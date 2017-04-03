Applied Materials Is Ready To Take New Heights

Applied Materials's (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock has demonstrated a 20.30% return year to date. The annual return (as of the time of writing) has reached an impressive 93.5% compared to 53.4% and 17.7% delivered by the sector and S&P 500 over the time period, respectively. Over the year, the stock price has breached the $38 mark, almost doubling in value as a result (see Diagrams 1 and 2).

Is there any fundamental basis that force the stock's value to grow so rapidly?

The company has successfully finished off the first quarter of fiscal 2017. According to the latest figures, Applied Materials is very strong and attractive for investors. The latest 10-Q report shows some significant milestones: revenue has increased by 42.5% year over year and reached $3.3B, which is a little higher than expected by analysts. Operating profit has soared by 128% and broke above the $800M mark (see diagram 3). The growth driver is stated to be an increased demand for the company's products - the first quarter's new orders exceeded $4.2 billion, up 86% year over year.

Despite the three-month revenue decreasing by ~0.58%, Applied Materials expects to maintain a high level of demand for its solutions in 2017. Internal analysts predict a 17% growth rate of net sales annually over the next three years. The key drivers of the upcoming expansion is the growing need for 3D materials-enabled patterning and improving of chip-equipment solutions, flash-memory and displays technology (in particular, the evolution of 3D NAND). Another reason for the optimistic prediction is the further expansion into China and other Asian regions by domestic and multinational companies. They do so by increasing direct investments.

The emergence of the innovative digital industry, which includes sectors like the Internet of Things and cloud computing, guarantees stable growth of producers of semiconductors. According to Business Intelligence data, investments in these two new areas of the digital universe will total 6 trillion dollars between 2015 to 2020. Moreover, we already see this trend developing in the case of Applied Materials. The last quarter demonstrated an 86% year-over-year increase in orders. As a result, the chip-equipment producers have to invest more in fixed assets to satisfy the gradually raising demand.

Research conducted by Gartner demonstrates that companies in this sector will be raising capital spending by 2.9% and 5.3% this and next year, respectively. We incorporated these numbers into our financial model. We expect revenue to grow at a CAGR around 9% in FY2017-2021. We anticipate the forthcoming two-year revenue growth rate to equal 12%, which is below the company's internal estimate. We believe that the growth rate will decline over the longer time period because of competition.

Margins

As you can see from Diagram 4, key margins have been improving each year. The operating profit margin is increasing every year: it has grown from 4.7% in FY2012 to 22.0% in the last twelve months. Such a substantial change has been caused by improvements in the cost structure, in particular, one can see that the SG&A margin has been gradually shrinking. The net income margin has soared by 16.8 p.p. to 18.0% in the period of five years. Diagram 5 shows that Applied Materials's margins are the best in the industry. Profitability ratios like ROE and ROA are much higher than the industry's average. The increase in financial leverage, which affects the ROE ratio, has influenced the overall return on equity. The current level of debt-to-equity is around 40%, which seems to be a high value. However, having looked at the industry's average, we conclude that this amount is around the benchmark for equipment manufacturers. The interest coverage ratio has been improving constantly and stands at 17.4x, so there are no immediate concerns about covenant breaches on debt instruments.

Applied Materials is undervalued by almost all comparable ratios (see Diagram 6). The potential growth of P/E and Forward P/E ratios is 27% and 46%, respectively. However, the P/B and P/S ratios show that the company is more expensive relative to its competitors.

DCF Analysis

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model. The results of the DCF model are presented in Diagram 7.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $58.1B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $54 per share, which is 39% higher than the current share price.

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the fair price range is between $51 and $56 per share. This means that the upside potential is between 32% and 45%.

Recommendation

The active introduction of new technology in the production of semiconductors will enable Applied Materials to support strong demand for its solutions in the foreseeable future: the emerging tendency in higher capital spending in the industry will enhance sales and margins in the mid-term. We observe the target price for stock to be around $54 per share and the fair price range to be between $51-$56 per share with a hefty upside potential. Therefore, we recommend buying this stock.

