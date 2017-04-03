Dip-Buyers Assemble! It's All Up To You Now

But you shouldn't worry because stocks bounced back, and as it turns out, yields may not be able to go much lower.

If you were paying attention on Monday morning, you got a crash course in cross-asset correlations.

Well, Monday morning was a lot of fun.

Those paying attention got a crash course in cross-asset correlations when at around 11 EST, the bottom fell out on 10Y yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) which fell to their lowest levels since the day before Trump's speech to Congress, taking stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and USD/JPY with them. Visually:

The interesting thing about that is how "pure" a safe-haven bid it was. That is, 10Y yields fell, stocks fell, and USD/JPY fell, all hallmarks of a flight-to-safety. But look at what the broad dollar and EUR/USD did:

Interesting, no? That's about the clearest way I can think of to illustrate what I've been saying for months about yields, stocks, and USD/JPY all serving as barometers of the market's faith in the reflation narrative.

You should also think about the above in terms of everything I've been saying lately about the extent to which the spec short in 10Y Treasurys has been almost completely covered over the past three weeks. Remember this chart from Sunday?

(Deutsche Bank)

Also, recall my warning that with the specs clearly jittery, it wouldn't take much to prompt further short covering, which would in turn accelerate a rally. Well, that's probably some of what you saw on Monday morning and it looks like it catalyzed a move lower in USD/JPY which in turn drug down US equities.

That's what I like so much about the first three charts shown above, and that's why I wanted to highlight them here as well as over at HR. Because they demonstrate the extent to which this is all one trade. Here's what RBC's Charlie McElligott said a couple of hours ago:

Firmer USD ("policy divergence" and start of new Japan fiscal year) is meagerly attempting to keep US rates from breaking dangerously lower (recent move lower fueled by the leveraged fund short-squeeze in USTs turning now to interest in establishing LONGS).

Right. So we're seeing a tug-of-war between last week's effort to jawbone the dollar higher (profiled here) after a horrible quarter for the greenback and a sharp repricing lower in yields catalyzed by a continual spec rethink of the long-end Treasury short. Pretty simple really.

So given that, here's something interesting to ponder: what happens when all the 10Y shorts are covered? What pressures the term premium after that? Let's say we get down to 2.25 on 10s. Where's the catalyst lower from there? After all, flattening of the 2s/10s curve has already gotten to the point where we're approaching post-election lows.

As it turns out, the answer may be: "stocks." Consider this out over the weekend from BofAML (my highlights):

The bigger risk for rates under a Trump unwind would likely be the knock on implications of the stock market move. Arguably, equities have priced much more in terms of upside risks from expectations of policy stimulus relative to rates. To quantify this knock-on impact on rates we look at historical moves in term premium vs. significant equity market correction episodes. Specifically, we isolate SPX corrections >5% and look at the change in term premium in the 10y point of the curve (Chart 5). Empirically, a 5% correction has led to about a 15bp decline in term premium. We would argue that from current levels, 1) rates still have significant room to re-price higher if the tax reform process speeds up. 2) If markets turn sour on the prospects of fiscal stimulus, the implication on rates will be limited to the knock on impact of equity markets on term premium.

So, in an amusing turn of events that I explained in much greater detail earlier on Monday, it could very well be that going forward, it will be equities dictating rates, rather than the other way around.

If that turns out to be the case, then as long as you keep buying the dip, yields won't go lower, which in turn won't feed back into the dollar and stocks.

It's all up to you. Just keep buying so that we can have another quarter like Q1 which, in closing, I'll remind you was the calmest opening quarter to any year in history...

(Goldman)

