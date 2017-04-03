About Those Record Q1 Tesla Deliveries

So, it’s all up to the Model 3. Or, solar tile roofs. Or, battery storage. Or, shared mobility. Or, Model Y. Or whatever story comes after that.

Congratulations to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on its record Q1 deliveries, announced Sunday as 13,450 Model S and 11,550 Model X.

Bill Maurer already has posted a rapid reaction piece noting (1) the production numbers don't fit the "production constrained" narrative and (2) in a break from past practice Tesla offered no guidance about its order rate.

I think those are significant points. I have a few of my own observations:

A. "Customer" v. "End Customer"

Tesla's delivery announcement on Sunday spoke in terms of cars delivered to "customers." A few quarters back, though, Tesla spoke about "end-customers."

Is there a difference between a "customer" and an "end customer"? Possibly.

CoverDrive last week speculated the Tencent investment in Tesla stock may telegraph some sort of distribution deal in China. In other words, it may be that, in China, Tesla is establishing something akin to a U.S. dealership model.

If so, sales to the dealerships would be sales to customers, but not to end customers.

I may be reading too much into the word change. However, I've learned Tesla's word choice is seldom accidental. Whether there's a difference between a "customer" and an "end-customer" is at least worth asking.

If in fact Tesla has during Q1 sold some cars to what are in effect Chinese dealerships, then it would partly explain how Tesla achieved the relatively higher delivery number despite lower U.S. deliveries (see Bill Maurer's most recent piece, here).

Bertel Schmidt has a recent article in Forbes (here) citing data suggesting Tesla had more than 1,400 inventory cars in China.

Are some of the sales to "customers" actually sales to a Chinese distributor?

CoverDrive had a similar thought today:

Allow me to restate the numbers from a slightly different perspective. Based on preliminary EU results, I'm estimating 5,800 deliveries. In a week or so, we'll have solid numbers. Assuming 5,800 is correct, and assuming 10,400 is correct for North America, that leaves a whopping 8,800 for Asia. That's an eye-opener for sure! It makes me wonder how that's possible.

All of this is by way of observation, not criticism. If Tesla has moved to something akin to a dealership network in China, it may in fact be a sensible move given the difficulties of doing business there.

Indeed, as some of you know, I have long believed Tesla would be well-served to create a dealership network in the U.S. I can imagine many wealthy investors who would be willing to put capital up to buy dealership franchises.

Having a dealership network would remove lots of the SG&A cost and risk from Tesla's income statement, and might create a sensible pathway for handling the large volume of planned Model 3 deliveries.

B. Tesla will miss the Model S 60-kWh.

According to the superb monthly plug-in sales scorecard from insideevs, about 30% of all U.S. Model S in Q1 were the 60-kWh version, which outsold the 75-kWh version by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

Tesla has announced, though, it will no longer sell the 60-kWh version after April 16. It claims it's making this move to simplify the ordering process.

I didn't buy Tesla's explanation when it made it, and the insideevs numbers only fortify my skepticism.

By raising the price of the least expensive Model S from $68,000 to $74,500, Tesla is signaling the average sales price for the Model 3 will be well above the oft-mentioned $35,000, and is creating more pricing daylight between the two models.

Tesla also is doing its best to discourage the idea that the Model 3 is simply a mini Model S, telling potential customers it is "smaller" and "simpler," in contrast to the roomier, more powerful, more luxurious, and more long-range Model S. This is from Tesla's web site:

Given the buyer enthusiasm for the 60-kWh version, if Tesla follows through on the April 16 deadline, that will dampen Model S sales for the remainder of the year.

C. Trailing Twelve Month Numbers

In the past, to get an idea of Model S demand, I have favored viewing the trailing twelve months of deliveries, which in Tesla's case means trailing four quarters, as unlike other auto companies Tesla published delivery numbers for each quarter rather than each month.

Here's the graph incorporating the Q1 results:

As I've said in the past, Model S sales appear to be plateauing. With the addition of the Q1 delivery numbers, the flattening trend continues.

The Model X did not truly ramp up until Q3 of 2016. Once we get to Q3 of this year, we'll look at the trailing twelve month numbers for the Model X, too.

We now have seven quarters of Model X deliveries and can do a TTM chart for total Model S and X deliveries:

This appears to be impressive growth. However, now consider that the Model X deliveries component in the Q2 '16 bar was only 6, and in the Q3 '16 bar was only 208.

By the time we reach Q3 this year, I expect the TTM for total sales will have plateaued at somewhere between 80,000 and 90,000. And that is about as good as the Model S plus X story will ever get.

D. The Model S and the Model X are - and always will be - financial failures.

In a comment to an article here, someone recently asked, "What would it take for Tesla to break even."

CoverDrive, referring only to sales of the Model S and Model X, offered this answer:

Here's a reasonable estimate. Last quarter, Tesla lost $266 million on operations. It sold cars at an average price of $90k at a 22% gross margin, netting about $20k gross profit per car. Assuming Tesla could sell more cars at the same gross profit without increasing SG&A, it would need to sell 13,300 more each quarter to break even. In other words, total sales of 35,500 cars per quarter. Those deliveries still would not achieve net profit because there are interest and other expenses to contend with. Roughly speaking, another 4,000 cars should cover that.

I think CoverDrive's analysis is a decent back-of-the-envelope effort. If Tesla can deliver 39,500 Model S plus Model X cars in a quarter, it will break even.

Tesla delivered "just over" 25,000 cars in the record quarter just ended. So, 14,500 more and it will be profitable.

E. Tesla's delivery numbers are likely to drop over the next two quarters.

It's unlikely Tesla can increase overall deliveries by the 14,500 required to break even on the Model S plus X. More likely, in fact, is that we will see a decrease in total deliveries until the Model 3 arrives in volume.

Changing laws and incentives in the U.K. and Hong Kong suggest Tesla sales there drop off considerably for the remainder of the year. Tesla's free lifetime Supercharging also expires early in Q2. And, as noted above, later this month Tesla will cease offering its lowest cost Model S version.

Moreover, as the year progresses, it's logical to expect more potential Tesla customers to await the much less expensive Model 3.

Why pay $80K for a Model S, goes the argument, when you can have just about the same car for $35,000? (Even though, as we saw earlier, Tesla is trying to discourage this kind of thinking.)

All of this means that the Model S, which has never made money, never will, and the same is true of the Model X. To the contrary, future sales of those cars will only deepen the operating loss hole ($2B deep) they have already caused.

My guess is that Tesla investors, in paying close to $300 per share this week, are not looking to the existing car models as sources of profit. Instead, they are counting on the Model 3 being different.

Or, they are counting on solar roof tiles being profitable.

Or Tesla Energy contributing to net revenues.

Or Tesla autonomous driving.

Or the Model Y.

Or the next great thing Elon Musk will announce after that.

Or, perhaps, many of them are simply considering unloading their shares once they feel the steam has gone out of the rally.

(Jaguar's I-Pace, in production testing camouflage, being put through the paces.)

F. The Newcomer

Alkaline Research has a terrific inaugural article up today. I commend it to you.

G. A Final Word

I have long written that investing in Tesla is a game for gamblers only. I have urged that, whether long or short, no one should invest more than they are prepared to lose with complete insouciance and with no effect on lifestyle.

Why? Because the stock price is completely detached from fundamentals. With Tesla, as I have said, we are at the intersection of finance and religion. Mostly religion.

The recent trading activity prompts me to renew that warning. Stay away from this stock. It is strictly for professional traders, or for purely entertainment purposes.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.