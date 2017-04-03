Chipotle: Why I Disagree With Ackman

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is having a good year. YTD, its stock is up 18%. This is fueled by the optimism that the company has moved past its 2015 crisis. Past the crisis, the management has implemented several programs that it believes will be key in returning the company to its original growth trajectory. While these programs are important, I believe that the company is a bit risky.

After the 2015 crisis, Chipotle’s management has been hard at work. It has introduced an Executive Director of Food Safety who has recommended at least seven mitigation measures, introduced automated ordering, and increased marketing spend. This April, the company will launch its largest advertising campaign ever. As expected, these interventions have led to increased operating costs and the subsequent margin squeeze as shown below.

This year, Chipotle’s stock has done well, reaching a quarterly high of $450 last week. This growth has been fueled by optimism that the company’s worst days are behind it. Also, the company has received good press in the recent past. First, Bill Ackman, who has been successful investing in restaurant companies, became an investor. Bill believes that Chipotle can double its store count in the U.S. from the current 2,198 to 5,000. Second, the company guided on improved comp sales and improved margins. Third, in a bid to improve organic reputation, the company announced that all its meals would be free from preservatives. Chipotle has also hired a top ad agency and media buyer to help rebuild its brand.

Although Chipotle’s management has done well, my biggest problem with the company is its valuation. People investing in Chipotle do so believing that the company will overcome the 2015 e-coli outbreak. Furthermore, other brands like Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and KFC (NYSE:YUM) have been there before. They also invest in the company believing that it will grow like it used to before.

This optimism has given Chipotle an all-time trailing P/E ratio of 556.90 and a market capitalization of $12.89 billion. The company has a price-to-sales ratio of 3.369. The company has a one-year forward P/E ratio of 37.89. This is considerably higher than that of the peer companies such as Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA), Jack in The Box, Yum, and Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) which have a one-year forward P/E ratio of 28.96, 18.84, 20.39, and 21.12 respectively. This means that investors are ready to pay a hefty premium on Chipotle.

Using a conservative DCF valuation model, Chipotle’s share price based on future cash flows comes in at $260 compared to the current $446. This shows that the company is trading at a 58% premium.

Source: Simply Wall St

Chipotle’s hefty valuation is not realistic. The company operates in the fast-casual, quick-service, and casual dining industry that is increasingly becoming very competitive. Chipotle says this in its recent annual report:

In recent years, competition has increased significantly from restaurant formats like ours that serve higher quality food, quickly and at a reasonable price. We believe that this competition has made it more challenging to maintain or increase the frequency of customer visits, but continue to believe that Chipotle can differentiate itself with our mission to ensure that better food is accessible to everyone.

This statement should worry investors who believe that Chipotle can achieve the growth it used to in the past. My biggest worry comes from Chipotle’s own admission that some competing restaurants offer "higher quality food, quickly and at a reasonable price". This is despite the company’s own mission statement which states that, "Chipotle is working to ensure that better food, prepared from whole, unprocessed ingredients is accessible to everyone".

In his letter to investors, Bill Ackman said that his DCF valuation assumed that Chipotle had 5,000 stores. This number is not realistic. The chart below shows the number of worldwide stores since 2007.

Source: Statista

From this chart, Chipotle has opened 1,546 stores since 2007 giving it an average of 171 stores per year. This year, Chipotle expects to open between 195 and 210 new stores. If the company decides to go on an expansion spree and open 300 new stores per year, it will take more than 10 years to reach the target set by Ackman. There are also risks associated with opening so many stores within a short period. As the company pushes to open so many stores, some health and safety concerns might be left out, which might expose the company to significant risks.

Chipotle investors are also ignoring the huge costs that might continue to haunt Chipotle. A number of analysts believe that a good number of past Chipotle customers will not return to the company. To attract a new customer base, the company will need to ramp up its marketing budget. In 2016, the company spent 5.1% on marketing, which was higher than the previous three-year average of 2.1%. The company expects to come back to the ‘old normal’ this year. However, this might not be realistic as the company continues to face huge reputational concerns. In the previous quarter, the comp sales declined by 4.8%. It will, therefore, take more time and marketing to bring back sales where they used to be. In addition, the company intends to reintroduce the bonuses paid to the staff:

After two years of reduced employee bonuses for our support team and no bonuses for the executive team, we expect to return to paying targeted bonuses for all employees in 2017, which will add around $20 million. We expect our stock comp will increase from around $55 million in 2016 to around $75 million to $80 million in 2017.

Final Thoughts

Chipotle’s management has done a good job to turnaround the company after the e-coli scandal. Investors are hopeful that the company will return to the growth it once had. As mentioned above, Chipotle’s valuation is currently high compared to companies operating in the same segment. This valuation would be acceptable for a company like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has created a moat in the e-commerce sector. However, Chipotle is not Amazon. It is a restaurant chain that faces huge competition from large firms and small local outlets. The company accepts that some of its competitors offer higher quality food, quickly and at a reasonable price. As demonstrated above, the growth forecasts investors are paying for Chipotle are not realistic give the headline risks associated with the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.