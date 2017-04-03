Matinas BioPharma' (MTNB) CEO Roelof Rongen on 2016 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update (Transcript)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEMKT:MTNB)

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining Matinas BioPharma's quarterly business update conference call and webcast.

At this time, I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during this call may state management's intention, hopes, belief, expectation or projection of the future. These are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements on this call are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements are based on Matinas BioPharma's current expectations and actual results could differ materially.

As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are discussed in the period reports Matinas BioPharma filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Following the Company's prepared remarks, the call will be opened up for a question-and-answer session. Joining me on the call today are Jerry Jabbour, the Company's Co-Founder and President; and Roelof Rongen, Co-Founder and CEO.

Jerry Jabbour

Thank you, Jenene. Good morning to everyone and thank you for joining us today. This morning call is an appropriate time for us to briefly look back at our progress over the last 12 months and highlight certain notable accomplishments during the period and then discuss upcoming milestones and now Matinas is positioned for 2017 and beyond.

There was no question that 2016 was a year of tremendous growth for Matinas. As our focus on operational excellence and building a foundation for our disruptive and proprietary technology has placed us in the strong position to make 2017 a potential transformational year for our company. 2016 was filled with notable achievements such as QIDP and Orphan designations for our products candidates establishing a relationship with and receiving grant support from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for a portion of our MAT2501 development as well as our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Raphael Mannino, receiving the 2016 Edison Patent Awards in the drug delivery category as the inventor of our cochleate technology.

Most importantly, however, in 2016, we successfully advanced our lead anti-infective product candidate MAT2203 into two separate Phase 2 clinical studies and launched our Phase 1 development program for our second anti-infective product candidates MAT2501. In fact just last week, we announced positive data from our first Phase 1 study of MAT2501. And as discussed in our press release this morning, we expect to announce interim and top line results from our two ongoing Phase 2 studies of MAT2203 in June of this year. Our CEO Roelof Rongen will go into more detail on both the results of our Phase I study of MAT2501 and our expectations for our Phase 2 data announcements for MAT2203 in a few minutes.

It is also worth mentioning that on top of our clinical progress, we’ve also continued to move Matinas forward on the corporate and financial front. As we look to build a strong and sustainable company for the long term on the back of our platform delivery technology. In addition to receiving key patent allowances covering our technology during 2016, we were able to secure a state-of-the-art GLP, GMP lab space, which puts us in position to be able to make all necessary quantitative products to support our clinical programs through early commercialization while also providing an appropriate space for us to continue to explore uses for our technology beyond our own clinical-stage candidates.

Aside from demonstrating our confidence and our technology and its potentially broad applicability across the variety of therapeutic areas, this investment allowed us to consolidate three existing sites into one, which we believe will create significant efficiencies throughout our organization. Furthermore, Matinas has also made significant progress in the financial front during 2016, which is continued into 2017.

Our strategic warrant tenders successfully allowed us to strengthen our balance sheet and eliminate much of the warrant overhang in our stock. Net proceeds of approximately $12.8 million positioned the Company to remove going concern from our financial statements and qualified Matinas to uplift to the NYSE MKT. We were so honored to celebrate these achievements by bring the Closing Bell on the NYSE last Wednesday, a great day for Matinas and its stockholders.

Finally and most recently, we are drilled to have added Dr. Eric Ende to our Board of Directors officially today. As we continue to grow our company and make progress on all fronts, hitting the right mix of seasoned bio-tech talent to our company and Board of Directors is a great importance. We are excited that we are able to attract someone of Eric’s track record and expertise and we look forward to continuing to build our team over the course of 2017.

Turning to our financial results for 2016, you will see that we ended 2016 with approximately $4.1 million in cash. Following the warrant tender, our cash position today is the best that is ever being and with approximately $16.8 million cash on hand following completion of the tender. We believe that we are positioned to fund operations through the second quarter of 2018. This is important because that runway is well beyond multiple near-term data points. and as those data points and our update on our product development plans that are the key focus of our call this morning.

