GDX: Investors Can't See The Forest For The Trees

The above lyrics are inspired by the Cure song "Friday I'm In love", but are fitting to how I like to approach the markets. Last week I received countless messages and read over several comments expressing concern about the health of the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX). Meanwhile the index is up double digits for the year, and is just shy of being in the top 10 performing indexes for the year of the 65 that I track. This is precisely why I do not worry about the day to date moves in the GDX, and instead do my best to focus on the big picture. Reminiscences Of A Stock Operator by Jesse Livermore is one of the best books I've ever read, as he taught me that if you want to participate in the large moves, you are going to need to zoom out. I believe investors in gold stocks would benefit from this advice as sentiment mirrors a market that is down 10% for the year, not up 10%.

The parody of the above song by The Cure essentially means that I could care less what happens during the week on an index. This does not mean I completely ignore the price action, but my main positioning is determined by weekly charts, not 15-minute charts like some readers seem to be fixated on. In addition to weekly charts, I like to supplement my positioning with monthly charts and quarterly charts to show me how the big money is positioned. On monthly charts I'm looking at candlestick patterns and an index's position vs. the 20-month moving average, and on quarterly charts I'm looking at candlestick patterns as well.

For the purpose of zooming out, let's begin with a quarterly chart of the Gold Miners Index. As we can see from the below chart, we broke out of a violent 5-year downtrend in 2016, and the index promptly doubled. Since that time we've re-traced just over half of this move, but continue to trade well outside of the downtrend line. The first quarter of 2017 closed as an inside quarter, which means that the Gold Miners Index traded within the range of the previous quarter (Q4). Inside bars represent a tug of war between the bulls and bears as no side is either to take out the lows or highs of the previous candle. The direction in which this pattern breaks and closes is typically very important, and we should have an interesting quarter ahead as we wait for this to play out. If we close Q2 above $25.71 the bears are going to be in big trouble, and if we close Q2 below $20.90, the bull thesis here is going to be on thin ice.

Moving down to a monthly chart of the Gold Miners Index, we can see that the index has actually shown a mild positive divergence vs. the price of gold. While the price of gold broke down beneath its 20-month moving average in Q4 of last year, the GDX barely broke below it, and managed to muster up a close above it. The 20-month moving average sat at $20.92 last month, and the low for the month was $21.14. This is significant as despite all of the volatility last month, those watching a monthly chart would have even been phased by this action. Instead of panicking they would have instead have had the opportunity to add to longs into the weakness. This is precisely what I was doing, and I attribute this to my ability to stay off of the short term charts for my main positioning.

The other thing worth pointing out about this monthly chart is that we are very clearly continuing to make higher lows. We now have a positive 20-month moving average which we have not had in over 5 years, and we have higher lows for the past year, which is a significant change of character from the 2011-2015 bear market. Those that are overleveraged in gold stocks are likely glued to their screens trying to assess the meaning of every tick, but those that are diversified and looking at the big picture are able to see the big picture here. We have higher lows, we have a positive 20-month moving average, we are above the 20-month moving average and trending higher, and we have sentiment that still mirrors that of the 4-year bear market that we've left in the dust.

Moving down to a weekly chart, there's another reason that the $25.71 level mentioned early is very significant. Not only would a move above $25.71 potentially complete an inside and up pattern on the quarterly chart, it would also set in motion a large pattern that's been developing on the GDX. The GDX has been building out an inverse head and shoulders pattern (albeit a messy one) for the past 6 months now. We can see that the right shoulder is actually building out a very rough cup and handle pattern, and the move post-Fed move has turned into a nice bull flag with a tight range. The distance between the head and the neckline of this pattern is $7.13, therefore a breakout from this pattern has an implied target price of $32.84. This would coincide with a move above the 2016 highs, and would put leave the DUST ETF with a very fitting name. Currently there is no confirmation of this move, but I expect Q2 to be have important implications for the GDX and am anxious to see where we close the quarter.

For the reasons pointed out above, I remain optimistic that we are in the 2nd inning of a new bull market in gold stocks. This market is actually quite reminiscent of how the first couple innings played out in the 2002-2011 bull market in gold stocks, as the Gold Bugs Index (HUI) saw 3 mini bear markets (corrections of 25% or more) in a span of 2 years within a larger bull market. Sitting through bull markets is not an easy task, and if it was easy then all of us would be multi-millionaires. I've been lucky enough to have been on the long side of the bull market in the S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) the past 3 years, but this was only after I realized that I needed to zoom out and stop worrying about the action every single day and hour. I did not manage to ride the first 3 most powerful years of this S&P-500 bull market as I was too fixated on every tick, as so many other investors I see here are. While it's unfortunate I missed the move from 850 - 1400 on the S&P-500, it taught me a valuable lesson to zoom out and look at the big picture.

Scanning through articles on gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the Gold Miners Index, I am seeing a similar pattern to that of late 2016. Very few authors want to stick their neck out, and most all authors are either bearish or extremely cautious. This tells me that I'm either very reckless, or everyone else is fixated on the short term charts and getting caught up emotionally in this trade. Higher monthly lows after a 5-year bear market are not bearish, and those looking to short the GDX has 4.5 years to do so following the 2011 top. The short trade right now is the equivalent of trying to pick up scraps from a leftover carcass, and until the $21.00 level breaks, I don't see a reason to be abandoning gold miners here.

When the majority of people are bearish, skittish, and overly emotional about an index that is up double digits for the year, I will happily stay long the stocks in that index. I prefer the stocks that are trading above their 200-day moving averages while the GDX remains below it, but have also been shopping for stocks that are beaten up with promising growth profiles.

So how am I positioned?

I am currently long a mix of gold miners that are either outperforming the indexes, or are trading at deep discounts to what I deem to be fair value. I re-deployed just over 20% in cash into gold miners prior to the Fed, and continue to sit with the majority of these positions. I have also stayed with all of my strongest miners when I got heavily long at the December lows, and trimmed the fat that has been underperforming. This has put my current allocation in miners at roughly 45% of my portfolios. Given that 20% of these positions have zero risk on them as they were bought at the December lows and are up significantly, I only have risk on 25% of this allocation. My top 5 miners by weighting in no particular order are:

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF)

Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF)

Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF)

Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF)

Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF)

For full transparency, I have shown one of my accounts above to show my money is where my mouth is. Despite significant unrealized gains in a few miners from the December lows I am not taking profits, as I continue to believe we are in the early stages of a gold bull. I could easily be wrong on this trade, and I have no interest in predicting what is going to happen next. Having said that the quarterly, monthly and weekly charts remain very constructive for the index, and are hinting that 2017 could be a transformational year for the GDX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, TORXF, MGDPF, OBNNF, SPVEF, SEMFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

