Applied Materials' Implant Business Sputters With Decline In DRAM Spend

In addition to market share erosion for the past three years, Applied Materials' revenues in the High Current implant market plummeted in 2016.

Ion implant equipment is directly influenced by DRAM wafer starts, particularly High Current implant systems, and Applied Materials dominates the sector.

I pointed out in a March 31, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology May Have A DRAM Yield Problem - Does It Matter?" that there has been almost no increase in DRAM capacity over the past two years.

A decrease in capex has the effect of decreasing and tightening the market. This was evident in Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) DRAM revenues. In the past fiscal quarter, DRAM revenue grew 23%, but 22% was from average selling prices (ASPs) while only 1% was due to bit increase.

DRAM capex increased sharply (2008-2009) following the Great Recession, but dipped in 2010 until 2012 when it rose for the next three years (2013-2015) before dropping again in 2016.

DRAM capacity remained flat at all three DRAM manufacturers in 2016. MU maintained its status quo among its fabs while Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) increased capacity at Fab 17 as it converted Fab 16 to 3D NAND. SX Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) decreased capacity at M10 as it moved equipment to M14.

I noted in a previous Seeking Alpha article entitled "Top 10 Semiconductor Equipment Companies Grew 14.1% In 2016 - Will They Repeat In 2017?" that Applied Materials' (NASDAQ:AMAT) semiconductor revenues grew 26.2% in 2016. Obviously, revenue growth would have been greater if there was capacity growth in 2016 in the DRAM market.

Keep in mind that there are two types of purchases in the semiconductor industry - capacity purchases and technology purchases. The lack of growth in DRAM capacity negated any capacity purchases, but it doesn't mean no technology purchases were made. In fact, the move by MU and SK Hynix to 1Xnm in 2017 means equipment was installed in 2016 for this next technology node.

Bad News For The Ion Implant sector

Axcelis (NASDAQ:ACLS) showed in its Investor Day presentation that for every 100,000 wafer starts per month (wspm), a DRAM fab would require 55 Total Implanters, which includes 3 High Energy (HE), 40 High Current (HC), and 12 Medium Current (MC) systems. This is illustrated in the figure below. High Current implant systems are the most impacted by a flat 2016 DRAM capacity.

Investor Takeaway

I see no increases in DRAM capacity in 2017 for MU, while SSNLF's capacity will expand at Fab 17 and SK Hynix's capacity will expand at M14.

Equipment has been installed already for MU and SK Hynix for 1Xnm and SSNLF at 18nm. As production ramps we could see additional purchases of equipment in 2017 for these nodes. However, I see DRAM manufacturers focusing on 3D NAND ramp and MU, in particular, on 3D XPoint.

According to The Information Network's recent report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," the global ion implant market dropped 16% in 2016. Applied Materials' share dropped from 69.7% to 66.8%.

In fact, since AMAT's acquisition of Varian Semiconductor, an Ion Implant company, its market share has dropped from 78.3% in 2013 to 73.1% in 2014 to 69.7% in 2015 to 66.8% in 2016.

More importantly, AMAT dominated the HC market with an 89% share in 2016. Thus, AMAT's exposure was significant to the DRAM sector, well ahead of Axcelis' 10% share.

Revenues generated by AMAT in the HC market in 2016 were lower than 2013, as shown in the table below. AMAT will again be negatively impacted by slow DRAM capex spend for 2017, dropping an additional 3.7% in the HC Implant market.

Applied Materials' Ion Implant Performance in Key Metrics 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Global Share 78.3% 73.1% 69.7% 66.8% 66.4% HC Implant Revenues $390.2M $431.1M $ 539.8M $363.2M $349.2M Source: The Information Network

