Twitter: Finally Out Of The Spotlight?

Twitter (TWTR) shares are finally out of the spotlight, somewhat. And there's no better timing, as shares are still trading near their all-time lows. The recent Snap (SNAP) IPO is taking some of the pressure off Twitter. Snap went public with a valuation that topped the 2013 Twitter IPO. So, investors are falling all over themselves to either capitalize on the first social media IPO since Twitter or take the disappearing messaging company to task for its "uncertain" business model.

Snap is making more revenue than Twitter was doing when it came public, and it already has more users than Twitter. So, while Twitter is getting out of the spotlight, that might not be the best-case scenario right now. This comes as more competition continues to chip away at what market share it does have.

Twitter will continue to lose users unless it can overhaul its business model. Today, it is losing nearly as much money as Snap, while Snap (arguably) still has time to figure its business model out after just coming public.

The key for Twitter is to become a platform. A simple, well-run platform that helps facilitate breaking news. Instead, it is working on editing things like Moments and changing avatars. That's right, Twitter also is doing away with the standard egg avatar that all users get when they sign up. Instead, it's dumping the icon - known for being a stable of trolls and bots - for a bland picture of a person's head and shoulders. The latest move to "deal" with trolls and abuse.

Even one of the biggest supporters of Twitter is getting out. Chris Sacca, a very early Twitter investor who's defended the company in the past, is now out of the stock. He's sold all his shares. Sacca really lost hope when the company wouldn't bring back co-founder Evan Williams.

Sacca said at one point that Twitter could get over 500 million users. That hasn't happened and likely won't anytime soon.

The new hope.

The key new thesis is that Twitter might launch a premium subscription product. This could be a distraction for the company. It's trying to cash in on its stalling user base while it can. Growing its user count has become a backburner topic for now.

This would be offered to big brands and news companies. The premium version of Twitter could include more details about followers, analytics and breaking news alerts. A subscription could be the revenue generator Twitter has been looking for, with advertising not doing enough to carry the load.

Yet, there's still a big issue. Twitter needs to find a way to convince users to engage and keep coming back. More detailed analytics doesn't seem like the answer. Plus, this appears to be a modified version of Hootsuite, which currently has many of the tools that would be included in Twitter's potential premium product. As well, replacing the Hootsuite business also means it cuts into its high-margin business of selling data.

More competition is coming.

Twitter is getting hit from all angles as competitors look to copy parts of its business. When it came public, Twitter was only really competing with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). All that has changed.

Twitter is poised to lose its status as being the prized place for sharing news, ideas and private messages. Beyond the revenue and user issues, competition is coming for Twitter. Reddit is rolling out profile pages, making it more of a social media player. Pulse is a new stream on Twitch that's like Twitter. Twitch, owned by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), also has been hiring former Twitter employees.

Others are breaking down the valuable parts of Twitter, with Nuzzel helping make it easier to find the most popular content by sending notifications of the most shared links by followers. Instagram could easily add text posts, which would further draw users from Twitter.

Going forward.

I'd expect Twitter to continue to see run-off in its monthly active users. It is in a lose-lose position, and the best case for investors could be a buyout. The likes of Disney (DIS) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) took a look into buying Twitter, in part for its user base, but the troll issue kept buyers at bay. There's little to no switching costs either when it comes to social media. We've already seen a number of notable individuals "quitting" Twitter, citing the troll issue.

Twitter has become a glorified media company. It's in an impossible situation right now, having to decide whether to work on overhauling its platform or rolling out a subscription product. Still, regardless, it will continue to struggle to find a market or offering that attracts advertisers. I fear Twitter is destined to low-to-no user growth going forward, with declining engagement. In the digital world - as with Facebook, Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) - it's about innovation and evolution. Twitter still lags in this respect. The best case is that it uses this time out of the spotlight (with a buyout) to figure out how to convince advertisers there is value in the platform.