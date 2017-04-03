W. P. Carey: The Dividend Will Carry You A Long Way

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is a REIT in the net lease sector whose good dividend payment makes it a good buy at price under $64

Is WPC a good investment partner?

In the last year or so, a lot of REITs have run up in price. Yields have dropped significantly for many. Realty Income (NYSE:O) now carries a yield of 4.25%. Plenty of others are at or near historically low yield points. WPC currently has a yield over 6%, which makes it worth a look to see if it will make a good investment.

To decide whether or not a stock is a good investment, first I look at the company and its fundamentals. My goal is to determine if the company will make a good partner for me in pursuing my dividend growth investment goals. I want to invest in a company that is able to pay a dividend and over time grow that dividend. In order to do that, I look for evidence that the company has a growing market, has growing profits, has been managing its debt well and has been paying a growing dividend. Being able to continue paying the dividend, and eventually to grow it, is most important to me, but the other items help demonstrate that the company is able to pay and grow its dividend.

While I am willing to look around for the information I want, I prefer that the company recognizes the importance of the information I seek. So I always first look to see if the company will give me the information I need to determine if I want to invest my money with it. Earnings call presentations are always a good place to look, and I find much of what I need on WPC here. Investors should review the whole presentation, but below I have included the slides I think are most important in making my determination.

This first slide gives an over-view of WPC. While it lacks specific numbers, it does paint a picture of a company that has a dominate market position in net lease assets. Operating in both the U.S. and Europe helps diversify geographic risks as well. I like that it also has a nice source of additional income in the fees it collects on asset management. Both the track record and the investment grade balance sheet, once some hard numbers are presented, are also important to me.

This slide gives some numbers to the claim that WPC is diversified. Above we see how the company assets are spread across various industries. For those concerned about the ecommerce cutting into the business of physical stores, I see that only 17% of WPC's properties are used as retail stores. That 14% of its properties are used as warehouses shows that a nearly equal amount of the customer base could benefit from more ecommerce sales. While still only a small percentage of assets, at 5%, self-storage is a rapidly growing market. I see no red flags here as both industry and specific tenants are well balanced.

Looking further at the diversification issue, above are numbers of geographic diversification. The Other category does contain properties in Mexico and Canada, where WPC did deals this year. The only thing that raises any concerns for me is the properties in Spain. This is more from a general concern that southern Europe hasn't been doing as well as the rest, but between the fact that Spain hasn't be generating a lot of headlines lately and its small number of properties, I think the potential risks are well managed there. I like that the largest number of properties are in Germany and the United Kingdom, as they are some of the stronger economies in Europe. Brexit might eventually have some real economic impact, but so far all I have seen is fear impacting stock prices.

This slide puts some numbers to the asset management portion of the business. I particularly like that this part of the business has generated some $120-$180 million since 2013. Also as each of these funds get sold, WPC is in a good place to acquire the better performing ones, so this helps grow the asset base over time.

The key to making money in the net lease business is to acquire properties at a cost where they can be profitably rented out. Having a well-structured evaluation process is critical to repeatedly making such acquisitions. In the slide above, WPC outlines its process. I particularly like that part of the plan is to acquire properties that are critical to a tenants operations and not easily moved. For instance, a company needs it headquarters, and there is a significant cost in moving those functions. That gives the landlord leverage in rent negotiations and will help in assuring that WPC can turn a profit on its property.

You can have the best buildings in the world, but if they stand empty, they generate no revenue or profit. Net lease assets don't incur as much cost when they are empty, but they still won't generate revenue. Thus occupancy is a significant metric in determining profitability. And WPC has a good record of keeping their properties rented as the slide above shows. I like that even during the worst of the Great Recession, WPC maintained occupancy rates higher than 96%. Even since 2014, when they hit a 99% occupancy rate, the added properties and increased occupancy!

The slide above gives some details on how WPC is managing its debt. One thing I see is that mortgage debt is fairly low at only 15% of total capitalization. While secured debt does tend to get a better interest rate, it also limits the flexibility a company has in managing its properties. Also of note is that WPC issued some euro denominated bonds at a very nice interest rate (200 basis points lower than the dollar denominated bonds). I see this as good for two reasons, since it does have a significant presence in Europe, it needs local currency to buy and run properties there. The cash generated from those properties can also be used to pay the interest on those bonds without any exchange rate risk. The lower interest rate is also a big plus.

I like to see what the various debt covenants and where WPC stands relative to them. The slide above shows that WPC was doing a good job of meeting these requirements. I also like to see that WPC talks about its credit ratings. Both Moody's and S&P give it an investment grade credit rating. I particularly like that S&P has recently upgraded it. That should help keep interest rate costs under control in the future.

This slide provides the dividend history of WPC. It also includes the payout ratio since 2013 (the first full year that WPC was a REIT). The increasing dividend coupled with the stable payout ratio shows me that management intends to keep dividend increases in line with FFO growth. That will help me calculate the present value of the dividends and thus the price I am willing to pay to obtain shares of WPC.

Looking at the press release for the latest earnings announcement, I see a lot of good news. My big takeaway is that for 2016, AFFO was $5.12 per share versus $4.99 for 2015. The company also issued guidance for 2017 for AFFO of between $5.10 and $5.30 a share. I will want to keep watch on this figure going forward as it is essentially flat for 2017.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that WPC has increased its dividend each year for 20 years. That is quite an accomplishment and indicates that the company places some importance on increasing the dividend.

For a dividend I will use the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.9950 which WPC announced on March 16 th. I will use 0.5% as that is approximately the amount of the last 2 dividend increases. Given the flat AFFO guidance, I want to be very conservative in how I estimate dividend growth going forward. Because the current dividend is above 6% yield, I will also use my minimum terminal dividend growth rate.

Using these numbers, I calculate that the present value of the dividend stream is $63.58 and a buy target of anything below $64. To be clear, my buy target isn't a prediction of where I think the share price might go, but rather the price I am willing to pay to get the dividends that owning shares will provide me.

Can options help?

To write a cash secured put, I want a put contract with a strike price at or below the current market price and a premium that is more than the pro-rated dividend I would get from owning the shares for the length of the contract. For WPC today, that means a strike price of $61 or lower and a premium of more than $0.34.

The May expiration date does offer a put contract that meets my requirements. The $60 put offers a premium with a bid of $0.70. With a limit order one should be able to get $0.80 or more, which does exceed the two month pro-rated dividend of $0.68. The Delta, of -0.30, means that an investor has about a 30% chance of getting assigned the shares at cost $60 a share.

To write a covered call, I want a strike price above my buy target price and a premium that is more than half the prorated dividend payment. I also want the Delta to be below 0.40, because I want to keep the shares if possible.

For the May expiration date, the $65 call meets my requirements. The Delta of 0.24 is well under my requirements and with a limit order one should be able to sell the contract for $0.40 a share. I am currently waiting on some money I have coming due to a 401(k) rollover. I hope that I will have that money in my account next week. At that time, if WPC is still at a good price, I will consider opening a position.

Conclusion

WPC is a REIT that is a pioneer in the net lease sector even though it's only been a REIT since 2012. With so few good investments paying more than 5%, its current yield of over 6% makes it an attractive buy at the current price. It's likely to grow the dividend fairly slowly over the next few years, but that is only to be expected with such a good yield. Dividend growth investors should evaluate whether a purchase will help them meet their goals.

