Canadian Cannabis Companies Set To Advance On Legalization Legislation Next Week

Canadian stocks in general got off to a positive but unspectacular start in the first quarter of 2017 as the TSX Composite Index advanced from 15,288 to 15,548 for a gain of 1.7%. The Canadian markets seemed to be riding the coattails of the rally in U.S. stocks dubbed the "Trump bump."

In the U.S. stocks got off to a strong start with the Dow Jones posting a 4.6% gain from 19,763 to 20,663. Newly elected President Donald Trump's policies designed to "put America first" seem to be drawing more favor among investors than voters.

The Let's Toke Business Composite Index finished the first quarter of 2017 declining in seven of the last nine weeks to post a decline of .7% for the three months ended March 31, 2017. There were several factors at work keeping overall marijuana stock prices subdued.

(1) Marijuana stock prices advanced very rapidly in the September to November 2016 period. For example in the 12 weeks from September 9, 2016 to November 18, 2016, the LTB Marijuana Composite rose 32.5%. Even for the marijuana group, this was an unsustainable rate of gain.

(2) The Licensed Producer group closed almost $300 million in equity financing in the fourth quarter of 2016. This had three effects:

i. Some $300 million of equity capital that would have purchased marijuana stocks on the open market went into the group through private placements at a fixed price.

ii. In Canada, private placements have a four month "hold period" during which time buyers of the private placement cannot sell. As a result, some investors sell their holdings as soon as they are allowed. This would have started in February 2017 and continues at present.

iii. Having made substantial investments through private placements, investors seemed to sit back awaiting news about cannabis legalization regulations scheduled for the "spring of 2017." So most of the first quarter was a wait-and-see period for investors.

(3) U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions, known to hold strong anti-cannabis views, was appointed Attorney General and set off a round of speculation about what he might do to cap the expansion in use of marijuana.(see Huffington Post report on Jeff Sessions) Then White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in the daily press briefing that the Department of Justice will be looking into recreational marijuana usage and penalties and "I do believe that you'll see greater enforcement of it."(see full transcript of February 23, 2017 press briefing) Although U.S. politics don't impact Canadian marijuana that much, these developments seemed to cast a pall over the entire North American marijuana stock markets. I believe investors will sort out the differences between U.S. and Canadian operators and favor the Canadian companies, especially as legalization moves forward.

(4) There are two dates being bandied about for the introduction of legalization - April 10, 2017 and 420 (April 20), the latter a symbolic date for the marijuana movement.(Canadian legalization introduced April 10?) We think either of these would be positive developments as they are earlier in the time frame and allows the possibility that legislation can be passed before parliament takes its traditional summer break starting around mid-June and lasting until September. Whether passage happens this quickly depends on the Official Opposition Conservatives that were strongly opposed to marijuana as government and campaigners for re-election. It will also test the resolve of the Liberal government that has the necessary seats to push it through if they feel it is a worthwhile expenditure of political capital.

The next chart illustrates the historical length of rallies and reactions in the LTB Composite. In combination with the LTB Composite, it indicates the market is ready to make a strong surge into higher ground. After five weeks of declining prices that constitutes a fairly well extended correction, the market could be set to advance for 4 to 6 weeks from a level on the LTB Composite that is down almost 8% from its late January high.

Here is a summary of this chart in tabular form.

Number of Rallies Number of Weeks Duration 17 1 4 2 1 3 4 4 0 5 4 6 1 10 1 12

The summary shows around half of rallies last between 4 and 6 weeks. If a legalization announcement were to come in mid-April, the LTB Composite could easily put together a rally of longer duration.

The next chart shows that in the longer term, the marijuana stocks have and continue to perform exceptionally well. Since I began to calculate the index in January 2014, prices rose nine-fold. Of course, much of that was the tag end of the highly speculative bull market in marijuana stocks that came to a crashing halt in early 2014. After a prolonged period of trendless trading, the LTB Composite has tripled since Christmas 2014.

This chart shows that in spite of the pause in the advance of marijuana stock prices in the first quarter of 2017, the group has outperformed the average Canadian common stock by a wide margin in the previous twelve months.

I have said on many occasions that momentum is important in trying to gauge the outlook for the marijuana group and we like what we have seen over the past twelve months. Clearly the uptrend in the momentum index remains solidly in place as major highs are set at higher levels and significant lows are also higher. In the upcoming rally we look for this trend to continue.

A glance at the longer term momentum chart shows it did not turn positive until September 2016. Since then, momentum has turned up and illustrates a much healthier investor psychology. We look for this trend to continue.

The Let's Toke Business Licensed Producer Index enjoyed a fabulous summer in 2016. Between June 17 and November 18, 2016, the index advanced 165.0% - an absolutely dazzling result. Since then, however, prices turned flat to slightly lower. In the first quarter of 2017, the LTB Licensed Producer Index was virtually unchanged. The components of the LTB Licensed Producer Index are: Aphria (OTC: APHQF), Aurora Cannabis(OTC: ACBFF), Cannimed Therapeutics (OTC: CMMDF), Canopy Growth (OTC: TWMJF), Cronos Group (OTC: PRMCF), Emblem(OTC: EMMBF), Emerald Health(OTC: TBQBF), Organigram (OTC: OGRMF), Supreme Pharmaceuticals (OTC: SPRWF) and THC Biomed (OTC: THCBF). I can identify a few factors at work some of which I mentioned briefly earlier:

(A) As prices moved higher, the LP group decided almost in unison to take advantage of the market opportunity to build up their war chests. In the fourth quarter, the Licensed Producers raised almost $300 million through equity financing. Most of the financing was done on a "bought deal" basis which meant confidence was high and demand for the shares was strong.

