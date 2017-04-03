Near-Term Headwinds For General Moly

General Moly (NYSEMKT:GMO) owns an 80% interest in the undeveloped Mt. Hope molybdenum project and a 100% interest in the undeveloped Liberty project, both located in Nevada. The value of GMO stock is comprised of two parts: a) Net Tangible Asset Value (namely cash, PP&E, and mining rights; less all liabilities) and b) an option on the development and NAV of two undeveloped molybdenum assets. GMO currently trades at a 41% premium to Net Tangible Asset Value. GMO has financial and strategic backing from Chinese conglomerate AMER International, but a key economic provision of their agreement ("AMER Agreement") is set to expire in April 2017. Without the equity kicker, which expires next month, there is little incentive for AMER to rush to procure project financing without first negotiating more onerous terms for the partnership.

Unclear outlook for molybdenum market

Molybdenum is a common component of steel, which represents 70-80% of global molybdenum use. Molybdenum's use value is that it increases the strength, corrosion resistance and high-temperature usability of steel to a degree generally unachievable by other elements. Steels containing molybdenum are in turn used mostly in oil & gas pipelines, automotive parts, chemical production, jet turbine blades, and construction (source: 10-K).

Molybdenum prices have fallen ~50% ($15/lb > $7/lb) from their 2014 highs, along with other commodities, since the slowdown in Chinese industrial growth and the oil price crash. While oil prices have somewhat recovered, much uncertainty remains surrounding the 2016 OPEC production cuts and whether they will succeed in buoying the price of oil in the face of continued pumping from U.S. shale producers. Perhaps even greater uncertainty clouds the outlook for Chinese industrial and infrastructure growth.

While I'm encouraged by the molybdenum production capacity shutdowns detailed on page 6 of GMO's most recent Investor Presentation (attached), the recently filed 10-K notes that global molybdenum supply is poised to increase 3% between 2017 and 2018. Without more drastic net cuts in supply, the outlook for molybdenum prices returning to pre-2015 norms of $15/lb seems at best highly uncertain, and at worst fantastical.

Trades at a 41% premium to Net Tangible Asset Value

Note: a screenshot of my balance sheet analysis is attached.

GMO's gross asset value is comprised primarily of cash and cash equivalents, various mining and environmental rights at the two mining projects, and various property, plant and equipment already in place at the projects. These assets, variously discounted to reflect realistic recoveries in a bankruptcy/liquidation/sale scenario, total $84.9M.

A note on my methodology for adjusting the various balance sheet accounts: I adjust first for all assets held at the 80% owned Mt. Hope subsidiary ("EMLLC"), whose assets are fully consolidated into GMO's balance sheet for accounting purposes. I discount these assets by 20% to reflect the 20% minority interest.

I primarily use Graham & Dodd liquidation analysis as outlined on p. 560 of Security Analysis (6th Edition) to evaluate the fixed assets on the balance sheet. The authors recommend ascribing only 1-50% of book value to hard fixed assets in a bankruptcy/liquidation, with a suggested average of about 15%. The bulk of GMO's fixed assets are capitalized development costs (e.g. for drilling and running geological studies) to be amortized once production commences. While some of these costs have added value at the two properties, they do not represent physical assets recoverable in a liquidation; I therefore only give GMO credit for 5% of these assets in a liquidation. I give generous credit of 75% of book value for hard PP&E at the projects, and the suggested average of 15% of book value for capitalized permitting costs and advance royalties - real assets, though not physical in nature.

With minimal current liabilities and long-term debt on the balance sheet, the principal liabilities that must be netted out against gross asset value to compute Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV) are the Senior Convertible Promissory Notes and a balance sheet payable termed Return of Contributions Payable to POS-Minerals, totaling $45.8M along with a few other miscellaneous current and long-term assets. The Senior Convertible Promissory Notes, bearing 10% interest and convertible at the holders' option into common stock at a 20% discount to the 30-day weighted average stock price at conversion, are partially owned by the Directors and management and total $5.5M. The Return of Contributions Payable to POS-Minerals is a legacy $33.6M liability to the 20% minority owner of the Mt. Hope project, POS-Minerals (a subsidiary of POSCO), payable at year-end 2020 due to the fact that commercial production at Mt. Hope was not achieved by year-end 2011.

Crucially, this $33.6M liability is not included in the company's NTAV calc as presented on p. 17 of the recent investor presentation. A close reading of the footnotes to the financial statements, however, indicates that this liability will be payable.

Thus, the Net Tangible Asset Value of the company, after variously discounting the balance sheet carrying values to reflect recoverability in an adverse scenario, is $39M, or $0.35/fully diluted share (see attached copy of my balance sheet analysis). We can view this $0.35 as a conservative price floor on the stock. Today's stock price of $0.49 represents a 41% premium over NTAV.

However, given that GMO remains in the permitting and exploration phase at each of its two projects and has not yet neared commercial production, it is burning cash every quarter through corporate SG&A and various exploration and legal expenses. Management has done a commendable job reducing corporate overhead as the company navigates its legal challenges (more on this later), having reduced quarterly SG&A by 30% over the last two years. Total quarterly cash burn, however, still stands at about $1.8M, or $0.02/share.

Our $0.35/share price floor is therefore in quarterly decline so long as the company remains in permitting and exploration phase.

Unclear legal outlook for environmental permits

There are two major legal obstacles to GMO's development of the Mt. Hope project. The first is a legal challenge to the project's water rights (p. 13 of 10-K). An appeal brought by Eureka Country, Utah, (where Mt. Hope is located) resulted in the rescission of the company's water permits in fall 2015. The stock reacted violently, falling 50% from $0.50 to $0.25 within two months. The company has since been engaged in an appeals process with the Nevada Supreme Court as well as a whole new water permit application to the State Engineer. Parts of the AMER Agreement (see below) are also contingent upon restoration of the company's water rights.

