received a $50 million upfront payment and is eligible for up to $650 million in milestone payments. The smaller company will also lead phase 2b development with Novartis footing 50% of costs after it exercises its license option (expected in the second quarter). In such a case, Novartis will take charge of future late-stage development while Conatus stands to receive tiered single- to double-digit royalties on net sales of combination products containing emricasan.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company reported cash and equivalents of $77 million as of December 31st, and management projects a year-end 2017 in the range of $45 to $55 million with a cash runway through the end of 2019. Also of note, in February, Conatus issued a $15 million convertible promissory note to Novartis.

Since the Novartis deal, analyst support has been improving, with three upgrades being issued on December 20th. Stifel analyst Stephen Willey raised his price target to $7 and noted that the collaboration marked "a positive turning point" for the company, while Ed Arce at H.C. Wainwright doubled his price target to $18 on the heels of a "transformational deal" that eliminated funding concerns at the company. Not to be outdone, John Boris at Suntrust jacked his target up to $26, citing that the deal would be worth about $1 billion to Conatus and made "strategic sense because of the potential synergies in the mechanism of action between its NASH treatment and that of Novartis". The last analyst activity on Conatus was two weeks ago when FBR Capital reiterated its Buy rating and $16 price target.

Outlook:

Conatus does not have the "shots on goal" I normally like to see before making a small investment in a "Tier 4" developmental concern within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. However, NASH is a potentially huge market. The individuals afflicted by the disease continue to grow in the developed world as the population ages and grows more obese. NASH is likely to be the #1 cause of liver transplants in a few years.

The disease could grow to the scale of hepatitis C before cures like those from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are discovered, approved and marketed. The company is well-funded to get through all planned milestones and has a great partner in Novartis to help it navigate the developmental, approval and commercial processes. Even with its recent huge rally, the shares still sport a market capitalization of just $150 million and Conatus remains a speculative but attractive buy.

