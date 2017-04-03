Bank Of America: Q1 2017 Will Support The Strong Buy Case

And in BAC "on track" is good enough; it should give investors near 60% upside from here to end 2018.

FIG Ideas remains firmly in the bull camp on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). While anyone looking for 1Q'17 to provide a major boost to the shares may be disappointed, there should be evidence that the very powerful medium term buy case holds.

There's nothing to worry about in terms of the fundamental narrative. BAC is too cheap on its medium term prospective earnings multiple to be anything other than a clear buy in a two-year time frame. But if the profit delivery of the business a year ago, in 1Q 16, was all about a steady operating story in the core businesses against a macro level panic induced by the frailty of the Chinese growth model and an oil price that had just crashed, we may just face a reverse of this now. That is, a repeat of the steady operating numbers from BAC's core businesses against greater confidence in the inflation and growth narrative. Investors should understand it's a little early in this improved top-down picture to see much of a lift for BAC's bottom line.

We should see the net interest margin (NIM) of BAC improve, reflecting the rate hike that took place in December 2016.

This chart shows how the average NIM ~2.7% through 2016 over 2015 with an obvious step up in 1Q'16. Expect something similar in 1Q17 numbers.

While deposit growth should be healthy due to wage trends, the volume side of things is probably going to be less encouraging on the asset side. BAC has mentioned the possibilities of improved loans/assets and loans/deposits in regard to NIM strength regularly over the last year.

As we see above, BAC' loan/deposit ratio has been under some mild pressure in recent quarters as deposit growth has outpaced loan growth. This will probably continue in Q1 2017. Aggregate U.S. bank loan growth has entered a period of stasis since Trump's election.

While there is no real "crunch" here in credit extension, banks have become more cautious overall, which to my mind reflects a view that CRE (commercial real estate) lending, one of the main areas of focus in recent years, has become more risky as well as general concern over a higher rate phase in the economy. This is a watch and wait period and credit growth should resume later in the year if the macro picture remains stable, which I believe it will. Still, BAC LDR is likely to be stable at best in 1Q containing NIM increases.

Non-interest income will be fine, but again, don't expect fireworks. With market volatility low in 1Q'17, it seems market-related fee generation will be subdued and giving us a slow grind up in other fee lines in the business. I would expect ~3% growth in annual non interest income, driven from the consumer, corporate and wealth management businesses, while Global Markets non-interest income will be flat. Overall, revenue growth should be more driven by NIM expansion and deposit volumes.

So prospective 1Q revenue is in the "steady Eddie" bracket. What about costs? Here we might (might, might….) see some more action. Operating costs at BAC came in at $54.9bn for 2016, and the 2018 target is $53bn. My own number for 2018 is $53.5bn, because I think a stronger economy will entail healthier U.S. business volumes and a bit more cost for BAC. But there's no question in my mind that should the environment be a little less strong, BAC will hit its $53bn target. This we have nearly $2bn to come out of that near $55bn in 2016. 1Q sees some bonus expenses booked, however, the reducing trend in op costs is evident with great consistency over the last eight quarters, shown in the chart below.

Conclusion

Quarterly results can be great if they support your longer term view of a stock in a way that surprises the market. This isn't such a quarter. All the investment case really needs, though, is a little NIM lift and evidence that the cost reduction remains in train. As Donald Trump flounders, BAC has not lost its power as a value story and this quarter might also give us a test of whether the stock can graduate out of the view of some that it is some kind of Trumpian proxy.

Recent selling has seen the stock drop back 7.5% to $23.59, giving you a 2018 P/E of 10.7x with increasingly free cash flow that allows better capital return prospects. No longer a double, BAC is still very attractive: think two-year returns of 50-60% if the macro holds.

