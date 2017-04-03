Why Apple Will Reach $200 Sooner Than You Think

Today, however, a combination of factors lead me to believe it will be sooner rather than later.

Several years ago, I mentioned shares might reach $200, but I did not think it would happen anytime soon.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been receiving one upgrade after another recently; however, the logic behind these upgrades are for the most part, for the wrong reasons in my opinion.

After all, AAPL's revenue barely grew over the past 2 years and net corporate profits are about the same. However, that has not stopped analysts from upgrading the stock, with a price target as high as $200.

UBS analyst Steven Milunovich made a bold call, saying Apple shares might go to $200, if everything goes right for the company over the next few years.

While I also agree that AAPL shares could reach $200 a share, my reasons are a little different than what Steven Milunovich mentioned. In fact, some of the reasons why AAPL shares might reach $200 have nothing to do with AAPL itself.

I first mentioned the possibility that AAPL shares might reach $200 back in October of 2014 (please consider: Yes, Apple At $203 A Share Is Possible).

However, back then I was looking for Apple's earnings to grow, coupled with share repurchases, in order for the stock to reach $200. And as we all know, while EPS has increased (due to share repurchases), net earnings have not increased since then.

AAPL Net Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As the chart above depicts, net quarterly income for AAPL is about the same.

So while a $200 price target for AAPL was in the back of my head, I thought it was something unlikely to happen soon.

There were two main reasons for this back then:

AAPL was the largest market cap stock in the world, and it would take a lot of money for it to double even with share repurchases.

While AAPL has been trading at a discount to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for many years, at the same time, the fact that about 60% of sales tied to one product - the iPhone - warranted a discount

However, since then, several things have come into play that have changed the parameters of my thinking.

To begin with, the market is witnessing a P/E expansion. What has been happening for a while now is that the price is increasing (the P), but not the earnings (the E).

This is happening across the board, so every stock has been affected favorably. So it's only natural AAPL's stock will also go up, even if it does nothing out of the ordinary.

Another reason is what I call the "new norm" (please consider: Why A 25 P/E For The S&P 500 Might Be The New Norm). If we assume I am correct, and the new norm will be a much higher long-term market P/E average, then this means AAPL's stock has room to grow just to achieve an average higher valuation.

Currently, AAPL shares have a trailing P/E of almost 18, with a 12-month forward P/E of 14 (data from Yahoo).

AAPL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

So, if we assume the long-term P/E of the S&P will be about 25 in the future (currently the P/E of the S&P 500 is about 25), then AAPL shares could increase by about 50%, just to be at par with the average P/E of the S&P 500.

However, there are two additional reasons why AAPL will reach $200 sooner than I thought

The first reason is self evident, and that is, the float of AAPL shares is shrinking.

Time and time again, I read articles about AAPL's products and services, but investors disregard the effect of a shrinking float.

AAPL Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

And if we assume that a repatriation bill is passed in Congress, and AAPL repatriates money from overseas, my hunch is that share repurchases will accelerate.

The next ace AAPL has under its sleeve is the iPhone 8. Back in February, analyst Toni Sacconaghi from Bernstein said:

The installed base of iPhone users is now so massive, and the annual upgrade rate so consistent, that future iPhone sales will be driven by a self-generating "supercycle." Our analysis indicates that iPhone's installed base will be nearly ~80% larger entering the iPhone 8 cycle than it was entering the strong iPhone 6 cycle

The installed base of current iPhone users now stands at about 691 million phones, according to Sacconaghi. By 2018, that number is estimated to be 855 million.

By virtue of the fact that AAPL's install base is so large, and that it's time for many consumers to finally upgrade to something better, I think the iPhone 8 will be the best selling iPhone in history.

This theory is also reinforced by JPMorgan.

Analyst Rod Hall from JPMorgan believes Apple will sell 260 million iPhones in fiscal 2018, up from his previous estimate of 245 million units. If confirmed, this would be a new record, and a much higher number than the previous 2015 record of 231 million units sold.

Source

Coupled with rumors that say the iPhone will cost on average about $1,000, it would be fair to expect record revenue and net profit for AAPL in fiscal 2018.

This might not increase AAPL's overall global market share, but it will most likely increase AAPL's net profit and EPS.

Bottom line

While several years ago I thought $200 a share for AAPL was possible, I did not think I would see this number anytime soon.

Today, however, a combination of factors lead me to believe that the $200 handle will happen sooner rather than later.

Besides share repurchases, we are also witnessing a major market P/E expansion, the iPhone 8 upgrade cycle, and the fact that AAPL's stock is still trading at a big discount to the market.

While it's very difficult to predict when we will see $200, I think that it's possible in the next 12-18 months.

