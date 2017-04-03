What Is Omega Healthcare Investors Doing?

The past couple of days have been quite busy for the management team at Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). Some time ago, I published an article detailing the quality of the business but warned that regulatory concerns regarding the new Presidential Administration had me sitting on the sidelines for now. One issue, in that piece, that I was not worried about was the firm's debt, which looked fine. That said, a new set of developments on March 28th and 29th has me a little disappointed in management and serves as a signal that, perhaps, similar deals may take place in the future.

A look at Omega's debt picture

In the past, Omega used to be a fairly leveraged company (though I wouldn't say that it was at a truly dangerous level). However, over the past couple of years now, the firm has moved to reduce its leverage and their work has paid off handsomely. By the end of 2016, for instance, the REIT's debt/equity ratio stood at 103.68%. What this means is that, for ever $1 in equity on its books, the company had just under $1.04 in debt on its balance sheet. Assuming assets aren't being overstated, this doesn't ring any alarm bells in my head. In the graph below, you can see what the company's debt picture has looked like over the past few years.

*Created by Author

The other good thing about the business's debt picture is that its interest rates are, for the most part, very low. As you can see in the image below, a sizable chunk of their debt ranges between 2% and 3%, give or take a bit, while most of it ranges between around 4% and the upper 5% range. Only one piece of debt, a bit of subordinated debt totaling $20 million, has what I would call a pretty high rate and that stands at 9% (but only costs the business $1.8 million per year). All-in-all, this appears to be a high-quality firm with little (from a lender's perspective) in the way of downside risk.

*Taken from Omega

I don't like this deal

So far, I like what I'm seeing with Omega, but what I don't like is their most recent transaction. You see, on March 28th, the management team at the REIT announced that it had elected to issue some more Senior Notes. The first (and larger) set has a par value of $550 million, is long-term in nature (due in 2028), and bears an annual rate of 4.75%. Total proceeds from this transaction come out to 98.978% of par, which means that it will collect $544.379 million of what it's issuing.

Management is also issuing, according to the same press release, another $150 million under its prior $250 million issue due in 2025 and which carries an annual interest rate of 4.5%. This, too, will be done at a modest discount to par (99.54% of par), meaning that the company will collect $149.31 million. At this point, you may be asking me what there is to dislike. These rates are toward the lower end of the range of what management has achieved in prior debt issuance and the discount to par is not too bad (especially the $150 million).

Truth be told, if management were going to be allocating this toward another cash flow accretive acquisition (or many small acquisitions) or was planning to allocate the capital toward organic growth, I would be elated. It would make me that much more interested in buying up stock in the business. My problem, however, is simply that management will not be allocating the cash in any such manner.

You see, on March 29th, management announced that they would be performing an irrevocable redemption of their Senior Notes due in 2024 and which carry an annual interest rate of 5.875%. The premium being paid above par of $400 million will be 102.938%, plus any accrued and unpaid interest. This converts to total consideration of $411.752 million. This, in and of itself, is okay. Let's assume, for a second the following scenario.

Management issues $550 million for $544.379 million and uses that to buy back $400 million for $411.752 million. At the stated interest rates, if we assume that the extra $150 million spread between par values is allocated toward something that will at least compensate shareholders for the interest expense, management is deciding to pay $19 million in interest in order to reduce interest expense by $23.5 million. This creates net savings of $4.5 million per year. However, we also need to factor in the discount to par received and the premium to par paid. This comes out to $15.84 million. Even with this, though, the difference in interest expense should have the firm (on a nominal, not NPV basis) back to breakeven compared to doing nothing before the end of 2020 and every year after will result in savings.

Sadly, though, the situation is a bit worse. Management will not be allocating the excess over the refinanced amount toward profitable things, most likely. In their press release, Omega said that they intend to pay off $200 million of their Senior Unsecured debt that falls under their Tranche A-2 issuance. This debt is variable in nature but its rate was just 2.19% per year at the end of 2016. Total interest expense is LIBOR plus basis points that range between 100 and 195.

You may be saying at this point that management needs to pay this off. After all, that particular tranche is due on June 27th of this year. However, management has the right, under its debt agreement, to extend this debt twice, each time by one year. This means that, technically, they could delay payment of that principal for more than two years from now. What's more, they intend to use some (but maybe not all) of the rest toward their low-interest revolving credit facility.

If we make the assumption that the extra $81.937 million taken in will be allocated to their revolving credit facility and that interest rates remain unchanged, management will be reducing annual interest expense by $29.57 million through their debt buybacks/paydowns but their new debt will cost $32.875 million per year. This creates a disparity each year of $3.305 million, plus the $18.06 million in principal difference. Even if management were to allocate its debt proceeds toward something else besides the credit facility, the return would have to be quite large to account for all of this difference.

Two final notes that is worth touching on. On the whole, these transactions may not look too large but they do signal, in my view, a rather interesting approach by management. By refinancing debt that is, it appears, on worse terms (an effective interest rate of 4.739% vs 4.263% previously) than in the past, the firm may be signalling that future upside might be limited because, otherwise, they would be allocating those proceeds toward growth. The other issue at hand is that investors should watch out to see if similar deals take place in the future. Right now, the business has Tranche A-3 debt due in 2021 and Tranche A-1 debt due in 2019 and when you start seeing a firm mess with its debt allocation by taking on worse terms to refinance for longer timeframes, you have to wonder if A) management is planning for something and B) if the trend will continue.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I still am drawn in by Omega but I'm not a huge fan of what I'm seeing right now. In terms of the bottom line to the business every year, this transaction is not that large but the movement made seems to be a sign that management is throwing good cash away for the sake of having longer debt maturities. If there were a solid business reason for this, I would be fine with it, but there's not. Omega is not a firm that's in or even remotely near, at the moment at least, being in distress and yet it's making the same kind of moves that I've seen distressed firms making. Unless something else comes along that offsets this, this approach by management has turned me away from the business a little more and makes it less likely that I will buy in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.