T. Rowe Price: A Beaten Down Dividend Aristocrat On Sale

The investment management business has been shifting for some time, and I'm sure that doesn't come as a surprise to much of anyone. Ever since the advent of index funds, it has been a battle for the active management companies to justify the fees that they charge when performance doesn't match up to the index. Passively managed funds, ETFs, and robo-advisors are the next big thing, and the only winner is the company with the lowest cost. This has caused expense ratios to continue to come down over time, which has been great for investors. However, active management companies have felt the pain.

T. Rowe Price (NYSE:TROW) is a best-in-class investment management company, in what looks like a shrinking pool of investors looking for active management. However, if we broaden the scope, TROW is in a rock solid financial position with strong growth prospects internationally. As the company pivots to meet the changing needs of today's investor, it is paying a generous dividend that has been hiked every year for 31 years. With no debt and strong profitability, today's prices may very well represent a bargain for the long-term investor.

TROW was founded in 1936, but didn't go public until 1986. The company has since paid and increased the dividend every year. It manages a wide variety of no-load mutual funds globally, with a breakdown below.

The last few years have not been kind to the active management industry. Investors continue to shift towards the lowest possible cost passively managed funds and ETFs. This has led to a continued battle to prove that active management is still worth the cost. TROW's assets under management decreased $2.1B in Q4 2016, but increased $47.7B on the year to reach $810.8B.

TROW President and CEO William J. Stromberg discussing recent results:

We experienced net cash outflows for the fourth quarter and the year, largely as a result of clients reallocating from active U.S. equity strategies to passive products. The trend to passive has been persistent and has accelerated in recent years. We cannot predict when it will reach a new equilibrium. Over the long term though, we expect well-executed active management to play an important ongoing role for investors and we are reinvesting in our company with the objective of sustaining the strong investment and service results we have historically achieved for our clients.

TROW's target-date retirement funds have performed well. Since the inception of each of the 9 funds studied, 100% outperformed designated benchmarks in 100% of the rolling 10-year periods. These funds will likely continue to be a bright spot in the company's portfolio. Assets under management for these funds today stands at ~$189B, and continues growing at a quick pace. Target-date funds are desirable for many investors as they shift funds around on a pre-determined timeline as the investor gets closer to retirement. This takes the guesswork out of when an investor should be thinking about putting more money into fixed income vice equities, and protects capital once an investor is closing in on retirement.

TROW has continued to achieve strong performance in its funds, with 53% outperforming the Lipper averages last year, 80% over the last 5 years, and 86% over the last 10 years. This performance displays TROW's strong history of premier active management. During downturns, investment managers with long histories and strong performance are likely to do better than the rest, and TROW checks both of those boxes.

Although assets are generally shifting from active to passive management in the US, TROW continues to see strong prospects abroad. Asia has strong growth in GDP per capita, increasing demand for retirement products, and high savings rates. TROW is strongly investing in its global presence, and investors should expect growth to continue in developed markets at a strong rate. What remains to be seen, however, is whether this will be able to counteract the issues facing the company in America to drive overall AUM growth.

TROW recently launched a robo-advisory service called the T. Rowe Price Active Plus Portfolios. It is a smart move, even if it might be a little late. The service basically has investors answer a series of questions to determine risk tolerance, investment goals, etc. and then sets up a basket of TROW funds to put the assets into. In this way, it feels like a passively managed robo-advisor, but the funds are funneled into TROW's actively managed mutual funds. This service is very new, and so it will take some time before we can see if it is successful in driving meaningful asset growth for the funds.

TROW Total Dividends Paid (Annual) data by YCharts

TROW stands out as a Dividend Aristocrat that has no debt, and plenty of cash generation. As of the end of FY2016, the company was holding cash and short-term holdings of $1.9B. Share buybacks totaled ~$677M, or 4% of all outstanding shares, and capex has been rising due to the increased investment in technology. The dividend growth rate had a hiccup on the last increase, but has been excellent over the longer time periods. TROW prioritizes the dividend and I would expect the growth rate to be higher going forward. The payout ratio today is a solid 44%, which gives ample room for growth.

Looking at the valuation, TROW is trading below its long-term average by a significant margin. At a P/E of 14X and a dividend yield of 3.3%, TROW is likely a bargain today.

I showed a graph of the return rate if TROW were to return to its long-term valuation of ~18X. However, this is unlikely to occur anytime soon due to the macro issues facing the company and the likely slower growth rates going forward. However, even if it traded at 15X earnings, earnings estimates for the next 3 years would yield an annualized return of 11%. TROW is a strong Dividend Aristocrat with no debt, ample profitability, and a reasonable valuation. Macro issues concerning active management will persist, but TROW will weather them by expanding globally and shifting the product portfolio in America to better suit the needs of today's investor.