(B) However the combination of high prices and demand for stock being satisfied by new issues sent the LP market into a modest slide. It was at this time that we all learned the name of a new chemical - myclobutanil - a fungicide most often used to combat mildew. Myclobutanil is not approved for use with cannabis or tobacco because it produces hydrogen cyanide when ignited. Of the three LPs involved, Aurora Cannabis (TSXV: ACB) was accidentally involved as it purchased Organigram product for resale. Organigram (TSXV: OGI) seems to have been an innocent bystander whose product was contaminated with trace amounts, the source of which could not be determined. Mettrum, taken over by Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED), had a former employee, Thomas McConville, who worked as a grower at Mettrum from early 2104 to summer 2015 report Mettrum used myclobutanil since 2014 and hid its supply from Health Canada officials. None of the allegations have been proven in court. Press coverage of the matter unsettled investors and the LP group came under selling pressure.

(C) To this can be added the impact of the "Sessions/Spicer" induced correction described in more detail above.

Here is a longer term look at the LTB Licensed Producer Index. It shows the impact as the key players in the group, especially Canopy Growth, grew from market caps of tens of millions of dollars to over $1 billion.

The next chart shows that since the Canadian marijuana stocks have started trading, the Licensed Producer group has been a more profitable place to be. The LP group has outperformed the LTB Marijuana Composite Index over this period. Not only are these the larger cap, lower risk equities, they have also been excellent investments as well.

The next chart shows the Let's Toke Business Low-Priced Composite Index made up of companies with stock prices below $0.10 per share. This chart is intended to reflect the more speculative group of Canadian marijuana stocks. This group was performing well through January 2017 when the overall market blahs seem to have taken hold. Still it was the Low-Priced Index that led the marijuana field posting a first quarter gain of 2.4%. As we said in the year end review, it is the smaller cap, lower priced marijuana stocks that we expect will lead the way in 2017. We have already seen some of the smaller companies finance which is a positive strategy given most of these companies are still dependent on equity funds to cover operating costs.

A look at the longer term LTB Low-Priced Composite shows what would be expected. In the marijuana stock bear market of 2014 carrying into 2015, the more speculative stocks lagged coming off the bottom. These stocks require a more positive investor psychology and that takes longer to build following a general decline in prices. But at the later stage in the cycle where we are at present, the smaller cap stocks should perform better and move from the back to the front of the pack.

The longer term relative performance of the smaller cap marijuana stocks has been strongly superior to the marijuana group. However these are not risk adjusted returns, in other words, if you assume more risk you are entitled to more reward and this is what the chart shows. So don't get too carried away by the comparative performance and remain mindful of managing the level of risk in your portfolio.

Finally, the Let's Toke Business Marijuana Composite Index continues to dominate the returns available in other major world markets. Over the past twelve months, despite a relatively soft first quarter of 2017, the cannabis stocks posted a gain of 56.4% compared with just 16.2% for the U.S. market and 15.7% for Canada. The nine world markets as shown here posted an average return of 16.6%, a substantial shortfall relative to the LTB Marijuana Composite. On the basis of this data, a Canadian portfolio that was 20% diversified into marijuana stocks would have raised its return to 23.8% in the previous twelve months while a typical U.S. portfolio would have increased its return to 24.2% in the past year.

Based on this data, a $25,000 Canadian portfolio growing at 15.7% per annum would amount to $462,000 in twenty years but with diversification into cannabis stocks resulting in an assumed growth rate of 23.8% per annum, it would become $1,788,000 - an increase of $1,326,000! A similar $25,000 U.S. portfolio would grow to $504,000 and $1,907,000 respectively - an increase of $1,404,000! Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results. However, this is a simple illustration of the magic of compound interest over time and the impact it can have on your retirement savings.

Summary & Conclusion:

The marijuana stocks had a period of price consolidation during the first quarter of 2017. We outlined several reasons to explain the pause. We think the LTB Marijuana Composite Index is poised for a strong rally in prices moving forward as prices have been flat. The upturn could be explosive if Canada's legalization legislation is introduced on or shortly after April 10, 2017.

The political scenario in the United States with Jeff Sessions, a long-time opponent of marijuana as Attorney General, creates an overhang of uncertainty which investors and the markets hate. As a result we are more inclined to favor Canadian and international operators over those that are dependent on the United States.

I believe the Canadian Licensed Producers are one group worth focusing on in the short term. After reaching a peak in November 2016, the group has been trending flat to slightly lower and after four months of quiet trading, we think the group is ready to move higher. If investor focus shifts back to legalization in Canada, the LPs are where they will concentrate. I favor Organigram (OTC: OGRMF), Canopy Growth (OTC: TWMJF) and Aphria (OTC: APHQF). Of these three, on Seeking Alpha I have posted a basic report and updates on OGRMF (Why Organigram Merits a "Must Buy" Rating) and Canopy Growth (Canopy Growth - a Cannabis ETF Surrogate?)

(D) For the more venturesome, I expect the low priced, high risk marijuana stocks to perform exceptionally well in the foreseeable future. As cannabis investor psychology strengthens, it is the smaller companies that I expect to perform best. This was the case in the first quarter and remains our outlook moving ahead. My picks are Lexaria Bio (OTCQB: LXRP), Namaste (OTCQB: NXTTF) and Radient Tech (OTC: RDDTF) Of these three, on Seeking Alpha I have posted a basic report and updates on LXRP (Before You Can Sell LXRP High, You Must First Buy It Low) and NXTTF (A High Growth Cannabis Company at Less Than One Times Sales)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.