So it is my pleasure to turn the call over to our CEO, Roelof Rongen, to walk you through our progress and also our expectations on the clinical fronts in more detail. Roelof?

Roelof Rongen

Thanks for that update Jerry. I will spend the next few minutes interacting our two key development programs, our lead and supplement program MAT2203, the oral formulation of amphotericin B and our amikacin antibiotic program MAT2501, which is targeted at non-tuberculous mycobacterium and next forth for other difficult to treat gram-negative bacterial infections. So beside of making very significant progress on our corporate finance side, we’re also very encouraged by the progress that we made on the clinical development side and we believe we’re on the way to direct several key company value drivers.

First proof-of-concept with efficacy data for a lead program 2203 and with that proof-of-concept for the entire lipid-crystal nano-particle cochleates program, and also with the first stake in the ground for that and showed value for our technology platform with advancement of MAT2501, so I’d like to first go to a most recent announcement which was the positive results for our Phase 1 study of MAT2501, which is our cochleate formulation of the currently IV-only aminoglycoside amikacin.

I’d like to share with you vision, a vision that we’re actively exploring with preclinical research at this point. How this product potentially can take the most potent agent of the mostly hospital-based intravenous antimicrobial category called the aminoglycosides and take this in oral delivery form to the community for the treatment of drug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections. And with that active in armamentarium of Infectious Disease specialist treating these drug-resistant patients at home is that of in expensive hospital environments and the saving very dear healthcare system dollars. The need in this business widely recognized and unfortunately that filled this market with several failures to develop approval forms of novel medications in the field and we believe that this provides a unique opportunity for MAT2501.

MAT2501 came to the Company with an active SBIR contract with the NIH, a longstanding supporter of the technology along with solitary in the area of non-tuberculous mycobacterium. This was both disseminated as well a lung biofilm infection models. The data for this represents at earlier medical conferences and the summary postures are available on their company website. NTM is an infection caused by environmentally present bacteria and is not transmitted from person-to-person at least that is the current belief. NTM is mostly manifested by the lung infection typically in middle aged women and is also prevalent in cystic fibrosis patients. And if not treated properly, it will progress in the similar way as we know tuberculosis.

In the U.S., we have approximately 50,000 to 90,000 patients, but unfortunately about 40% of patients do not respond well through the established three drug guideline therapy and these refractory patients that aren't sourced of a very substantial unmet medical need. Now, IV- amikacin is being used frequently in these refractory patients, but it is very inconvenient, it's costly because of long-term infusions, but more importantly the side effects leaving patients with impaired kidney function, more frequently with hearing loss due to the ototoxicity of aminoglycoside and these side effects are being triggered by the high P concentrations of amikacin in the blood after an intravenous administration.

Fortunately in the preclinical research studies of orally administered MAT2501, we significantly muted this P concentrations in the blood, which provides the setting in which MAT2501 may become the leading therapy for the treatment of refractory lung NTM. At this point, we have an active IND from MAT2501 for the treatment of NTM and the FDA designated the product as the QIDP and orphan drug products which potentially provides up to 12 years of marketing exclusivity upon approval, very significant.

So, this recently completed Phase 1 study was a key study for us to start executing on a development patients from MAT2501. If we go to the slide, we can see that the study was a single ascending dose study of MAT2501, a 200, 400 and 800 milligram with a fast-tracked crossover element to develop an understanding of the effect of food on the kinetics and tolerability versus the administration after fasting. We evaluated kinetics on blood, urine, feces and we carefully looked at tolerability and acute safety. Peak blood levels were an area of focus. We discussed how IV amikacin is known to generate its high peak levels with the potential kidney and ototoxic effects causing hearing loss.

So, the FDA wrote limitations and the labeling for the current IV amikacin product and requires that re-dosing cannot happen, if the concentration is higher than 10 microgram per ml, and peak levels are not supposed to exceed 35 microgram per ml. So with that backlog, we observed in our study -- in our single-dose study that MAT2501 peak levels did not exceed 0.1 microgram per ml. that leaves a more than 100 times safety margin and a strongly supportive of our development thesis that would multiple dosing this will not be exceeded either, so that was a very important finding for us.

