Novo Nordisk: The Right Kind Of Medicine?

Given record low bond yields and global investors stretching for yield.......I have not invested any new capital in a dividend stock for many, many, many months. Valuations were (and largely are still) too high to warrant investing additional capital. This is especially true of companies in the consumer staples industry, where high valuations and limited (earnings) growth prospects make for particularly dangerous combination. Instead, I used last year's global scramble for yield in order to sell long term positions in companies such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). In the mean time I have maintained elevated cash positions and sought out undervalued investments that don't fit into the popular dividend investing niche. Those investments have generally turned out well, although they tend to be in volatile industries which don't tend to make great long term investments. There is one industry that has caught my eye however, and I bought what could be a long term holding this past week.

The industry itself is healthcare, and the company was Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO). I believe that Novo Nordisk is the right kind of company, currently selling at a reasonable valuation, to make a great long term investment. The company joins healthcare behemoth Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), as a top holding in my portfolio and a solid long term investment. I have written about Johnson & Johnson several times in the past, but today I want talk about my recent investment in Novo Nordisk. Novo Nordisk and Johnson & Johnson actually share several traits in common. Each is a multinational healthcare company, whose products are sold around the world. Each is a global leader in their particular healthcare niches, sports excellent profit margins, delivered solid return on equity for investors, and pays a healthy dividend.

"Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark."

I was impressed by both the scope and scale of Novo Nordisk's business. The company targets medical treatments associated with 4 issues: Hemophilia, Diabetes, Obesity and Growth Disorders. Given eating and exercise trends in the developed world, I think there will be plenty of patients for the foreseeable future. The companies largest business is associated with the treatment of diabetes, which represents 80% of sales. According to the 2016 annual report, the business controls 45% of global insulin sales and sells its products in 170 countries. Sales (in local currencies) increased by 6% in 2017, and net profit increased slightly in 2016. That being said, 2016 was a tough year for shareholders in Novo Nordisk. Concerns about future growth and higher costs in the US market, which accounts for nearly half of sales, weighed heavily on the stock. The company's shares on the New York Stock Exchange fell nearly 50% in 2017, from nearly $58 to about $31. I personally think this decline is overdone, and was also heavily influenced by Brexit concerns as well as investors seeking (and then abandoning) the yields among dividend paying stocks. Novo Nordisk now trades at a reasonable valuation, and looked attractive enough for me to initiate a position last week.

Over the past 10 years Novo Nordisk has shown steadily growing revenue, earnings, and free cash flow. Sales growth for 2016 came in at 6%, and the company has forecast growth of 4% for 2017, both of which are below the recent trend. As emerging economies become more prosperous, it makes sense that they have more disposable income with which to indulge in food. With that indulgence comes an increase in health issues, and those markets will have an increased number of patients for Novo Nordisk to treat in the coming years. Additionally, about half of the diabetic population around the world is not currently receiving treatment.....either because they can't afford it or they don't have access to healthcare. I expect many more patients will receive medical treatment for diabetes in the coming decades as emerging economies expand and prosper. While the company's sales grew slowly in the US and Europe, at 4% and 2% respectively, they grew in the low single digits across China and Africa/Middle East. The company is become more established in these markets, and will be able to meet the increased needs of patients if these trends continue.

I like to see consistently strong return on equity metrics and margins, in my long term holdings. Such results are because of some sort of durable competitive advantage, which can exist for a myriad of reasons......ranging from intellectual property rights.......to industry domination......to having the best network/distribution channels. Novo Nordisk has been able to grow margins and resist competition, as you can see in the chart below.

I also thought it was interesting to see that the company has retired about 25 percent of the outstanding share count over the last 10 years. Share buybacks only create shareholder value when the price paid is below the intrinsic value of the company's stock. Unfortunately, I am certain that shareholder value was destroyed by the share buybacks in 2014 and 2015. I am however pleased to see that the company has continued to buy back a large number of shares over the last 6 months, at these lower prices.

While I don't expect a tremendous amount of growth from Novo Nordisk over the next couple years, I appreciate the fact that the company generates a tremendous amount of cash and appears to be run fairly conservatively. According to Yahoo Finance, the company had $3 billion in cash and only $33 million in debt at the end of 2016. Additionally, the company has grown its dividend nicely over the past few years, but still has a reasonably safe payout ratio (62%).

I am also pleased that the company appears to be looking to the long term as well. Sometimes a company's management will slash research and development spending in order to "goose" the financial numbers in the short term. Such financial gymnastics do seem to create money out of nowhere for a short time, but this mana from heaven can be at the expense of the company's future product innovation. I am pleased to see that the company has consistently been putting between 12% and 14% of sales back into research and development. A medical researcher I know relayed to me that he believes Novo Nordisk is on the cutting edge of R&D in their primary business fields. I appreciate such endorsements from competitors.

As with any investment, the price paid matters. Novo Nordisk's price to earnings ratio stands around 16%. While not insanely cheap, it is relatively inexpensive compared to indices like the S&P500 and considering you are purchasing an industry leader. Additionally, the company has been increasing the dividends it pays out for the last several years.....and the current dividend stands at about 3.25% annually. The company enjoys financial flexibility (as a result of almost no debt and high cash reserves), industry leadership, a growing dividend and consistently high profits/margins. For these reasons, I decide to begin accumulating shares last week.