Additionally, GMO recently suffered a legal setback on its air quality impact evaluation (pp. 10-12 of 10-K). In October 2016, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit heard oral arguments regarding a challenge under the National Environmental Policy Act to GMO's air quality assessment as documented in the Bureau of Land Management's ("BLM") 2012 Record of Decision ("ROD"), which granted general permission for GMO to expand operations at Mt. Hope. On December 28th, the Ninth Circuit issued a narrow reversal of the ROD, requiring GMO to undergo further air quality impact evaluations with the BLM.

Without the benefit of a more expert legal perspective, the lack of clarity surrounding both of these legal processes is a significant risk to the stock. Key components of the AMER Agreement are contingent on securing water rights approval and further development and eventual commercial production obviously depend as well on both the water rights and air quality impact approval. I have attempted to account for this ongoing legal risk in my analysis by discounting by 85% the company's balance sheet carrying value for "Mt. Hope Mineral, Land, and Water Rights Costs" in my NTAV analysis.

Key provision of AMER Agreement set to expire

In April 2015, GMO announced a strategic and financial agreement with Chinese mining conglomerate AMER International. The agreement had two central goals: to use AMER's strategic and financial resources to a) evaluate and potentially acquire additional molybdenum assets, and to b) raise development financing for the Mt. Hope project. The financial terms of the transaction were structured as a three-part private placement with an equity kicker:

Tranche 1: Closed Nov. 15, $4M private placement for 13.3M shares, or $0.30/share. AMER additionally was entitled to nominate one Director to the Board.

Tranche 2: $6M private placement for 12M shares, or $0.50/share. Subject to restoration of the Mt. Hope water rights and molybdenum market prices in excess of $8/lb for 30 consecutive days.

Tranche 3: $10M private placement for 14.7M shares, or $0.68/share. Subject to a final adjudication supporting Mt. Hope water rights and molybdenum market prices in excess of $12/lb for 30 consecutive days. AMER also will be entitled to nominate a second Director to the Board.

The real economic kicker for AMER is 80M warrants that were granted to AMER at the closing of Tranche 1 and which become exercisable at a price of $0.50/share upon procurement of a $700M bank loan for the development of Mt. Hope. Procurement of this bank loan will also entitle AMER to a third seat on GMO's Board. The crucial detail: these warrants expire on April 17th, 2017. In other words, fully 67% of AMER's potential equity interest in GMO turns to dust this April 17th.

Given that no acquisitions or acquisition candidates have been disclosed to date and that no progress toward financing has been disclosed, I find it highly unlikely that development financing will be procured by the April 17th deadline at today's molybdenum prices of $7.71/lb. The agreement could very well be extended, but given how molybdenum market conditions have played out in comparison with the prices indicated in the AMER Agreement, it is likely that AMER's view on the market has at least somewhat soured and that AMER would therefore seek more favorable financial terms if it comes to renegotiations. For this reason, I severely discount in my valuation the probability of GMO procuring development financing for Mt. Hope at their previously disclosed operating assumptions including an average realizable molybdenum price of $12.50. Just as significantly, I also view any termination or even renegotiation of the AMER Agreement as a significant near-term headwind for the stock.

Additionally, on January 10th 2017, the company announced the departure of CFO Lee Shumway, effective May 2017, as Mr. Shumway pursues a leadership position in the Mormon church. While I do not doubt Mr. Shumway's dedication to his beliefs, I consider his departure unlikely to have occurred at this particular time if a major near-term financing or acquisition development with AMER were in the works.

Mt. Hope and Liberty project NAVs overly bullish

Page 21 of the recent Investor Presentation (attached) provides the best portrayal of the NAV of the Mt. Hope and Liberty projects at various average molybdenum prices. In light of the above discussions of the molybdenum market and the AMER Agreement, I ascribe a 0% probability to realizing either of the two projects at average prices above $12.50. Admittedly, GMO does have off-take agreements representing 37% of Mt. Hope production over its first five years at $13/lb.

Importantly, if the AMER Agreement is extended and the parties are able to procure development financing and fulfill the conditions of the agreement, GMO will have to issue 106.7M new shares to AMER in addition to 3.4M shares that will likely be issued subject to the currently outstanding convertible notes, warrants, restricted stock units and stock appreciation rights. This dilution is factored into my analysis only in the case of GMO realizing the $12.50/lb NAV of the two projects.

While we have detailed information and projections on the prospective Mt. Hope operations via the company's 2014 Technical Report Feasibility Study, we have information of a far more limited scope for the Liberty Project from a 2014 Pre-Feasibility Study; and so our faith in the company's NAV estimate for that project is exactly that - faith.

Conclusion

To reiterate, the value of GMO shares should be interpreted as having two components: a) the current NTAV of existing assets subject to quarterly cash burn, and b) an option - subject to financing, development, and production - on the NAV of the Mt. Hope and Liberty projects.

My analysis thus culminates in a probability-weighted case scenario. Discarding the possibility of developing the two projects and operating at an averaged realized price of $15/lb or $17.50/lb, I consider only two probability-weighted cases:

(90%) Development is not achieved and the company is worth its NTAV today.

(10%) Mt. Hope and Liberty are developed and operated at $12.50/lb, inclusive of all dilution detailed in the AMER Agreement.

This valuation analysis (see attached summary) yields an expected value of $0.52, or roughly in line with today's trading prices.

However, I also expect near-term headwinds for the stock as the April 17th AMER warrants deadline approaches, as the company will either need to amend and extend that agreement, negotiating from a position of weakness, or else effectively abandon it, leaving AMER with dramatically reduced incentive to procure financing and advance development. I caution risk-averse investors to stay clear of this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.