Now, we cannot look at there is an isolation, but other key kinetic data indicates that we need that significant absorption and distribution and that was exemplified for instance by the single dose peak levels in the urine exceeding 3 microgram per ml or 30 to 40 times peak blood levels. And it was sustained on the second day we saw levels of about 0.2 microgram per ml still two to three times more than that peak blood level. So, these enhanced concentrations in certain body compartments are highly encouraging and potentially supportive of uses beyond NTM lung infections, and we think for instance of the urinary attract infections, pneumonia and other types of infections are typically caused by gram-negative bacteria.

In the study, no serious of adverse events were reported, most adverse events were mild and gastrointestinal of nature and were similar to those seen with MAT2203, not that we believe of an antibiotic nature. So, when we put the picture together for the future, we believe that the tolerability data from this study appeared to support 400 milligram BID dosing, which we are going to confirm in the multiple ascending dose Phase 1 study to evaluate the kinetic safety and tolerability of the product in that multiple-dose setting.

We believe that MAT2501 have significant differentiation potential, so we decided that this multiple ascending dose Phase 1 study would provide the best understanding of our product, not just with a single narrow indication, but with the breadth and depth of information that we need to tap into the full potential of the products. As we discussed, we see the potential of MAT2501 as demonstrated in lung NTM and provide significant potential benefits for patients that have difficulty with inhaled therapies, but we also see the potential in treating mycobacterium abscessus in NTM and cystic fibrosis patients where the need is very high because there is lack of effective therapies in these fields. And in fact the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation was so encouraged with our pre-clinical data, it awarded recently with the research contract to establish the MAT2501 efficacy in animal models of NTM infections in cystic fibrosis. So, we think that will be very important addition to our program.

Finally, we see the potential for the MAT2501 in the fields of gram-negative infections with bacterial strains resistant to common antibiotics like amoxicillin, cephalosporins, carbapenems and quinolone antibiotic where the CDC has reported a rapid increase in resistance rates. We know that several product failures recently in this field and we believe it is important that we develop MAT2501 in the best way to embark on key studies in the future, and we think that is based on by the first knowing our products well that’s where our multiple ascending dose study come into play.

So, very happy with this first stake in the ground of MAT2501, I’d like to switch gears now to our lead program MAT2203. MAT2203, the cochleate formulation of amphotericin B is currently only deliverable by IV. Our formulation brings a number of key benefits together. One, amphotericin B is probably the broadest spectrum and most fungicidal agents that we have available, not liver metabolized and that reduces drug interactions with other medications lived that are liver metabolized and allowed use in complex oncology regimens including chemotherapy for hematologic malignancies. Now, the amphotericin molecule also has drawbacks, it can only be administered by IV and highly toxic mostly for the kidneys.

So, the unique attributes of our cochleate technology appeared to overcome these as the tinny lipid crystals that contain the amphotericin B on the inside are absorbed in the intestine after oral administration and protect sensitive organs by keeping the drug locked up and filled it reaches to site of interaction. It’s a very unique product profile we believe and when we show this to the key opinion leaders in the antifungal field that we have a close collaborative relationship. They advised us that we should pursue an indication for the prevention of fungal infections in immunocompromised patients, and we think your patients that are being treated with chemotherapy for cancer and hematologic malignancies.

They think that will be the best indication for our product. And as a result, we think we have a program that focuses on the best fit between the product and unmet need. This is laid out and we presented this last fall in the Phase 2 program with three studies toward a pivotal study in invasive fungal infection prevention in patients with hematologic malignancies, which are included on the slide here. And I’d like to provide an update on these three slides, very important update we think. First, the ongoing NIH study patients with mucocutaneous candidiasis. This is the study in severely immunocompromised patients typically because they have hereditary immunodeficiency and often picked up in azole-resistant strain of Candida typically for oral exposure or vaginal nature.

