Will Precision Ag Take American Vanguard To A New Level?

Unless SIMPAS really makes a splash, American Vanguard is at best only slightly undervalued today and prospective investors need to be comfortable with the "predictable unpredictability" of the business.

For what it is, American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is a good company. This small agricultural chemicals company does not have the R&D resources to compete with companies like Syngenta (NYSE:SYT), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), or BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) in novel crop protection ingredients, nor the scale to compete with companies like ChemChina in large-scale generic crop protection, but it does have a solid record of acquiring and marketing niche products for an array of row crops, fruits, vegetables, and cotton.

The challenge I have with American Vanguard is when the market runs ahead of itself by overestimating what the company can be, as has happened in the past when investors thought the corn boom established a "new normal" for sales or when Zika would lead to a major sales opportunity for its mosquitocide. Now I have similar concerns about SIMPAS, the company's entry into precision agriculture. While the SIMPAS system seems legit, I think the sales effort will be challenging, and I think the company will always be challenged by its lack of proprietary R&D capabilities. As I think $15 to $17 is a reasonable estimate of fair value, I don't see all that much upside today.

A Small Player In A Market Of Giants

American Vanguard operates in the shadow of the large agricultural chemical players, many of which (including ChemChina, Bayer, and Dow (NYSE:DOW)/DuPont (NYSE:DD)) are about to get even bigger by way of M&A. Unlike these large players, American Vanguard doesn't do much primary R&D; its focus has been on acquiring niche products and giving them the sales and marketing attention that larger companies like DuPont and BASF can't (or won't) offer, and/or launching new formulations and registrations to expand the addressable market opportunities.

Outside of a boom/bust cycle that saw corn products jump to around 40% of revenue, American Vanguard has generally been a pretty balanced company. Around 20% of its revenue comes from corn products and a similar percentage comes from products sold to potato farmers. Products for fruits and vegetables collectively contribute around one-quarter of the company's sales and specialty products and cotton likewise combine for close to one-quarter of sales. Comparatively speaking, American Vanguard is much less dependent upon corn and soy than is normal for the large seed and chemical players like Bayer, BASF, DuPont, Monsanto (NYSE:MON), and Syngenta and that has historically been an asset for the company.

American Vanguard enjoys a strong market share in the primary granular insecticide market in corn, though Monsanto has become a bigger factor with its private-label version of a Syngenta soil-applied insecticide. The company likewise has strong share in the potato market and good share in some limited niches within the sugar market (both sugarcane and sugar beets). Efforts to diversify outside of traditional crop products have had mixed results; the company's Dibrom mosquitocide has a solid market niche for emergency use when public health authorities are worried about disease transmission risk, but the company's joint venture with TyraTech to create natural pesticides really hasn't accomplished all that much.

Looking For New Ways To Grow

Not having a meaningful primary R&D effort isn't necessarily a roadblock to growth in the ag chemical space. As I said before, many times American Vanguard acquires products that have real markets, but just aren't big enough to move the needle for larger players (and/or may require more specialized sales efforts). What's more, the company's soil insecticide business could still see incremental growth from growing worries about rootworm resistance to the Bt trait. Companies like Monsanto and DuPont are working on new traits and stacks, and Monsanto is also putting meaningful resources into RNAi and biologicals, but American Vanguard could still see some upside here.

American Vanguard is also looking to leverage its know-how and capabilities in closed delivery systems in a bigger way. Largely improving upon past acquisitions like SmartBox, E-Z Load, and Lock 'N Load, the company has developed the SIMPAS precision application system. Field tests began back in September, and this system incorporates patented meters and RFID-tagged "SmartCartridges" into an all-in-one system that can apply both dry and liquid products simultaneously across fungicides, nutritionals, biologicals, seeds, and other products. The company has claimed an accuracy rate of +/- 1% with this system, and it could represent a meaningful step forward in realizing the potential of precision agriculture - improving yields and reducing chemical application by precisely mapping field conditions and delivering all of the required products in the right place(s) at the right amount(s) and at the right time(s).

While this is promising, I'm not modeling much from SIMPAS just yet. Precision ag has gotten off to a somewhat rocky start, though Monsanto has remained steadfast in its commitment to its ClimateCorp agriculture data analytics business and Deere (NYSE:DE) has shown significant interest (and is looking to buy Precision Planting from Monsanto). American Vanguard has had success marketing its SmartBox platform, so SIMPAS isn't an entirely brand-new venture, but I think companies like Deere will ultimately rise to the top when it comes to precision ag equipment.

American Vanguard has broadened its potential horizons through a joint venture with China's Huifeng Agrochemical. This venture will focus on developing new crop chemicals and precision ag systems, and that's a good thing on balance. I would note, though, that Huifeng Agrichemical isn't all that large in its own right (less than $700 million in revenue). Even so, I could see the two companies cooperating on future M&A, with the opportunity to split product rights geographically potentially defraying some of the cost of a deal and allowing American Vanguard to contemplate larger deals as the three large ag chemical company mergers in progress create acquisition opportunities.

The Opportunity

Throughout the time that I've followed this stock (more than a decade now), the company has had periodic issues with inventory management and utilization-related margin leverage. This isn't a failing of management, but rather just the nature of the market and the business structure - channel inventories expand and contract in response to difficult-to-predict factors like crop prices, weather, insect pressure, and so on, and American Vanguard will periodically find itself stuck with excess inventories (which inflates working capital) and excess factory capacity (which depresses margins). On the flip side, when demand runs better than expected, margins and cash flow can improve quickly and significantly.

I will acknowledge that SIMPAS has the potential to be a game-changer, but I think typical farmer conservatism will make for a slow-building opportunity. Beyond that, I think the company remains positioned to generate mid-single-digit revenue growth for the long term with volatile FCF margins. Discounted back, the cash flows support a fair value around $15 to $16 while an EV/EBITDA approach supports a slightly higher $16 to $17 range.

The Bottom Line

It looks like the ag cycle has bottomed out and the shares are up about 60% from a well-tested low around $10. I do think this M&A cycle in ag chemicals could shake loose some more assets for American Vanguard to buy, and I look at SIMPAS as a wildcard with little downside (outside of inflated expectations, perhaps). While I'd be very careful about buying American Vanguard on the basis of any sort of "it's different this time" driver, I would keep an eye on this to see if it gets cheaper, as this company has shown over and over that it can take a punch and come back.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.