2017 Oracle Rally: The Start Of A New Uptrend, Or A Weak Performer In A Hot Sector?

Price strength in Oracle the last 3-6 months may represent more of an arbitrage rotation of money in the leading U.S. stock market sector.

Looking at Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a vacuum, it's easy to draw a conclusion that the company's fortunes have turned the corner after years of stagnation. However, comparison analysis against peers and competitors may have you think twice about jumping on the Oracle bandwagon.

The Nasdaq OTC companies, particularly the largest capitalization variety, have been leading the U.S. stock market higher the last 3-6 months. My Victory Formation momentum sorts show plenty of investment dollars and investor enthusiasm aimed at businesses like Oracle, namely computer software and internet-based models. You have heard about the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) uptrends on CNBC and other financial media outlets. Investors have likewise bid higher anything having to do with high technology. Oracle has benefited from this sector-wide attention, make no mistake.

Strong momentum the last six months

Below I am comparing Oracle to the S&P 500 index, the Nasdaq Composite, plus the company's main competitors and peers. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon are the largest competitors in the various information-based business segments Oracle operates.

Amazon is the newest and maybe biggest future threat to profitability for all in the cloud server and big data industries, according to Oracle's co-founder and largest shareowner Larry Ellison. I have pictured the strong equity performance by Oracle using one, three and six-month charts to highlight the short-term momentum push higher in the stock price.

So that's the good news for investors in Oracle the last six months. The problem comes in comparing the company to peers over intermediate-term time frames. Using any chart comparison beyond 12 months and under five years yields a completely different picture.

Lagging to weak momentum for years

The rub for Oracle's long-term shareholders is that the latest jump in price still has not recouped the gains outlined by alternative investments in the same sector of the market since 2012. You have to seriously ask yourself if the price increase of 2016 and early 2017 is just a catch-up price reaction (arbitrage situation if you will) to the sharp price/valuation gains in peer businesses. Please review the charts below to understand how weak Oracle has been for investors the last several years. Even after considering the strong price appreciation the last six months, Oracle is still in last place for price performance the last 12-24 months.

Perhaps most bothersome, from my perspective, is the clear overbought technical position reached after its quarterly earnings statement release in March. Unusually high volume selling has been a mainstay since the big price spike on the news. You can see both on the graph below. The high Relative Strength Index (RSI) numbers are circled in blue. The red arrow points to a worrisome drop in the daily On-Balance Volume (OBV) line the last few weeks.

Low growth operating business

To say Oracle is a mature business may be an understatement. The company has new competitors popping up all the time, many of them well-heeled with sound strategies to take on Oracle. Overall company sales have stagnated since 2012 in the $37-39 billion annual range. Wall Street analyst consensus is projecting $37.3 billion for fiscal 2017 (ending in May) and $38.4 billion for 2018 vs. $37 billion in 2016. Showing little top line growth year after year in a high growth industry is usually a rotten signal for shareholders. It may be the most important reason the stock price has risen little from $36 a share in 2011 to $45 currently, six years later.

The company has financially engineered some improvement in per share numbers since 2011 by repurchasing about 20% of its outstanding ownership units, like hundreds of corporations on Wall Street. My suspicion is the next recession will hit Oracle particularly hard as revenues fall off substantially and price competition becomes more cut throat. Investors may have to deal with a large drop in business profitability for the first time, much worse than the macroeconomic impact of the 2001-02 or 2007-09 recession experiences.

Overvaluation issue for shareholders

18x trailing operating earnings, 14x cash flow, 5x revenues, 3.6x accounting book value (with almost zero tangible book value) are not exactly bargain basement valuation ratios for a mature, no growth business. Oracle's 10-year average price to earnings ratio is closer to 14x, cash flow at 12x, sales around 4x, and book value in the low 3x range. Remember the last decade of trading history includes decent growth and expectations of such during most of this span.

With (1) share buybacks reducing tangible book value to zero into 2017, (2) growth in sales becoming incredibly difficult to achieve under normal operating conditions, and (3) the prospect of a recession showing up soon [considering the abnormally long eight-year economic recovery], why should an investor overpay for an ownership stake in Oracle?

With $50 billion of goodwill and intangible assets held at the end of February 2017, the company has next to zero tangible underlying worth in a serious business disruption situation. Granted Oracle's $60 billion in cash and short-term investments on hand, mostly held overseas because of current U.S. tax law, is truly impressive. Nevertheless, total liabilities in the $74 billion range are equally large, including $65 billion in current liabilities and long-term debt.

At $45 a share, investors are paying $183 billion for the whole organization, with little hard asset liquidation value, receiving only a small dividend payout of 1.7% yearly. If profitability declines markedly and remaining cash flows are used to service debts and pay down liabilities, one can visualize an extraordinary downward revaluation of Oracle by Wall Street could be on the horizon.

Conclusion

Adding it all up, the strong performance by Oracle of late may be a fake out move. The stock quote rise may be getting investors overly excited about its operating business growth outlook. Today's price is near the $46 peak of 2014, and not materially higher than $36 in 2011. Oracle's gain in 2016-17 may be related to the overall sector rise in interest by Wall Street, and is not necessarily a vote of approval for the company's long-term outlook.

In my opinion, investors should be cautious reading too much into this hot investment idea of the moment. Selling into strength appears to be what existing shareholders are doing in March. Lightening up on Oracle long positions, and even shorting the stock in large, hedged portfolio designs may prove a better strategy, versus chasing it to the upside. As always, please engage in further research on your own. Don't be afraid to consult an experienced investment advisor when making any investment decision. A discussion with an advisor over what to do with Oracle shares in your specific investment portfolio risk situation is recommended.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ORCL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.