Morgan Stanley Just Kicked GM, Ford While They Were Down

On Monday, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) led the rest of the automobile industry's reports of March's vehicle sales. They were, in simplest terms, a mixed bag. Ford's sales fell 7% on a year-over-year basis, while GM's were up 2%.

Still, even with a handful of bright spots for the industry, the glass was decidedly half empty rather than half full. Neither Ford nor GM met their sales-growth expectations for last month, and with the exceptions of GM and Nissan, most automakers with a strong U.S. presence reported a sales decline for March. And it's not as if last month had a tough year-over-year comparison. Indeed, auto sales for March of 2016 were remarkably light... a month they're usually not weak. [The white asterisk mark March-2016's data bars.]



The raw data underscores a premise yours truly rolled out about the automakers in September of last year. That is, the carmaking business -- at least for the important U.S. market -- has reached an "as good as it gets" pinnacle.

The matter is still a debatable one to be sure. But, in the midst of the rekindled debate over the health of the automobile market, Morgan Stanley quietly unveiled an outlook that could end up serving as the nail in the coffin for carmakers. In short, the brokerage firm's research arm believes the price of used cars could plummet as much as 50% through 2021 as the massive wave of new cars consumers have bought and leased over the past four years start to come off of leases or are traded in for newer models. Those bargains will make it even tougher for car-shoppers to justify the price of a new car.

We've seen this undertow start to take shape already. Though according to Automotive News used-car prices didn't slump in 2016, as expected on a full-year basis, as 2016 turned into 2017, the NADA Car Guide Used Vehicle Price Index deteriorated to lows not seen since 2010... when they were on the way up.



In other words, though the worst-case scenario Morgan Stanley laid out -- a 50% decline over the course of the coming five years -- the projected 20% decline not only seems plausible, but probable.

Other ancillary evidence also bodes poorly for General Motors, Ford, and their peers. Namely, the amount of inventory GM is sitting on grew from a 91 day supply to a 98 day supply, suggesting new-car buyers are putting the brakes on their purchase plans.

Also in March, buyers' incentives remained strong. TrueCar estimates that manufacturer's incentives were up 14% last month, reaching $3887 per automobile. That was up from February's tally of $3587 per car, extending a long-standing uptrend in the amount of cash carmakers have to throw at buyers to induce a sale.

Though the NADA has come up with a different set of incentive figures (and has yet to report its March calculation), the association has logged a similar increase in incentive expending since February of last year.



The seasonally-adjusted pace of car sales now stands at 16.56, versus expectations for a rate of 17.3 million.

At the same time, the New York Federal Reserve said today that auto loan delinquencies have reached an eight-year high, shrinking the pool of qualified buyers for new (and even used) cars in the foreseeable future.

GM, Ford and shares of other automakers fell on the heels of Monday's reports.

Bottom Line

As was the case in September, don't look for a decisive pivot out of a bull market for automobiles into a bear market. It's going to be a process, or transition, that takes weeks if not months to complete. Also look at the whole body of evidence rather than just one cherry-picked data nugget. From that holistic perspective we can see the undertow that was so bullish for so long is now shifting for the worst. GM and Ford may be values, but with the rhetoric now clearly capable of spooking investors, the biggest to the smallest of the industries names are liabilities, and likely will be until the cyclical lull runs its course. That could be months.

But, boy what values they'll be when any pullback drags their earnings multiples down to the low single digits.

