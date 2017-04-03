Valero: An Attractive Stock

The sentiment in the oil market has recently taken a turn for the worse. More specifically, while oil broke above $50 after the last OPEC meeting, in November, thanks to euphoria over the agreed production cuts, it has now fallen to $50. Thus the almost 3-year old downturn in the oil market seems determined to remain in place. This means that the stocks of oil producers may correct from their current levels or remain suppressed at best. On the other hand, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will continue to post strong results in such a case.

The market sentiment remarkably improved for oil after the promising production cuts agreed in the last OPEC meeting. As a result, oil broke above $50 for the first time after its bottom on the announcement of the cuts and remained above that limit for about 3 months. However, the rig count kept increasing and has now almost doubled compared to a year ago. While the market had defied that trend until recently, it has now started to pay attention and hence it has sent the oil price towards the $50 threshold once again.

This is a pronouncedly bearish signal from a technical point of view. In essence, the price behavior of oil indicates that the euphoria caused by the OPEC meeting is not relevant anymore and thus oil has returned to the range it was trading before that meeting. Therefore, according to technical analysis, oil is likely to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future. This will certainly hurt the performance of the stocks of oil producers.

On the other hand, Valero will greatly benefit in such a scenario. More specifically, when the price of oil is low, demand for oil products pronouncedly increases and hence the refining margins widen. This is the reason that the company posted record earnings in 2015, which was one of the worst years for oil producers. Of course oil is not likely to revisit the level of $30 anytime soon but its recent range is still highly beneficial to Valero.

Valero is the world's largest independent refiner, with 15 refineries and a total processing capacity of 3.1 M barrels per day. The company has increased its pipeline capacity during the last few years and has thus enhanced its crude optionality. This means that the company has increased its flexibility and can thus take advantage of a wide variety of types of crude oil, depending on their relative prices.

The company also has a markedly high Nelson Complexity Index. This means that its refineries can produce each product at varying proportions and hence the company can increase the production level of the most advantageous products and reduce the production of the products whose price is less attractive. This flexibility results in higher profits while it is important for another reason as well. More specifically, during a downturn in the refining sector, just like that of 2011-2014, the refineries that will survive will be those with the highest complexity index. European refineries are well aware of this fact, as about 25% of European refineries went out of business during the above crisis. US refiners were strongly protected during that crisis thanks to the ban on the US oil exports that was in effect during that period. However, as this ban has been lifted, US refiners will be less protected during the next refining crisis. Nevertheless, as Valero has some of the most complicated refineries, it is positioned to easily withstand the next downturn in the refining sector.

It is also worth noting that Valero greatly benefits from the markedly low price of US natural gas, which is much cheaper than European natural gas. As refineries consume a significant amount of natural gas to meet their energy requirements, this is a strong competitive advantage of US refiners vs. European refiners. In addition, as the supply of US natural gas is expected to remain ample for the foreseeable future, its price is likely to remain under pressure. Valero estimated that its pre-tax benefit from the price of natural gas over European refiners was $1.051 B in Q1-2017.

On the other hand, just like all the US refiners, Valero has been suffering from the elevated cost of RINs (Renewable Identification Numbers). To be sure, its fuel blending cost in 2016 increased to $749 M, which is much higher than the $440 M in 2015 and $517 M in 2013, when RINs skyrocketed to record highs. Even worse, the management expects a similar burden this year. It is remarkable that the fuel blending cost was about 20% of the operating income of Valero last year. This is certainly an insufferable toll for the company.

Fortunately for the shareholders, as it is unreasonable that this excessive cost burdens only refiners, the management of Valero continuously monitors the status of the regulation and sometimes discusses with regulators in order to rationalize this absurd situation. Even better, Carl Icahn, who has a controlling stake in CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR), is trying to pursue the government for a change in this regulation in favor of refiners. Therefore, US refiners may witness an improvement in this critical issue in the near future. On the other hand, investors should note that Valero is trading just 6% off its all-time high, which means that the market has already discounted a significant improvement of the regulation into the stock price.

To sum up, the recent weakness in the oil price is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. Even if oil rallies to $60-$70, which is a far-stretched optimistic scenario for oil, refining margins are likely to remain elevated. Therefore, Valero seems poised to maintain its strong business performance. The only risk for the company is a negative development in the discussions regarding the regulation of RINs. However, this regulation poses such a disproportionate burden on refiners and benefits all the other members of the supply chain that the regulation is unlikely to remain intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.