Now, recently the NIH took key initiatives to submit an abstract for a poster presentation at the ASM Microbe Medical Conference, which was accepted and is now scheduled for June 3rd. So with this submission, we are going to see data as a hardest to treat patients as soon as June. I think also of important to note here is that at request of patients and physicians involved in this study, the NIH IRB recently approved an extension of the study with six months, so that is very good for the participants in the study as adoption.

The second study on this slide is a 75-patient efficacy study in vulvovaginal candidiasis assessing the safety and efficacy of MAT2203 at doses of 200 and 400 milligram per day versus miconazole which is approved for this use. We included this study in the program to increase the number of patients in which we established the efficacy from MAT2203 and we’re not just doing this in a vacuum, but we’re doing this versus an established known to be efficacious active compared. So, we can understand how a product stacks up versus approved medications in this field. The study is progressing very well, at this time we have enrolled over 75% of the patients and we are on track to report a top line efficacy and safety data in June as well.

Finally, on the slide you see the PK tolerability study in hematologic malignancy patients who have developed significant neutropenia and are therefore immunocompromised. This study will allow us to validate our clinical developments strategy in this key Phase 3 population and that allow us to spot any study design issues that need to be addressed before we embarked upon significant study, if you like the Phase 3 study. And as you can see here from this discussion, first year of 2017 is a period of key data milestones for us, taking the Company forward to the validation of our cochleate technology platform through the release of key data on two clinical studies with MAT2203 in June just around the corner and positioned the Company to continue the development of our two clinical safety development programs. Clearly, this is a very exciting time for our company.

And now, I will turn it back to the operator for the Q&A.

Jason MCcarthy

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. For 2203, I’m really looking forward towards a pivotal program in prophylaxis. Can you discuss your thoughts on how many patients you would expect to enroll? How many centers given variability in IFI high rates at different centers? And really what the endpoint of the study would be? Would it be prevention of infection over the period of neutropenia or that the time in the hospital? Can you walk us through what you’re thinking?

Roelof Rongen

Yes, good morning, Jason. That’s a very good question. And we have thought carefully about that there are number of presidents out in the fields, so there have been some regulatory actions, successful regulatory action in this field. And if you look carefully at palette of studies that is out there and the risk profile we see in these patients in slightly north of 15% inflection rate, we probably need a patient trial that is in range of 400 to 500 patients, and we would look at the key endpoints of prevention of proven or probably IFI infections during that neutropenic periods and that can range from 6 to 14 weeks, depending the type of patients whether it's ALL or AML.

Jason MCcarthy

Okay. 2501, I know that there are FDA limitations for standard IV. Do you think that docs would use IV amikacin in transition patients to overall would discuss rate through an oral? Thank you.

Roelof Rongen

I think that probably depends on the situation. Physicians are at liberty to treat the patients in the best mode. I also know that there is a lot of pressure on physician nowadays to minimize to use of healthcare resources. So, in between those tensions, we belief it would be great to have the MAT2501 on option available. I think for our lead indication, oral treatment is probably going to be the standard. NTM is not in the acute infection and therefore warrants that oral use from day one on that maybe different in other indications, but as I said those type of gram-negative drug resistant infections, we're still exploring how we best enter that and how we best design the study.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Robert LeBoyer of Aegis Capital. Please proceed with your questions.

Robert LeBoyer

I was hoping that you could elaborate a little bit on the data presentations coming out in June in terms of where they will be and anything that you can disclose at this point without jeopardizing the presentation?

Roelof Rongen

Yes, thank you, Robert. That’s a good question. So, the NIH team of physicians involved in the mucocutaneous candidiasis study. They have submitted an abstract for the ASM Microbe Medical Conference, which is one of the leading infectious disease conferences. This will be in the period of June 1 through June 5 in New Orleans, and this particular study poster is going to be presented on June 3rd on the Saturday. We believe that there will be at least one more other poster presented at that meeting, which is to be announced in the future.

