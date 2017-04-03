An Overdue Correction Is Beginning

Margin debt is worrisome as is consumer debt and complacency.

Thesis:

New highs on low volume, annualized returns exceeding 20% for the S&P over the last 3 months, record high margin debt, fading leaders like (NYSE:GS) and no bid for the VIX or fear gauge (NYSEARCA:VXX).

My general market view:

This is a bull market until proven otherwise. However, it is one of the most expensive markets based on fundamentals I have ever seen due to Fed Policy (see below). However, due to distortions in global bond markets, TINA (there is no alternative) provides a bid for equities on a daily basis. And volatility has correspondingly been in steady decline. This bull market is very vulnerable. However, it is still a bull market.

At least twice a year the market enters a correction phase. As such, one can hedge or profit in these instances. I would expect a 5-7% correction as we have gone too far, too fast over the past 3 months. Recommendations are given as such.

Today's action: (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Economic Backdrop:

Incredible growth in debt (ie - consumer credit) facilitated by easy money fed policies. Now that interest rates are rising, debt levels could pinch consumers and slow the economy.

(via The Federal Reserve)

Since the election:

We've seen excessive returns since the election.

The rolling 3 month annualized return for the S&P 500 is 23.71%. That's an incredible run. It's simply too far, too fast.

The or VIX return during that period is -85%. No fear.

So, this is actually a great time to hedge long positions and lock in gains as we have come a long way volatility is still attractive.

New highs on low volume. Always a sign of a fading rally.

Leaders struggling;

as representative of the Financials, had been one of the leaders (strongest performers) in the market run. Now we see conspicuous weakness.

Margin Debt:

The Latest Margin Data (via Advisor Perspectives)

The NYSE has released new data for margin debt, now available through February. The latest debt level is up 2.9% month-over-month. The current level is at another record high. Note the inflation-adjusted version is also its record high, beating its previous record from April 2015. The February data gives us an additional sense of investor behavior since the start of the new administration.

Consumer Confidence:

This is a contrary indicator.

Consumer confidence hits 15-year high

Hedge Portfolios:

For investors in the S&P I would look to sell the May $238 calls on the SPY index for $1.26

Sell 5/12 SPY $238 Calls for 1.59

Buy 5/12 SPY $243 Calls for .35

Credit Received: $1.26

If the SPY is at or below $238 in 40 days, the investor receives the full credit.

B/E is $239.26

Play the downside: SPY

Buy the $232 MAY 12 Puts for $2.47

Sell the $225 APRIL 28 Puts for $1.17

Net cost: $1.33

B/E: $229.53

If the SPY falls to $225 (a 4% drop in 40 days), the investor would profit by $4.53 or 340% on the initial $1.33 investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Options involve risk. Investors should evaluate with their advisor if options are appropriate. Information is for educational purposes.