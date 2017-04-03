Intel: Adding Growth To A Solid Dividend Play

Most of the time I like to invest by the numbers. But sometimes I come upon an exciting situation that promises to be a game changer, and I apply this narrative approach as an overlay on my more quantitative methodology.

I think Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) move to acquire Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) has the potential to move the company even further away from its traditional, and slower growth, market. Although driverless vehicles will probably represent a minority of vehicles on the road for some time, the market potential is huge and Israel-based Mobileye is a leader in the space.

More importantly, courting Mobileye indicates to me that Intel management knows they must make bold moves into growth areas to maintain cash flows. Of even greater interest to me, though, is the fact that the stock is trading at a nice discount to the overall market, and that my dividend forecast model suggests that this is a very sound investment at current prices.

Recent Financial History

Looking at the past financial history of the firm, we see a management team that seems reasonably shareholder friendly. Since 2011, the share count has dropped by about 1.75% a year, and dividends have grown at a CAGR of about 3% a year over the same time period. Additionally, the dividend seems to be well covered with a dividend payout ratio consistently below 50%. There's room for a dividend increase here before I become alarmed. Although the debt loads are creeping up, the capital structure remains strong. Fully 70% of the long-term debt here is due in over five years, so there's little chance of a credit crunch on the horizon.

The one dark spot over the most recent financial history relates to the fact that net income declined in 2016 in spite of rising revenues. This is usually a troubling sign for me as it prompts the question: if rising revenues won't raise profits, what will? In this case, though, the culprit was a $1.8 billion restructuring expense that will not recur. Thus, the connection between revenue and net income remains robust in my view.

Modeling Price By the Dividend

As seen in the chart below the dividend yield for Intel is relatively high, and the dividend itself has been growing at a nice steady pace for over a decade. This gives me a relatively high level of confidence in my forecasts. Over the past six years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 8.6%. I'll use this as a base case for future price forecasting and then provide a more conservative view where I cut the growth rate in half.

Holding everything else constant, if the dividend growth rate is cut in half, the implied total return over the next four years is approximately 30% (or a CAGR of 6.7%). If the dividend growth rate is maintained, I think it reasonable to expect a return of about 50% (or a CAGR of 10.7%). Given all of the risks and opportunities present, I consider this a reasonable rate of return.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Price Model, the trend for INTC turned Bullish on March 31 when the shares broke out of a Descending Triangle Pattern. From here we see the shares rising to $38.00 over the next three months.

Today we will buy a Call Option for INTC which we provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $35.75.

For investors in the shares we recommend that you hold for three months or $38.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years not months) we believe INTC would be an excellent addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

As I've said often, we investors don't access the cash flows of businesses directly. We need to buy the shares that (supposedly) act as a surrogate for the underlying business. The valuations of these stocks are often affected more by the mood of the overall market than they are about anything going on with the company. An analyst's (imperfect) understanding of a business may have more of an impact in the short term at least than anything related to economic profit at the firm. In my view, we want to take advantage of the market's mood whenever possible. We want to buy good companies at prices that make sense.

When it comes to Intel, the shares are very reasonably priced in my view. Specifically, they are trading at a 35% discount to the overall market, and they sport an EV/EBIT ratio of 13, which implies an earnings yield of 7.7%. This discount, plus the future growth rate of dividends is enough for me to buy shares. In my opinion, long-term investors would be wise to join me.