Robert LeBoyer

Okay. And is there any information in abstract or anything else that is publicly available or disclosable?

Roelof Rongen

At this point not, not yet. I think the ASM Microbe Conference as a policy of disclosing that at midnight just before June 1.

Robert LeBoyer

Okay. And can you remind us on what the design and endpoints of the NIH study were that will be presented?

Roelof Rongen

Yes, the NIH study was focusing on both safety tolerability and efficacy endpoints in patients with mucocutaneous candidiasis that were refractory to azole therapy or standard oral therapy, which at this point essentially is limited to azole. It means most of those patients have a resistant strain of Candida on their mucous membranes and with that they have a chronic infection. Many of these patients already have infections for more than a decade and so this is a very detrimental condition and people have a very poor lifestyle, quality of life with these infections.

So, it was our goal to demonstrate that we could alleviate that quality life burden in these patients and that many other issues, but just focus on this issue to really improve the quality of life. And with that for they can invest at the Company site show, the benefits of the product and the ability to dose not just for the typical two weeks in which you can use the amphotericin B IV formulations, but extend this to multiple weeks up to eight weeks in this protocol and with the extension of potential additional six months, and we think that is revolutionary because physicians have never dreamed of using amphotericin long rate in the few weeks. So, if you can take this out months, we think that will be monumental.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Jason Napodano of BioNap. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Napodano

Can you give us the sense of the number of patients that we will see data on in June?

Roelof Rongen

We have not disclosed anything on the number of patients that’s in any trial at this point in time beyond eight trials in an essence out of our control, but we were very encouraged that they took the initiative to say this is something we want to present at major medical conference. So, I think that is very good. I think it’s good for everybody to be able to see the data. It is very hard to treat patient population first hand from the NIH in a way to be preferred to these close key data like this.

Jason Napodano

Okay. I think I’m just trying to recall, you guys were looking for a certain of type of response rate, and I’m curious if we’ll see maybe in June, the number of patients that have essentially progress at point where the NIH has put them in this open label extension study and that would signify certainly a response and if we're already essentially meeting that target with the data that we will see in June?

Roelof Rongen

Yes, you know, we cannot be 100% certain how many patients there will be in June. We still have a few months to go. But again I think the fact that the; one, they request to extension; and two that they now moved to file the abstract which got accepted, it's very positive and we are encouraged by that.

Jason Napodano

Okay. Just one more question. In terms of you guys have now, you demonstrated safety with the 2501, we will see initial data in June on 2203 and I’m curious in terms of kind of platform validation and whether or not that brings forward the opportunity for some sort of business development activities whether it either with new molecules and potential partners or opportunities outside the U.S.? Obviously, the more you can validate the platform and the more valuable it gets and I’m wondering if you're seeing interest from other parties now that you’re starting to present this type of data?

Jerry Jabbour

Hi, Jason. This is Jerry. Thanks for the question. Obviously, we continue to have this technology as having that broad applicability. And certainly as the months have passed, those discussions have time increased. And certainly, the opportunity for data in patients demonstrating the platform technology and its deliver capabilities is a very important component of advancing those sort discussions. The way BDs work in this large organization, it usually revolves around them being able to analyze that sort of data.

So, it adds another element of importance to being able to disclose this data in June, two months away, and we expect and are really looking forward to not only discussions on our own products, but more importantly kind of advancing those discussions which are already ongoing and putting other source of compounds into our delivery technology and improving the therapeutic profile of those drugs. So, it’s an active part of our strategy, it's something that we’ll certainly intensify post caring, but we will be very strategic with what we explore next because it really is important that we identify the right sort of not only compounds, but partners to responsibility advance the signs. So, good question and something certainly in the back half of this year that we expect to move the ball forward on.

Jerry Jabbour

Great. In summary, just thank everyone for joining this morning. Obviously, the next two months are an exciting time for the Company as we anticipate data and we look forward to continuing to update you on our progress. Thanks for joining today.

