MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Remain Underwhelming

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is running out of options, leverage, time, and excuses. That is the simple reality that the company and its investors must face. When a company is flush with cash, assessing what is possible is a luxury and can often overshadow what is probable. When a company is short on cash, assessing what is probable is prudent, while what is possible is a dish best put on ice. For the week ending March 24th, Afrezza sales came in at a bit under 260 scripts. For perspective, this is about the same sales level that the company had nine months ago when MannKind took over the marketing responsabilities of the inhaled insulin. Essentially we have seen 9 months and about $90 million spent to wind up exactly where we started. I wish I could say that this situation was a bad April Fools joke, but the reality is what it is.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

At the beginning of March MannKind enacted a 1-for-5 reverse split with the stock price at $0.50 per share. This move got the company into NASDAQ compliance and resulted in a stock price of $2.50 per share. Just a few weeks later the equity saw 30% of its value evaporate and these days the stock is hovering around $1.50 per share, or about $0.30 when adjusted for the split.

I have long stated that with this equity it is imperative to give more weight to what is probable vs. what is possible. Many investors have already lost 90% or more on their investment. Some have adopted the mentality that they have lost almost everything, so the sound strategy is to simply hold it and hope for the best. I say that such a strategy is being short sighted. Consider the latest 30% haircut. Think about this. One does not need to be in the equity to follow it. MannKind stock is not going to go screaming up over night. You could sit on the sidelines and actually preserve your capital while the drama called MannKind plays out.

On a quarter over quarter basis we can see that MannKind is about to produce the worst Afrezza sales quarter since the launch of the drug over 2 years ago. This metric is pretty much cast in stone. It is possible that script sales for the week ending March 31st hit the 660 it would take to avoid worst quarter status, but it is not at all probable. Sales in Q1 of 2017 are trailing the Q4 of 2016 performance by 11.07%.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a year over year basis the sales of Afrezza remain markedly below what was accomplished in Q1 of 2016. The gap is narrowing, but that is little consolation for having to report a year over year decline of over 36%. These types of metrics are important, and until MannKind can show sequential growth and traction in meaningful amounts, it will be a challenge to extract any leverage from this data. Afrezza scripts in Q1 of 2016 were over 4,900. This year the Q1 script count will barely pass 3,000.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MannKind's cash situation remains desperate. By my estimation the company finished the week ending March 24th with just $43.6 million in cash and a credit line of $30.1 million. I estimate that the company will finish Q1 with about $41.5 million in cash. While $41.5 million may seem like a substantial sum of money, it represents only about 4 months of operations. When you consider that the company has $20 million in debt payments due in the next 4 months, it does not take a genius to see that the cash is running out quickly. In my opinion the company needs to address its cash situation quickly. The next 8 weeks will be critical in many ways.

The options available to the company are now fewer than they ever have been in the past. Just 11 months ago the company diluted in an offering of just under 50 million shares at a 30% discount to the trading price. Here in April of 2017, the company has less leverage, sales of Afrezza are lower, and the cash on hand is lower. Another dilution at a steep discount could set into motion the exact situation that got MannKind into delisting territory a year ago!

MannKind could find a partner, or even get bought out, but such thoughts are relying on what is possible more-so than what is probable. Even if MannKind can get some sort of deal struck, the terms will not solve the problems at hand. The simple reality is that MannKind needs cash to even attempt to increase sales, but has precious few sales to attract the needed cash.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In terms of projections, the sales of Afrezza are tracking a bit below my estimations. For newer readers, that is not good. I project what I think is realistic. Even if the company were to meet what I project, they would still be well behind what would actually be needed to impress the street.

Over the past week or so, a reader commented that he expected "tremendous growth" in the months ahead. I inquired as to how he defined tremendous. He never answered that question, but he did finally say that 10% growth each month would be "decent growth". Ironically, that means that if my projections are matched between now and the end of June, the reader in question would consider that decent.

I cite this discussion for the benefit of other readers. My projections have Afrezza sales at about 366 scripts per week by the end of June. Ask yourself this question. If scripts are at 256 per week now, would you be happy with scripts at 366 per week 3 months from now? Would you consider sales of 366 scripts per week as something compelling that would attract a partner, lender, or buyout suitor? I would not. It is my opinion that if MannKind's Afrezza sales remain that low, the writing on the wall will be very hard to erase.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The bottom line with MannKind is that it is in a race against time and the company is fighting from a position of weakness rather than strength. Conspiracy theories surrounding the equity abound. In the end, you are the decision maker of what to do with MannKind as an investment. A good way to keep yourself in check is to outline various measurable performance and assign your 3 month, 6 month, and one year estimates. If the company is not on track with those expectations, then you should perhaps consider investing your money in other places, or creating hedges to insulate you from exposure. Timing the market perfectly is lucky. Being quick to react to the market is a skill. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.