Panera Bread: Illogical Surge On Takeover Rumor

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) soared on surprise news that the company might be in talks on a possible sale. According to Bloomberg, the restaurant concept has received takeover interest, though limited details are available at this point.

The story is interesting considering the recent stock action here. The stock had recently topped $250 for the first time and isn't exactly seen as cheap prior to the 10% rally today to over $285.

The business media outlet suggests Panera Bread is working with advisors on the potential deal. The stock has spiked to a valuation of $6.5 billion and we question what firms would be willing to pay a premium beyond this price.

Jim Cramer suggests Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is the interested party. The coffee chain is worth $85 billion, so swallowing Panera Bread wouldn't be financially difficult, but the move would come at a peculiar time with Kevin Johnson taking over for legendary CEO Howard Schultz. It would seem odd for a new CEO to stake his term by a large takeover that shifts the focus away from coffee.

When one compares the stock to the recently equally successful Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Panera Bread is already a more expensive stock on forward earnings.

PNRA PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Starbucks or a private equity firm paying a premium from these levels seems unlikely. Panera Bread only spends about 7% on G&A so striping out synergies via a deal appear limited. The restaurant level margins are only around 17%, so maybe Starbucks sees this as an opportunity to increase margins in this area.

The restaurant concept has no doubt been successful at implementing a shift to digital ordering and a healthy menu. Regardless of this success, the company is only forecasted to grow revenues slightly above 5% this year and 8% next year.

The key investor takeaway is that a deal doesn't add up at this time or price. Investors should look at taking money off the table as the risk/reward doesn't add up for a premium offer above the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.