EOG Resources Is Well Positioned To Outperform

The company also has strong liquidity, which it could preserve or even improve in 2017.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has recently received a 'buy' rating from analysts at UBS who also said that the company is well positioned to outperform in a rising or falling oil price environment. Although I haven't read the analysts' report, I agree with the assessment that the company's shares will likely outperform.

A weak oil price environment hurts all exploration and production stocks, but in the downturn, oil producers with strong balance sheets usually fare better than those with high levels of debt. EOG Resources' financial health is in a good shape, thanks to an under-levered balance sheet.

At the end of last year, EOG Resources had a little less than $6.99 billion of long-term debt which translated into a net-debt ratio of 27.8%. That's lower than a number of other large-cap exploration and production companies who have a net debt ratio of more than 30%, such as Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, EOG Resources also does not have any significant (more than $1Bn) near-term maturities. A majority of the company's debt (almost 60%) doesn't become due until after the current decade, and even that debt (which becomes due after 2020) has manageable maturities that are spread over a period of 15 years.

EOG Resources maturities schedule as on Dec, 2016. Source: SEC Filing (10-K).

In addition to this, EOG Resources has a solid liquidity which includes $1.6 billion of cash reserves and funds available under the $2 billion revolving credit facility. This liquidity could come in handy if the company faces any cash flow shortfall, but I believe there's a good chance that the company will end up preserving, or even improving, the liquidity.

That's because EOG Resources benefits from having one of the lowest-cost/highest-quality asset base in the industry that can generate strong returns even in a low oil price environment. The jewel in its crown is what it calls its "premium" wells that can generate 30% after-tax rate of return in a $40 per barrel oil price environment, 50% at $50 per barrel and more than 100% at $60 per barrel. EOG Resources holds a large portfolio of premium inventory which includes almost 6,000 drilling locations and 5.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves - that's equivalent to more than a decade of drilling at the current pace.

Thanks to the low-cost asset base, EOG Resources not only managed to self-fund its operations from internally generated cash flows but also almost broke even, in a little less than $50 a barrel oil price environment. In the final three months of last year, when the spot price of US benchmark WTI crude averaged $49.14 per barrel, EOG Resources reported a net loss of just $0.01 per share, or $6.7 million. The company also generated $804.7 million of net cash flows from operations, which was enough to cover the capital expenditure of $740.9 million, leading to free cash flows, of $63.84 million.

If oil prices stay low at around $50, then EOG Resources could even produce a profit and will likely continue generating free cash flows. Those excess cash flows can further strengthen the company's liquidity.

On the other hand, if the oil price environment strengthens in the coming months, with WTI climbing to mid-$50s, particularly if OPEC actually extends the production freeze agreement, then EOG Resources stock will likely outperform in this scenario as well.

That's because, in a rising oil price environment, Wall Street will likely reward companies who can grow production at above-average rates. This would EOG Resources in a great position since it has one of the best production growth profiles among all large-cap independent oil producers.

Prior to the downturn, EOG Resources was one of the fastest growing oil producers, but it turned the tap off as oil prices collapsed. Last year, it produced around 282,500 barrels of oil per day, down from 284,400 barrels per day in 2015, while its total production was 560,000 boe per day, down from 572,200 boe per day in 2015. But this year, it plans to increase oil production by 14.8% to 21.2%. The strong double-digit production growth will fuel 1.3% to 8.7% growth in total production. The company wants to achieve these targets while living within cash flows. Also, note that these forecasts are based on a $50 oil price environment. At mid-$50s, the company's actual production could come in considerably higher.

By comparison, most of EOG Resources' peers are not targeting production growth. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), for instance, the world's largest independent oil producer, is focused on improving returns and cash flows while largely keeping the production flat. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), another major independent oil producer, has said that it could grow production by around 5.5%, but that forecast excludes the impact of divestitures. In unadjusted terms, the company is targeting flat production. Anadarko Petroleum, on the other hand, has forecasted ~13% production growth for 2017, but this also excludes the impact of asset sales. The company's unadjusted production is projected to drop by roughly 18%.

Conclusion

EOG Resources benefits from having a strong balance sheet and can generate a small profit and decent free cash flows at $50 oil. In a better oil price environment, which will also be accompanied by strong double-digit oil production growth, it could generate a windfall of earnings and cash flow growth. Consequently, the company is well positioned to outperform in a rising or falling oil price environment.

EOG Resources, however, trades at a premium to its peers. In terms of EV/EBITDA (2016e.) ratio, the company's shares are trading at 11.5x, based on consensus data from Thomson Reuters. By comparison, its peers ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Anadarko Petroleum, Apache Corp. and Devon Energy are all priced less than 9.1x. But EOG Resources, due to a combination of a strong balance sheet, low-cost asset base and superior production growth profile, is a high-quality stock that will rarely be available at a discount. I suggest investors consider buying EOG Resources on a pullback. The ongoing weakness, which was triggered by oil falling to less than $50 a barrel, could provide good entry points.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in COP.