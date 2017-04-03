The New Quarter Starts With A Decline, And Volatility In Backwardation

Tech is leading the bull charge, but watch financials closely, as they are showing more weakness.

Q1 was the least volatile in more than five decades.

After the quietest quarter for the Dow Jones Index (NYSEARCA:DIA) in 51 years, the new one has kicked off with more excitement. As of lunchtime, the Dow is down more than 100 points, and the other indexes are also down meaningfully.

Since March's rate hike, it's been a tale of two markets. Industrial and financial companies have generally been struggling while the tech-heavy NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) has significantly outperformed. In fact, while the S&P 500 is about 2.5% off its early March record high, the NASDAQ 100 hit new highs this morning.

Companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continue to garner investor favor (and cause short squeezes) leading to this celebratory tweet from Mr. Musk:

For bulls, tech continues to be the shining light that signifies that the market as a whole can continue putting in fresh new highs. And they may well be right, there is certainly a great deal of momentum in top NASDAQ stocks.

However, the rest of the market is struggling, leading to a growing divergence. The problems are, not surprisingly, related to interest rates. The specter of rising interest rates has put the kibosh on area of recent credit growth: auto loans.

In sharp contrast to Tesla, shares of both General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motors (NYSE:F) are down big today following a double-hit of bad news. Estimates put Ford's most recent monthly sales figure at down more than 7%, accelerating 2017's year-to-date decline. GM sales were up slightly, but missed expectations by a significant margin.

And recently, a Morgan Stanley analyst suggested that used car prices could drop as much as 50% over the next five years. This projection was based on rising interest rates, rising used car inventory, and the high level of incentives automakers are offering on new vehicle purchases. Additionally, we appear to be near a switching point when most vehicles reach a new level of technological advancement, greatly reducing the appeal of older-gen vehicles.

Regardless of the cause, a decline in the value of used autos would be a significant problem for the industry, particularly given the increasingly aggressive loans that lenders have been offering on vehicle purchases.

Banks: Beware of a Breakdown

Auto sales are an important story today, however the big issue for the market continues to be the financial sector. Banks led the market sharply higher following Trump's victory. Despite all the efforts by tech, the S&P 500 will struggle to go any higher if those great expectations for banking profits don't turn into actual earnings increases.

The core problem remains that interest rates are now running in reverse. The 10-year treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) is moving higher today, as yields threaten to break below the 2.3% support level:

Yields have not held any gains this year. Despite a Fed hike and suggestions that there will soon be more, the market isn't taking the Fed too seriously. Falling interest rates suggest the market is quickly scaling back its expectations for a reflationary environment under President Trump.

This hits banks hard since the trade there was built on the notion that bank's profit margins would increase. Instead, with the Fed jacking up short-term rates but long-term rates not following, bank's profit margins will be stagnant or even contract somewhat. Given the 30% up move in the sector following the election, the market isn't at all priced for this outcome. Hence the sizable sell-off in financial stocks (NYSEARCA:XLF) as of late:

XLF data by YCharts

One other thing is worth watching as the tech bulls fight against the falling financial tide. Volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) went into backwardation at one point today. Backwardation means that price of this month's volatility future now costs more than next month's.

This normally occurs during fairly large volatility spikes. It's virtually unheard of with VIX under 14, and signifies a substantial amount of short-term unease about the market's prospects. For those shorting VXX and other related products, note that you're currently not earnings any roll yield with the passage of time - gains will now be entirely dependent on VIX futures falling further from already low levels.

Backwardation could quickly go away, of course. But it's worth watching this closely; it's a different market behavior from what we've seen in recent quarters.

It's far too early to get significantly bearish on the overall market in the short run, but there's a great chance Q2 2017 will contain more volatility than the unusually staid quarter we just witnessed.

Ian is now an associate analyst with the top-ranked Value Investor's Edge service. If you are interested in getting exclusive deep value and trading research from three of SA's top authors, learn more here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.