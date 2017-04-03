Vale SA: Time To Accumulate

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is entering the oversold territory and it offers a good opportunity for the long-term investors to add to their positions. It is still a good long-term pick as the fundamentals are improving and the restructuring efforts are still some way off from being complete. Investors with long-term investment horizon should not be worried about the recent price action as the market seems to be pricing-in short-term downward pressure on iron ore due to the concerns about oversupply.

Iron ore prices have come below $80/tonne for the first time in the last three months. The rally started in the middle of the last year and it has more than doubled the price of iron ore. However, the current pull back is mainly due to the increasing stockpiles on the Chinese ports and inside the steel mills. At the moment, more than 132.5 million tonnes of iron ore is stocked at Chinese ports. Chinese consumption is the main driver of the price and any sign of oversupply in this market works as a negative for the global iron ore prices. In addition to the stockpiles at the ports, there is more than 40 million tonnes of iron ore stocked at the steel mills. So, there is a chance that the market could come under pressure in the short-term. Traders might also want to book some profits which can result in putting further pressure on the price. If this happens, the stock price for Vale and other miners will come under pressure and it will offer a good opportunity to investors who believe in the long-term health of the industry. Another factor for poor iron ore futures prices was the long weekend for tomb-sweeping festival. Monday and Tuesday will be holidays, this has also played a part in slowing down the market.

Internally, Vale is getting stronger. First, the change at the top. The company has appointed a new CEO. Fabio Schvartsman is a seasoned professional. Although he does not have prior experience in the mining industry, his work at Klabin, his previous employer, is a testament to his leadership qualities. He helped the Brazilian board and paper manufacturer to increase operating margin from 25% to 35%, despite the country going through recession. Keep in mind that there was a considerable pressure for a politically backed appointment. The board has done well to weather the political pressure and appoint a worthy candidate. In the past, politicians have pushed the company to go for non-core projects. Fabio Schvartsman will further enhance the balance sheet and will make Vale an even more efficient business.

Vale has been restructuring its business portfolio. It is a part of the plan to clean the company's balance sheet. These divestments are going to help the company to reduce debt and bring it down to an acceptable level. One of these transactions has been completed and Vale will receive $770 million. The sale of a portion of its stake in Moatize coal mine and the Nacala Logistics Corridor to Mitsui has resulted in a cash inflow of $733 million. The remaining $37 million will be received when Mitsui completes a project finance of $2.7 billion, most probably by the end of the year. However, this sale does not mean that Vale is getting out of the coal business. Instead, it remains a key business segment for the company for future growth. It is selling around 15% of its 95% stake in the Moatize coal mine. Vale has spent a considerable amount of money on developing this mine and the logistics network. Although coal currently stands at just around 3% of the total revenues for Vale, the company plans to almost quadruple Moatize coal mine production capacity. It will become a key growth driver for the company as this mine expansion work is completed.

Iron ore prices are under pressure and the change of leadership might also create a little turbulence. However, I believe the long-term direction of the business is clear. The suggestions about Chinese smelters re-entering the market due to the rally are a little misplaced. The regulatory framework has become tough which makes it difficult for the low-grade furnaces to enter business again. Chinese authorities are cracking down on pollutive industries and low-grade furnaces do not fit the bill for a cleaner environment. The rally has been going on for almost 9 months now, we would have already seen some movement by these smelters if the regulatory framework was not tough. And finally, the short interest in Vale came down by more than 27% during February. More than 73 million shares were sold short at the start of the month. It came down to just over 53 million by the end of February.

Vale is a solid long-term investment. Fears about iron ore prices might keep it under pressure for a while, but the structural changes and better product diversification will allow it to grow in the next 2-3 years. Iron ore prices are expected to remain stable which should result in higher full year EBITDA and cash flows. Reduction in debt coupled with increased EBITDA should give the company a better credit profile. Vale is still a buy for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.