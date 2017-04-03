Biogen's Valuation Is Compelling

In spite of share price performing in line with the peers and SPX market over the last months, I think the strengths and opportunities of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been overlooked by the market, with the stock trading only at 12x P/E 2018.

Thus, in this article, I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company using a DCF to assess if the market has priced a too pessimistic scenario for Biogen’s base business.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly below analyst estimates, shows that Biogen is trading at an attractive risk/reward.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my view on their key franchises.

Related to their multiple sclerosis franchise, I think that the recent news flow about the patent protection for Tecfidera has strengthened the long-term outlook for this franchise. In detail, the US Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) upheld Tecfidera’s ‘514 patent in a litigation of Biogen against Kyle Bass. In addition to that, a few days ago, the PTAB has also ruled against Forward Pharma in the interference case with Biogen. Assuming that the decision will not be reversed in appeal, Biogen will only be limited to pay 1.25B to Forward for the settlement announced in January 2017, but Biogen will not have to pay royalties on Tecfidera to Forward on US sales and the drug will benefit by patent protection until 2028. More details around this news can be found here and here.

Although Aducanumab’s early clinical data looks particularly compelling, I think it’s too early to assign a meaningful opportunity to this drug. Thus, I assign only a 10% probability of success to this program, with only $1B of peak sales for this drug reflected in my long-term expectations. More details about the recent clinical development of Aducanumab can be found here.

I disagree with investors' skepticism around Spinraza for its $375,000 annual price. It’s true that the price is high, but Spinraza is the only approved drug in this for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA); thus, I think it’s unreasonable to draw any parallelism with Hep C or Diabetes markets. Thus, I think Spinraza's peak sales opportunity is at least of $2B.

A more comprehensive review of Biogen’s business can be found in this interesting article published on Seeking Alpha.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBIT Margin and FCF:

Sources: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus in terms of sales growth for 2018-2020, while I assume a similar EBIT margin compared to sell-side estimates.

Sources: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used fair assumptions for the perpetual growth rate and WACC. In detail, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is in line with the Bloomberg estimate and I assumed a WACC of 8% that is in line with peers.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Biogen is undervalued by 16% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 58%), assuming more aggressive estimates for WACC and a perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: this analysis reveals a similar result for Biogen. The company still looks undervalued by about 20%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 10X, which is a reasonable assumption because it's below the peers' multiple (i.e. 13x EV/EBITDA 2017) and below Biogen's historical multiple, as shown by the following tables.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that Biogen is trading below its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA (absolute and relative valuation) as shown by the following analysis.

Biogen’s Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis). Source: Bloomberg.

Biogen's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (relative analysis vs. peers). Source: Bloomberg.

Lastly, a sensitivity analysis on this EBITDA Multiple Method shows that the implied perpetuity growth in my valuation of BIIB is about 1.3%, which looks like a reasonable expectation.

Source: Bloomberg

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about 1% in 2021-2022, which is below consensus. The key reason behind this assumption is that I consider a worst-case scenario in which Biogen's Multiple Sclerosis franchise will face huge pricing erosion when the market will become genericized for the patent expiration of Gylenia in 2019 and Aubagio in 2022. I also assumed that Aducanumab won’t be approved in Alzheimer’s disease to model a bearish scenario for the pipeline of Biogen.

I assume a material EBIT margin decline over 5 years, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 9x EBITDA exit multiple, below Biogen's historical multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2020 revenue is 5% below consensus and my estimate for 2020 EBIT is 10% below consensus.

Sources: Consensus Comparison & My Own Valuation Model

Under this worst-case scenario, Biogen is overvalued by approximately 11% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 8% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, I believe Biogen is trading with an attractive risk/reward setup. On a conservative set of assumptions about the multiple sclerosis franchise, the stock looks undervalued by around 20%.

In a worst-case scenario, with pessimistic assumptions for the pricing outlook for Tecfidera and limited value assigned to the pipeline in Alzheimer’s disease, the downside risk should be around 10%.

Thus, with BIIB trading at a discount to its 5-year historical EV/EBITDA, I think the stock is set to outperform in 2017.