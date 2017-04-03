Digital Realty Trust: A Income REIT In Technology With Good Growth Potential

Digital Realty Trust CAGR of 8% is good and will give you good growth going forward as the information technology sector grows and grows.

Digital Realty Trust's dividend is above average at 3.5%, making the company an income portfolio choice and a total return choice since it beats the DOW baseline.

This article is about Digital Realty Trust (DLR), which is 1.2% of The Good Business Portfolio. The position is in the start position and is a buy for the income investor and total return investor with the potential for good growth in a hot sector. Digital Realty Trust is a specialty real estate investment trust. DLR owns, acquires, develops and manages computer systems related real estate.

Fundamentals of Digital Realty Trust will be looked at in the following topics to help make the decision to buy more or hold. The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business Overview, and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Digital Realty Trust passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that keeps me ahead of the Dow average. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Digital Realty Trust is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $16.5 Billion. This size will allow Digital Realty Trust the ability expand its business by adding new properties each year and continue its growth going forward. Last year Digital Realty Trust bought and expanded many of its facilities. Also there are opportunities in foreign countries for expansion of the business. Digital Realty Trust also hedges 80% of its foreign currency exposure.

Digital Realty Trust has a dividend yield of 3.5% which is above average for the market but a bit lower than the average REIT. The FFO has been increased for 10 years out of the last ten years and its dividend is very safe. Digital Realty Trust is therefore a good choice for the dividend income growth investor. After paying the high dividend there is still plenty of cash remaining for investment in new company purchases and facility expansion.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.0%. Digital Realty Trust has a conservative three-year CAGR of 8.0%, meeting my requirement. This good future growth for Digital Realty Trust can continue the uptrend benefiting from the increased revenues as new properties are added and the data requirements of the world increase.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $18,100 today. This makes Digital Realty Trust a good investment for the growth investor looking back that has future growth as more data/computer capabilities are required.

Digital Realty Trust S&P Capital IQ rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $120.0. Digital Realty Trust is 13% under priced at present compared to the target and is a good buy at the present price.

One of my guidelines is whether I buy the whole company if I could, and the answer here is yes. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DLR interesting is the increasing use of information technology and Internet services with the hope of reduced taxes.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Digital Realty Trust beat the Dow baseline in my 51.0 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0. month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The total return of 76.68% makes Digital Realty Trust appropriate for the growth investor. YTD total return for Digital Realty Trust is good at 8.27%, above the market by 4% short term. Digital Realty Trust Has increased its dividend for the past ten years and presently has a yield of 3.5% which is good for the income investor.

DOW's 51.0 month total return baseline is 57.7%.

Company Name 51.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Digital Realty Trust +76.68% +18.98% 3.5%

As seen in the 5 year price chart below Digital Realty Trust has a fair chart over 2012-2017 YTD with ups and downs as the interest rates change.

Last Quarter's Earnings

DLR data by YCharts

For the last quarter on February 16, 2017 Digital Realty Trust reported FFO earnings that beat expected at $1.59 compared to last year at $0.79. Total revenue was higher at $577 Million and higher than a year ago by 15% year over year and beat expected by $25.6 Million.

Digital Realty Trust has a yearly positive total cash flow of $907 Million. This FFO earnings beat from the previous yearly earnings shows the earnings growth of the company in this very fast moving technology sector.

This was a good report with bottom line increasing as top line top line increased showing the growth of the business. At the last earnings call FFO earnings for the year were guided to $5.90 - $6.10, much more than the present yearly dividend distribution of $3.72. This leaves plenty of cash available for dividend increases and business expansion.

Business Overview

As per Reuters:

Digital Realty Trust, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. It is focused on providing data center and co-location solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia and two are located in Canada. The Company is diversified in various metropolitan areas where data center and technology tenants are concentrated, including the Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle and Silicon Valley metropolitan areas in the United States, the Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, London and Paris metropolitan areas in Europe and the Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Osaka metropolitan areas in the Asia Pacific region. As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained a total of approximately 26.1 million rentable square feet, including approximately 2.0 million square feet of space under active development, which included base building and data center projects in progress, as well as approximately 1.1 million square feet of space held for future development, which included space held for future data center development and excludes space under active development.

Overall Digital Realty Trust is a good business with 8% projected revenue growth. The good cash flow provides DLR the opportunity to buy other properties to allow Digital Realty Trust the capability to continue its strong growth driven by the ever increasing growth in cloud storage and information technology. Cable cutters and more streaming will definitely add to demand for more larger facilities as more information technology processes are added each year.

Source: DLR fourth quarter earnings report slides

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.3%) growth right now and the FED raised rates in March 2017 and may raise rates again depending on the United States economy. I believe the FED, when it raises rates it will be a one and done, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy. Digital Realty Trust is being hurt right now because of the foreign exchange rates, but this will be mitigated by the strong growth of the information technology sector.

From the last earnings release William Stein (Chief Executive Officer) said:

During the fourth quarter, we signed total bookings representing $33 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $7 million contribution from interconnection. We capped off a very successful year in 2016. Data center demand remains robust, driven by a diverse set of customers across the digital economy. We made substantial progress towards our strategic initiatives in 2016 and we look forward to building on this momentum in 2017, coming together as one team, oriented around our customers.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Digital Realty Trust is an investment choice for the income investor with its 3.5% yield in a growing sector of our society. Digital Realty Trust is 1.1% of The Good Business Portfolio and the position will be increased as cash is available. Harley Davidson (HOG) is slowly being sold and will provide the cash needed for further purchases of DLR.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 3.9% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. A great company but competition is hurting, time to trim and buy better growth.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 5.84% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income and a dividend increase is coming in mid-April.

Trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.4%. Great company but you have to be diversified.

Sold covered calls April 20th $58.5 strike price on a portion of the HOG position to make some money while I wait for Harley sales to start to grow again.

Sold covered calls April 27th $58.5 strike price on a portion of the HOG position to make some money while I sell the position slowly or HOG starts to grow again.

Added to position of Ingersoll-Rand (IR) now at 4.1% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised IR target price to $86 from $80.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.2% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average dividend.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.3% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.2% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.4% of the portfolio, therefore all four are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $251 Million in the fourth quarter a $64 Million increase from the third quarter. The fourth quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.14 at $2.47. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $191.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure to reduce medical costs.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2016 4th-Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, ADP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG, PM, IR, TXN, DLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.